The government has pumped in 39 billion euros to help shield businesses and workers in different sectors, including tourism, from the fallout of the pandemic and promised to pull back support only gradually.
Greek FinMin pledges extra 400 million euros in tourism industry aid
“There will be a targeted support plan for tourism,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras
Editorial Ta Nea: Red lines of democracy
If the dictator of Belarus can force an aeroplane to land on his country’s territory in order to arrest a dissenter then what is to keep the leaders of Iran, China, and Russia in the future from doing the same?
Greek tourism official forecasts banner year for US arrivals to Greece in 2021
GNTO general secretary Dimitris Frangakis made the forecast during the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, which is taking place as a virtual conference this year
Giorgos Zavvos: “Greek banks can now face the future with great confidence”
The Deputy Minister of Finance for the financial system referred to the recent share capital increase of Piraeus Bank and Alphabank’s impending share capital increase of , answering a topical question.
AGET Heracles: 109% increase in net profits
Domestic cement sales showed an increase offset by lower prices and lower sales of solid fuels and other products, with total domestic sales up 7.3%
Three potential investors for the Molaoι mines in Laconia
The Australian Rockfire Resources and the Greek mining companies METE SA and ELLIMET expressed interest in the RIS tender.
UGS press release: Ship-owner Laskaridis expressed own personal views
UGS respects gov’t, PM
Why Citigroup expects a multi-year cycle of strong growth for Greece
How will the eurozone return to pre-pandemic levels
kIEFER: New biogas plant in Servia Kozani
The station that will annually manage 13,000tn of poultry-livestock waste from the wider area and plant silage.
Forbes: Greece at the top of American bookings in May
Flights from the US to Athens cost 18% less this summer compared to 2019
Goldman Sachs: Positive impact of the Recovery Fund of over 12% on Greek GDP
The American ratings agency expects that the cumulative growth will exceed 5% by 2026
453 cruise ship arrivals at Piraeus planned for the season so far
Officials later inspected the cruise ship terminal at the port of Piraeus, the largest and busiest in the country, and one of the biggest facilities in Europe.