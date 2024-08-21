Greek State to Auction 26-Week T-Bills on Wednesday

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will auction off 26-Week T-Bills today, Wednesday (July 24, 2024), in book entry form, with the aim raise 500 million euros.

The notes will mature on Jan. 24, 2025. A settlement date is July 26, 2024.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations.

According to PDMA, during the auction non – competitive bids can be submitted up to 20% of the auction amount until noon local time. No additional non-competitive bids will be accepted the next day, Thursday. No commission will be paid for the T-Bills auctioned, while only bids through the Electronic Trading System (H.D.A.T.) will be accepted.

Source: tovima.com