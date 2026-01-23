Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek officials have confirmed that no approved vaccine exists for goat and sheep pox, emphasizing that strict biosecurity measures remain the only effective strategy to control the disease.

A special meeting was held at the Greek Prime Minister’s office on January 22, 2026, to review the situation and coordinate the implementation of biosecurity measures. Attendees included government ministers, the Secretary General for Agricultural Development, veterinary officials, and leading virology experts.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis stressed that European authorities fully support Greece’s position. “No European country has adopted vaccination as a primary strategy, except Bulgaria,” he said, confirming that vaccines are not currently approved for use.

The National Scientific Committee for the Management and Control of Goat and Sheep Pox released a detailed Q&A addressing common questions:

– Vaccination is not a shortcut: Vaccinating herds does not stop the spread of the virus and may conceal infections, complicating disease control.

– No approved vaccines exist in Europe: Neither the Greek authorities nor the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved vaccines. Using unapproved vaccines is illegal and could jeopardize international trade.

– Biosecurity is essential: Strict compliance with disinfection, movement restrictions, and monitoring is critical. Violations, delayed reporting, or illegal animal movements remain the main causes of outbreaks.

– Compensation is provided: Farmers whose animals are culled receive compensation, averaging €250 per animal, higher than the EU average, along with support for feed and operational costs. In 2025, Greece paid a total of €167.4 million in support for livestock epidemics, broken down as follows:€62.0 million for culled animals

€69.7 million for animal feed

€28.5 million for lost income

€7.2 million for operational costs of regional authorities

Officials warned against misinformation suggesting vaccination alone could solve the outbreak. “There is no ‘vaccine or biosecurity’ dilemma,” the Committee said. Only rigorous adherence to scientifically established measures can eradicate the disease and protect both animal welfare and Greece’s agricultural exports, including its €1 billion feta industry.

A follow-up briefing is expected within the next 24 hours to provide updates on containment measures and ongoing surveillance.