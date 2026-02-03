Τρίτη 03 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
03.02.2026 | 07:01
ΑΔΕΔΥ: Τρίωρη στάση εργασίας και συγκέντρωση στο ΣτΕ για τον 13ο και 14ο μισθό
Σημαντική είδηση:
03.02.2026 | 09:30
Φωτιά σε λεωφορείο εν κινήσει στη Σίνδο
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΓΡΟΙΛΑΝΔΙΑ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 09:59

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Χυμός πορτοκάλι: Πότε πολλαπλασιάζονται τα οφέλη για την καρδιά

Χυμός πορτοκάλι: Πότε πολλαπλασιάζονται τα οφέλη για την καρδιά

Spotlight

Greece plans to complete the rollout of its digital work card system by the end of 2026, extending its use across the entire private sector as well as the public sector, authorities said.

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work.

Under the digital work card scheme, public sector employees will be required to confirm their physical presence when arriving at and leaving their workplace, while all movements inside and outside the workplace during working hours will also be recorded. The system will allow public administration to monitor overtime levels and ensure compliance with legally mandated working hours.

Currently, around 1.5 million workers are covered by the digital work card system, including employees in banks, supermarkets, insurance companies, private security firms, public utilities, industry, retail, tourism and catering.

As the system expands to additional sectors, authorities plan to launch intensified inspections, with fines ranging from 2,000 to 10,500 euros per employee for violations, depending on their severity.

The reform is being reinforced by the launch of the new ERGANI II information system, which will enter full operation on Feb. 16 and marks a shift toward a more digitized labor environment. The upgraded platform is designed to simplify hiring and termination procedures, among other things.

Officials say the full deployment of ERGANI II, combined with the generalization of the digital work card, is expected to further boost transparency in the labor market and curb undeclared employment.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Μετοχές: Πώς ανεβαίνει η ορατότητα του ελληνικού χρηματιστηρίου

Μετοχές: Πώς ανεβαίνει η ορατότητα του ελληνικού χρηματιστηρίου

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Χυμός πορτοκάλι: Πότε πολλαπλασιάζονται τα οφέλη για την καρδιά

Χυμός πορτοκάλι: Πότε πολλαπλασιάζονται τα οφέλη για την καρδιά

Business
ΔΕΗ: Στο ΥΠΕΝ η μελέτη περιβαλλοντικών όρων για την αντλησιοταμίευση στη Σφηκιά

ΔΕΗ: Στο ΥΠΕΝ η μελέτη περιβαλλοντικών όρων για την αντλησιοταμίευση στη Σφηκιά

inWellness
Δεν είναι όλες οι πατάτες ίδιες
Με μια ματιά 03.02.26

Δεν είναι όλες οι πατάτες ίδιες

Οι πατάτες έχουν πολλά να προσφέρουν: βιταμίνες, μέταλλα, υδατάνθρακες. Αλλά πως αναγνωρίζεις τις πιο θρεπτικές;

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Δεν θέλω να με λυπάται ο κόσμος, θέλω να φύγω όρθιος»: Ο Μανώλης Μητσιάς είναι έτοιμος να «κρεμάσει» το μικρόφωνό του
Βίντεο 03.02.26

«Δεν θέλω να με λυπάται ο κόσμος, θέλω να φύγω όρθιος»: Ο Μανώλης Μητσιάς είναι έτοιμος να «κρεμάσει» το μικρόφωνό του

«Θέλω να φύγω όρθιος, περήφανος και όχι να με λυπάται ο κόσμος. Πιστεύω ότι φέτος θα είναι η τελευταία φορά που θα τραγουδήσω», δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων ο Μανώλης Μητσιάς

Σύνταξη
Λόρα: «Έχει ταξιδέψει στη Γερμανία η 16χρονη – Η αεροπορική εταιρεία δεν απάντησε ποτέ στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ.»
Τι είπε η Δημογλίδου 03.02.26

Λόρα: «Έχει ταξιδέψει στη Γερμανία η 16χρονη – Η αεροπορική εταιρεία δεν απάντησε ποτέ στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ.»

Η άφιξη της 16χρονης στη Γερμανία έχει επιβεβαιωθεί - Θα ενημερωθεί ο αρμόδιος εισαγγελέας για τη στάση της αεροπορικής εταιρείας, δήλωσε η Δημογλίδου.

Σύνταξη
Ελλάδα – Ουγγαρία: Ώρα μεταλλίου για τα χρυσά κορίτσια του πόλο
Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα 03.02.26

Ελλάδα – Ουγγαρία: Ώρα μεταλλίου για τα χρυσά κορίτσια του πόλο

Να... τριτώσει το καλό των χρυσών μεταλλίων θέλει η Εθνική ομάδα πόλο γυναικών στο Ευρωπαϊκό της Πορτογαλίας, όπου το βράδυ της Τρίτης κοντράρεται με την Ουγγαρία στον πρώτο ημιτελικό.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Πυρά ΠΑΣΟΚ σε Γεωργιάδη: Η κυβέρνηση αμφισβητεί τους μηχανισμούς ελέγχου που την ενοχλούν
Ανεξάρτητες Αρχές 03.02.26

Πυρά ΠΑΣΟΚ σε Γεωργιάδη: Η κυβέρνηση αμφισβητεί τους μηχανισμούς ελέγχου που την ενοχλούν

Βέλη του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ με αφορμή τη συζήτηση για τη Συνταγματική Αναθεώρηση - «Η Κυβέρνηση δεν προσέρχεται σε αυτήν για να θεραπεύσει θεσμικές παθογένειες», υπογραμμίζει

Σύνταξη
«Ποιο είναι το κόστος ενός πιθανού… διαζυγίου του Αταμάν με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
Euroleague 03.02.26

«Ποιο είναι το κόστος ενός πιθανού… διαζυγίου του Αταμάν με τον Παναθηναϊκό»

Ο Εργκίν Αταμάν βρίσκεται σε μεγάλη πίεση στον πάγκο του Παναθηναϊκού και τα σενάρια δίνουν και παίρνουν – Τα δεδομένα για το συμβόλαιο του με το τριφύλλι και η αποζημίωση σε περίπτωση αποχώρησης

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Τι εξετάζουν οι Αρχές για τις δολοφονίες των δύο γυναικών στη Μενεμένη – Προφυλακιστέοι οι κατηγορούμενοι
Θεσσαλονίκη 03.02.26

Τι εξετάζουν οι Αρχές για τις δολοφονίες των δύο γυναικών στη Μενεμένη - Προφυλακιστέοι οι κατηγορούμενοι

Οι δύο γυναίκες που δολοφονήθηκαν στη Μενεμένη, στη Θεσσαλονίκη, είχαν δηλωθεί ως αγνοούμενες, η πρώτη τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2024 και η δεύτερη το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Σύνταξη
Σύντομα θα μπορείτε να επισκεφθείτε το εφηβικό δωμάτιο του Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι – «Ολόκληρος ο κόσμος μου»
Ταξίδι στον χρόνο 03.02.26

Σύντομα θα μπορείτε να επισκεφθείτε το εφηβικό δωμάτιο του Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι – «Ολόκληρος ο κόσμος μου»

Ο πολιτιστικός οργανισμός Heritage of London Trust απέκτησε πρόσφατα το διώροφο σπίτι όπου μεγάλωσε ο Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι - Από το 2027 το κοινό θα έχει την ευκαιρία να το επισκεφτεί.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Νέα Πέραμος: Έξι μέρες ήταν ζωντανός ο 27χρονος πριν τον εκτελέσουν – Τα σενάρια που εξετάζουν οι Αρχές
Νέα Πέραμος 03.02.26

Δολοφονία 27χρονου: Τον κράτησαν ζωντανό για 6 ημέρες και τον εκτέλεσαν πισώπλατα - Τα σενάρια που εξετάζουν οι Αρχές

Πυκνώνει το πέπλο μυστηρίου γύρω από την απαγωγή και τη δολοφονία του 27χρονου, το πτώμα του οποίου εντοπίστηκε σε ρέμα στη Νέα Πέραμο.

Σύνταξη
Αρχεία Έπσταϊν: Κραυγή αγωνίας από τα θύματα – Στα έγγραφα καταγγελίες βασανιστηρίων που αφορούν τον πρίγκιπα Άντριου
«Σκλάβα για σεξ» 03.02.26

Αρχεία Έπσταϊν: Κραυγή αγωνίας από τα θύματα – Στα έγγραφα καταγγελίες βασανιστηρίων που αφορούν τον πρίγκιπα Άντριου

Δικηγόροι θυμάτων του Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν ζητούν κατεπείγουσα απόσυρση των αρχείων, ενώ στα έγγραφα περιλαμβάνονται και μη επιβεβαιωμένες καταγγελίες που φέρουν τον πρίγκιπα Άντριου ως φερόμενο «συνεργό» στον θάνατο γυναίκας.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ιαπωνία: 30 νεκροί λόγω σφοδρών χιονοπτώσεων – Ανάμεσά τους γυναίκα που βρέθηκε θαμμένη στο χιόνι
Κόσμος 03.02.26

Ιαπωνία: 30 νεκροί λόγω σφοδρών χιονοπτώσεων – Ανάμεσά τους γυναίκα που βρέθηκε θαμμένη στο χιόνι

Η κυβέρνηση στην Ιαπωνία ανέπτυξε στρατιωτικούς για να βοηθήσουν τους κατοίκους στη νομαρχία Αομόρι, που πλήττεται περισσότερο - Σε απομονωμένες περιοχές έχουν συσσωρευτεί ως και 4,5 μέτρα χιονιού

Σύνταξη
Απεργία στον κλάδο Τροφίμων – Ποτών και συγκεντρώσεις σε όλη τη χώρα για το εργατικό δυστύχημα στη Βιολάντα
«Φτάνει πια» 03.02.26

Απεργία στον κλάδο Τροφίμων – Ποτών και συγκεντρώσεις σε όλη τη χώρα για το εργατικό δυστύχημα στη Βιολάντα

Η Ομοσπονδία των εργαζομένων στον κλάδο Τροφίμων - Ποτών απαντά στο «εργοδοτικό έγκλημα» στη Βιολάντα, απαιτώντας μέτρα προστασίας στους χώρους δουλειάς

Σύνταξη
Επίσκεψη Δένδια στην Ουάσιγκτον: Στο επίκεντρο η αμυντική συνεργασία Ελλάδας-ΗΠΑ
Πολιτική 03.02.26

Επίσκεψη Δένδια στην Ουάσιγκτον: Στο επίκεντρο η αμυντική συνεργασία Ελλάδας-ΗΠΑ

Ο κ. Δένδιας αφίχθη στην αμερικανική πρωτεύουσα τη Δευτέρα το απόγευμα, όπου πραγματοποιεί σειρά πολιτικών επαφών, με αφορμή τη συμμετοχή του στις εργασίες του συνεδρίου

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 03 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο