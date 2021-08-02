In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Miltos Tentoglou on winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“With an amazing jump at 8.41m, Miltos Tentoglou won the gold medal at the Olympic Games and the admiration of all Greeks. The whole of Greece flew with him, farther, higher. “Congratulations Miltos and thank you for the great joy you have given us!”, Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his congratulatory post for the gold Olympic medal of Miltos Tentoglou in the long jump.