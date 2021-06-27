Greek basketball legend Vassilis Spanoulis on Saturday announced his decision to retire from the game at the age of 38, in a message posted on his official Instagram account.

The captain of the Olympiacos Piraeus basketball team said he decided to “hang up his boots” after a meeting with the club owners, the Angelopoulos brothers, where he told them about his decision to retire.

“A while ago I announced to the presidents that it was time to end the greatest chapter of my life and I thanked them for what we have achieved together. It was a difficult decision but it was not sad. Basketball gave me a unique journey full of intense moments and great emotions. It gave me everything and I gave it everything. Olympiacos proved to be my destiny and my most beautiful port. I leave proud of all the great conquests made but also of what was lost after a hard battle. Above all, I leave fulfilled, because I lived more than I ever dreamed.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has been by my side all these years, the presidents, the coaches, the teammates and the opponents, but above all I want to thank all the fans for their love. It was this love that gave me the strength to try harder every day and this love will be my guide forever. THANK YOU ALL FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART. VASSILIS SPANOULIS, A CHILD WHO DREAMED OF PLAYING BASKETBALL…”