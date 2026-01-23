Παρασκευή 23 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 09:58

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Greek officials have confirmed that no approved vaccine exists for goat and sheep pox, emphasizing that strict biosecurity measures remain the only effective strategy to control the disease.

A special meeting was held at the Greek Prime Minister’s office on January 22, 2026, to review the situation and coordinate the implementation of biosecurity measures. Attendees included government ministers, the Secretary General for Agricultural Development, veterinary officials, and leading virology experts.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis stressed that European authorities fully support Greece’s position. “No European country has adopted vaccination as a primary strategy, except Bulgaria,” he said, confirming that vaccines are not currently approved for use.

The National Scientific Committee for the Management and Control of Goat and Sheep Pox released a detailed Q&A addressing common questions:

– Vaccination is not a shortcut: Vaccinating herds does not stop the spread of the virus and may conceal infections, complicating disease control.

– No approved vaccines exist in Europe: Neither the Greek authorities nor the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved vaccines. Using unapproved vaccines is illegal and could jeopardize international trade.

– Biosecurity is essential: Strict compliance with disinfection, movement restrictions, and monitoring is critical. Violations, delayed reporting, or illegal animal movements remain the main causes of outbreaks.

– Compensation is provided: Farmers whose animals are culled receive compensation, averaging €250 per animal, higher than the EU average, along with support for feed and operational costs. In 2025, Greece paid a total of €167.4 million in support for livestock epidemics, broken down as follows:€62.0 million for culled animals

  • €69.7 million for animal feed
  • €28.5 million for lost income
  • €7.2 million for operational costs of regional authorities

Officials warned against misinformation suggesting vaccination alone could solve the outbreak. “There is no ‘vaccine or biosecurity’ dilemma,” the Committee said. Only rigorous adherence to scientifically established measures can eradicate the disease and protect both animal welfare and Greece’s agricultural exports, including its €1 billion feta industry.

A follow-up briefing is expected within the next 24 hours to provide updates on containment measures and ongoing surveillance.

Ουκρανία: Καθ΄οδόν για το Άμπου Ντάμπι αντιπροσωπίες του Κιέβου, της Μόσχας και των ΗΠΑ – «Αγκάθι» το εδαφικό
Πρώτη τριμερής 23.01.26

Καθ΄οδόν για το Άμπου Ντάμπι εκπρόσωποι του Κιέβου, της Μόσχας και των ΗΠΑ - «Ανοιχτό το εδαφικό» λέει ο Ζελένσκι

Για πρώτη φορά από την έναρξη των διαπραγματεύσεων θα υπάρξει συνάντηση και των τριών αντιπροσωπειών για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία - Οι συζητήσεις θα διαρκέσουν τουλάχιστον δύο ημέρες

Σύνταξη
Τεστ αίματος ανιχνεύει τη νόσο του Crohn χρόνια πριν από την εμφάνιση συμπτωμάτων
Υγεία 23.01.26

Τεστ αίματος ανιχνεύει τη νόσο του Crohn χρόνια πριν από την εμφάνιση συμπτωμάτων

Το νέο τεστ ανιχνεύει μια ασυνήθιστη ανοσολογική απόκριση στα βακτήρια του εντέρου σε άτομα που αργότερα εμφανίζουν νόσο του Chron – Ελπίδα για πρόληψη μέσω της ανάπτυξης εμβολίου, αλλά και για πιο έγκαιρη διάγνωση.

Θεοδώρα Ν. Τσώλη
Υποκλοπές: Οι «στημένες» ερωτήσεις των βουλευτών της ΝΔ στον Τρίμπαλη στην Εξεταστική και το μήνυμα από το δεξί χέρι του Λαβράνου
Στην εξεταστική 23.01.26

Υποκλοπές: Οι «στημένες» ερωτήσεις των βουλευτών της ΝΔ στον Τρίμπαλη στην Εξεταστική και το μήνυμα από το δεξί χέρι του Λαβράνου

To in αποκαλύπτει τις «στημένες» -όπως κατέθεσε ο Σταμάτης Τρίμπαλης- ερωτήσεις από τη ΝΔ στην Εξεταστική για τις υποκλοπές, με κανένα βουλευτή του κυβερνώντος κόμματος να μην έχει αντιδράσει μετά την κατάθεσή του εδώ και δύο μήνες. Το μήνυμα από το δεξί χέρι του Λαβράνου, Σωτήρη Ντάλα στον Τρίμπαλη.

Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Μητσοτάκης: «Και ναι και όχι» για το «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» του Τραμπ για τη Γάζα – Συνέντευξη στο Euronews
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 23.01.26

«Και ναι και όχι» από Μητσοτάκη στο «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» του Τραμπ - Τι είπε στη συνέντευξη στο Euronews

Μεσοβέζικη στάση φαίνεται να κρατά ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης αναφορικά με την ένταση ανάμεσε σε ΕΕ και Τραμπ - Τι είπε για τη Σύνοδο Κορυφής στις Βρυξέλλες

Σύνταξη
Η μεγάλη ώρα της Ελλάδας: Η Εθνική πόλο κόντρα στην Ουγγαρία για το ιστορικό πρώτο μετάλλιο
Άλλα Αθλήματα 23.01.26

Η μεγάλη ώρα της Ελλάδας: Η Εθνική πόλο κόντρα στην Ουγγαρία για το ιστορικό πρώτο μετάλλιο

Η Εθνική Ελλάδας αντιμετωπίζει το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής (23/1, 18:00 - ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ,) την Ουγγαρία, στον ημιτελικό του Ευρωπαϊκού Πρωταθλήματος πόλο, με στόχο την πρόκριση στον μεγάλο τελικό.

Σύνταξη
Τον δείχνουν σαν έναν φθηνό εγκληματία, είναι ταπεινωτικό – Η οικογένεια του Μάρτι Ράισμαν «καταδικάζει» το Marty Supreme
«Δεν ήταν αυτός» 23.01.26

Τον δείχνουν σαν έναν φθηνό εγκληματία, είναι ταπεινωτικό – Η οικογένεια του Μάρτι Ράισμαν «καταδικάζει» το Marty Supreme

Χωρίς αμφιβολία το Marty Supreme αποτελεί την ταινία - έκπληξη της σεζόν, ικανή να χαρίσει το Όσκαρ στον Τιμοτέ Σαλαμέ. Ωστόσο η οικογένεια του αληθινού αθλητή του πινγκ-πονγκ Μάρτι Ράισμαν τα βρίσκει όλα λάθος.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
«Ακαδημαϊκές Ομιλίες» – Νέο βιβλίο του Προκόπη Παυλόπουλου για Κράτος Δικαίου και λειτουργία της Δημοκρατίας
Από την Ακαδημία Αθηνών 23.01.26

«Ακαδημαϊκές Ομιλίες» - Νέο βιβλίο του Προκόπη Παυλόπουλου για Κράτος Δικαίου και λειτουργία της Δημοκρατίας

Το νέο βιβλίο του πρώην Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας, Προκόπη Παυλόπουλου, υπό τον τίτλο «Ακαδημαϊκές Ομιλίες» εστιάζει σε σειρά θεσμικών και πολιτειακών ζητημάτων αλλά και στη χρήση της AI στη Δικαιοσύνη

Σύνταξη
Σαλβαντόρ Νταλί: Το απεγνωσμένο άλμα προς το μεγαλείο
Ο φανφαρόνος 23.01.26

Σαλβαντόρ Νταλί: Ανασφάλεια

Ζωή γεμάτη συνεχή παιχνίδια, πολλά χρήματα, ανομολόγητες σκέψεις και τρελά σχέδια

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
ΗΠΑ: Ζητούν εν λευκώ άδεια για στρατιωτική παρουσία στη Γροιλανδία – Η συμφωνία του 1951 που «πατάει» ο Τραμπ
Κόσμος 23.01.26

Οι ΗΠΑ ζητούν εν λευκώ άδεια για στρατιωτική παρουσία στη Γροιλανδία - Η συμφωνία του 1951 που «πατάει» ο Τραμπ

Η αρχική συμφωνία ορίζει ότι οι ΗΠΑ πρέπει να «συμβουλευτούν και να ενημερώσουν» τη Δανία και τη Γροιλανδία πριν προβούν σε οποιεσδήποτε σημαντικές αλλαγές

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
