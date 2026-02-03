Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

Greece plans to complete the rollout of its digital work card system by the end of 2026, extending its use across the entire private sector as well as the public sector, authorities said.

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work.

Under the digital work card scheme, public sector employees will be required to confirm their physical presence when arriving at and leaving their workplace, while all movements inside and outside the workplace during working hours will also be recorded. The system will allow public administration to monitor overtime levels and ensure compliance with legally mandated working hours.

Currently, around 1.5 million workers are covered by the digital work card system, including employees in banks, supermarkets, insurance companies, private security firms, public utilities, industry, retail, tourism and catering.

As the system expands to additional sectors, authorities plan to launch intensified inspections, with fines ranging from 2,000 to 10,500 euros per employee for violations, depending on their severity.

The reform is being reinforced by the launch of the new ERGANI II information system, which will enter full operation on Feb. 16 and marks a shift toward a more digitized labor environment. The upgraded platform is designed to simplify hiring and termination procedures, among other things.

Officials say the full deployment of ERGANI II, combined with the generalization of the digital work card, is expected to further boost transparency in the labor market and curb undeclared employment.