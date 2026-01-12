Δευτέρα 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.01.2026 | 07:34
Έπεσαν τσιμέντα από γέφυρα στη Νέα Ιωνία
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
IRIS Expands Limits for Instant Mobile Payments in Greece
English edition 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 09:28

IRIS Expands Limits for Instant Mobile Payments in Greece

A monthly ceiling of 5,000 euros will apply to person-to-person transactions. Business payments, however, will have no monthly limit.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Spotlight

Starting Jan. 15, 2026, Greece’s IRIS payment system will allow both individuals and businesses to transfer larger sums directly via mobile devices, bypassing cards and traditional bank transfers, with immediate settlement.

Daily transfers between private individuals will now reach up to 1,000 euros, with the same daily limit applied to payments to freelancers and sole proprietorships.
Monthly Cap Introduced for Individuals

A monthly ceiling of 5,000 euros will apply to person-to-person transactions. Business payments, however, will have no monthly limit, fundamentally changing how payments are collected in the market.

As a result, IRIS will cover a larger share of everyday transactions. Payments to professionals, service settlements, and transfers among friends or family will occur instantly, free from the delays and fees typically associated with card payments or bank transfers.

This new framework complements IRIS Commerce, already available at every POS and online store across Greece.

Record Adoption Across Greece
Greece is now the first European country to achieve widespread adoption of account-to-account instant payments at all points of sale in such a short time. Notably, in the first half of Dec., instant payments accounted for approximately 40% of credit transfers in Greece—a rate above the Eurozone average.

By the end of 2025, IRIS is projected to handle 120 million transactions worth 11 billion euros, including 4.5 billion euros through IRIS Commerce, which is available at 1.2 million POS terminals and 70,000 e-shops. In early 2026, IRIS will connect with other instant payment systems via the EuroPA/EPI network, enabling initial cross-border transfers between private individuals across the EU.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
ΑΔΜΗΕ: Δύο σενάρια στο τραπέζι για την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Δύο σενάρια στο τραπέζι για την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Economy
Δημόσιο Χρέος: Πότε θα γίνει φέτος η πρώτη «έξοδος» της Ελλάδας στις αγορές

Δημόσιο Χρέος: Πότε θα γίνει φέτος η πρώτη «έξοδος» της Ελλάδας στις αγορές

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Εκνευρισμένος ο Εμπαπέ: Είπε στους συμπαίκτες να φύγουν από την απονομή και να μην κάνουν pasillo στην Μπαρτσελόνα (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 12.01.26

Εκνευρισμένος ο Εμπαπέ: Είπε στους συμπαίκτες να φύγουν από την απονομή και να μην κάνουν pasillo στην Μπαρτσελόνα (vid)

Ο Κιλιάν Εμπαπέ προχώρησε σε μία κίνηση όχι και τόσο συναδελφική καθώς ζήτησε από τους συμπαίκτες του να φύγουν από το γήπεδο στην απονομή του τροπαίου.

Σύνταξη
Ο σχεδιαστής μόδας των 90s, Ισαάκ Μιζράχι, λέει ότι η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου έχει τα «ωραιότερα οπίσθια στον χώρο του θεάματος»
Fizz 12.01.26

Ο σχεδιαστής μόδας των 90s, Ισαάκ Μιζράχι, λέει ότι η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου έχει τα «ωραιότερα οπίσθια στον χώρο του θεάματος»

«Τη δεκαετία του '90 έφτιαχνα ρούχα για τη Γκουίνεθ» λέει στο People o γνωστός σχεδιαστής μόδας Ισαάκ Μιζράχι για τη συμπρωταγωνίστριά του στην ταινία «Marty Supreme».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Διαδικτυακό μπλακ άουτ στο Ιράν όπου κλιμακώνεται η καταστολή – Έτοιμος να επέμβει ο Τραμπ, ανταλλάσσει απειλές με την Τεχεράνη
Κόσμος 12.01.26

Διαδικτυακό μπλακ άουτ στο Ιράν όπου κλιμακώνεται η καταστολή – Έτοιμος να επέμβει ο Τραμπ, ανταλλάσσει απειλές με την Τεχεράνη

Ο Τραμπ την Τρίτη θα εξετάσει τις επιλογές παρέμβασης στο Ιράν - Υποστήριξε ότι οι ιρανικές αρχές τον κάλεσαν και «θέλουν να διαπραγματευτούν» αλλά πρόσθεσε ότι «μπορεί να χρειαστεί να δράσουμε πριν από τη συνάντηση»

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Χρυσές Σφαίρες: «One Battle After Another», «Hamnet» και «Adolescence» οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς
Golden Globes 2026 12.01.26

Χρυσές Σφαίρες: «One Battle After Another», «Hamnet» και «Adolescence» οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς

Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες απονεμήθηκαν στο Λος Άντζελες των ΗΠΑ, με τα «One Battle After Another» και «Hamnet» να αναδεικνύονται μεγάλοι νικητές στον κινηματογράφο και το «Adolescence» να ξεχωρίζει στην τηλεόραση

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Δίκη υποκλοπών: Τα e-mails που «καίνε» τον Σωτήρη Ντάλα για τη συνεργασία της Krikel με τους ισραηλινούς της Elbit Systems
Πολιτική 12.01.26

Δίκη υποκλοπών: Τα e-mails που «καίνε» τον Σωτήρη Ντάλα για τη συνεργασία της Krikel με τους ισραηλινούς της Elbit Systems

To in φέρνει στη δημοσιότητα εταιρικά e mails που αποδεικνύουν ότι ο Σωτήρης Ντάλας δεν ήταν και τόσο... ειλικρινής στην κατάθεσή του ενώπιον του δικαστηρίου για τις υποκλοπές. Η συνεργασία της Krikel του Γιάννη Λαβράνου με την ισραηλινή Elbit Systems, που διαχειρίζεται το Κέντρο Εκπαίδευσης Πτήσεων στην Καλαμάτα.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: «Συννεφιασμένη» η επέτειος των 10 χρόνων αρχηγίας του στη ΝΔ, παρά τις θριαμβολογίες
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.01.26

Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: «Συννεφιασμένη» η επέτειος των 10 χρόνων αρχηγίας του στη ΝΔ, παρά τις θριαμβολογίες

Το χάσμα Μητσοτάκη με όλους τους πρώην προέδρους του κόμματος, η δυσαρέσκεια στο εσωτερικό της ΝΔ και η σύγκρουση αντιλήψεων με φόντο την επόμενη μέρα. Η νέα παρέμβαση Δένδια, ο οποίος λειτουργεί σταθερά ως διακριτός εσωκομματικός πόλος.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Πρεμιέρα σήμερα για τις χειμερινές εκπτώσεις: Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε
Οικονομία 12.01.26

Πρεμιέρα σήμερα για τις χειμερινές εκπτώσεις: Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Σε περιπτώσεις ανακριβών ή παραπλανητικών εκπτώσεων, τα πρόστιμα μπορεί να φτάσουν έως το 2% του ετήσιου κύκλου εργασιών της επιχείρησης και κατ' ελάχιστον τις 20.000 ευρώ, ενώ σε περίπτωση υποτροπής εντός πενταετίας το ποσοστό αυξάνεται στο 4%.

Σύνταξη
Πώς πέθανε ο έρωτας των millennials για το ίντερνετ
Τεχνολογία 12.01.26

Πώς πέθανε ο έρωτας των millennials για το ίντερνετ

Οι millennials υπήρξαν οι πρωταγωνιστές της πρώιμης ψηφιακής εποχής και βίωσαν την μετάβαση από ένα διαδίκτυο κοινοτήτων και προσωπικών ιστολογίων σε ένα παγκόσμιο, αλγοριθμικά καθοδηγούμενο οικοσύστημα

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ο θάνατος μιας ιδεολογίας: Μπορεί ο Τσαβισμός να επιβιώσει μετά την απαγωγή του Μαδούρο;
Βενεζουέλα 12.01.26

Ο θάνατος μιας ιδεολογίας: Μπορεί ο Τσαβισμός να επιβιώσει μετά την απαγωγή του Μαδούρο;

Ο τσαβισμός, η κοινωνικοπολιτική ιδεολογία που ίδρυσε ο πρώην πρόεδρος της Βενεζουέλας Ούγκο Τσάβες, έχει τις ρίζες της στον αντιιμπεριαλισμό

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ex Machina: Πόσο «επιστημονική φαντασία» είναι σήμερα η ταινία του 2014;
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη 12.01.26

Ex Machina: Πόσο «επιστημονική φαντασία» είναι σήμερα η ταινία του 2014;

Όταν το Ex Machina βγήκε στις αίθουσες, έμοιαζε με ψυχρό tech-θρίλερ για το μέλλον. Δώδεκα χρόνια μετά, την ώρα που η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη δημιουργεί και σχεδιάζει, η ταινία του Άλεξ Γκάρλαντ μοιάζει λιγότερο προφητεία και περισσότερο ρεαλιστική αποτύπωση του παρόντος

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο