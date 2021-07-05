A “blue chip” committee of epidemiologists and public health experts in Greece “crossed the Rubicon” on Monday and recommended giving teens between 15 and 17 vaccinations for Covid-19 and its recently emerged more contagious variants.

Up to now, the Greek state has provided appointments for inoculations, either the single- or double-dose variety, to people above the age of 18.

“The national vaccinations committee has a positive view regarding the voluntary vaccination of teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age, and assuming parental approval is provided,” the head of the committee, Dr. Maria Theodoridou, said.

Another 801 new single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 were reported in Greece on Monday. Related fatalities were a low six, bringing the death toll to 12,743 in the country of roughly 11 million residents.

Theodoridou warned that the Delta variant is casting an ominous shadow over the current summer season.

Earlier, public health authorities said more than five million people in Greece had received at least one jab of either of the four vaccines available in the country.