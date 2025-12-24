Τετάρτη 24 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 09:17

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Spotlight

Greek citizens can now submit applications for civil registry records concerning events that took place abroad directly through the government portal, Gov.gr. The move aims to streamline the process, reducing the need for in-person visits to the Special Civil Registry or KEP (Citizen Service Centers).

The service covers birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events declared to the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018. Previously, the registry handled around 3,000 such requests annually.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the new digital system is particularly beneficial for Greeks living abroad, who can now receive extracts without visiting a consulate, booking appointments at KEP centers, or traveling to the registry while temporarily in Greece.

Applicants can submit requests through the “Family” category on Gov.gr, under the relevant subcategories, such as “Birth” and “Birth Certificate.” Applications are processed by the Special Civil Registry, with responses delivered electronically to the user’s Gov.gr inbox and the Gov.gr Wallet.

The digital certificates carry full validity, featuring a unique verification number and the Ministry of Digital Governance’s electronic seal. Citizens can still access the service through KEP offices nationwide, where staff can submit applications on behalf of in-person visitors.

The digital service remains available for events that occurred abroad after January 22, 2018, both through Gov.gr and KEP offices.

