Nine international flights landed at Hania’s (Chania) Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport on Sunday, and specifically from Helsinki, Warsaw, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, Memmingen (Bavaria), and finally, an afternoon arrival from Copenhagen carrying 110 Danish tourists.

Greece officially opened the all-important 2021 summer holiday season on Friday, with tourists from a variety of countries allowed to vacation with a recent negative Covid-19 test to show, or with a vaccination certificate.

Another 10,000 holiday-makers are expected over the coming week on Crete, mainly from Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France and Belgium.