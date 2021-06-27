AADE finally accepted after several memoranda a long-standing request of the ship suppliers and the Panhellenic Association of Ship Suppliers and reduced from 60 to eight working hours the minimum stay of goods for Customs warehousing, balancing to a certain extent the advantages that free zones offer the Piraeus Port Authority (Cosco).

With this decision, as AADE itself acknowledges in its announcement, “the restriction of the waiting time of the goods reduces the transaction costs of companies and creates an even more favorable and fully competitive operating environment for businesses, able to attract investors to Greece who wish to large supply hubs “.

In particular, from Monday 28.6.2021, the minimum stay of goods in the suspensive regime is reduced from 60 to 8 working hours, as another positive result of the digitization of the services of AADE and in particular of the customs procedures.

The effectiveness of the tax suspension regime established by the decision 1184/2018 is further enhanced, the statement added, for domestic and imported goods intended for sale inside or outside Greece.

“The digitization of AADE is the biggest ally of citizens against the bureaucracy, while at the same time it makes our country even more competitive, contributing to the strengthening of exports, especially supporting sectors that are active in international trade,” said AADE Governor Giorgos Pitsilis.