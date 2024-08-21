Τετάρτη 21 Αυγούστου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.08.2024 | 12:49
Βοσνία: Τρεις νεκροί και ένας τραυματίες από επίθεση σε σχολείο
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.08.2024 | 10:30
Ανετράπη μηχανή του γκαζόν και συνέθλιψε 54χρονο - Νέο εργατικό δυστύχημα στη Ρόδο
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Greek State to Auction 26-Week T-Bills on Wednesday
English edition 21 Αυγούστου 2024 | 12:01

Greek State to Auction 26-Week T-Bills on Wednesday

The Greek state aims to raise 500 million euros, according to the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA)

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Μια πρόταση χαμηλού κινδύνου και υψηλής αξίας, λέει η ΑΧΙΑ

Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Μια πρόταση χαμηλού κινδύνου και υψηλής αξίας, λέει η ΑΧΙΑ

Spotlight

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will auction off 26-Week T-Bills today, Wednesday (July 24, 2024), in book entry form, with the aim raise 500 million euros.

The notes will mature on Jan. 24, 2025. A settlement date is July 26, 2024.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations.

According to PDMA, during the auction non – competitive bids can be submitted up to 20% of the auction amount until noon local time. No additional non-competitive bids will be accepted the next day, Thursday. No commission will be paid for the T-Bills auctioned, while only bids through the Electronic Trading System (H.D.A.T.) will be accepted.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

«Κρέμασε το σκουφάκι» της η Νικόλ Ελευθεριάδου – Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα για το αντίο της κορυφαίας πολίστριας! (pic)
Σπορ

«Κρέμασε το σκουφάκι» της η Νικόλ Ελευθεριάδου – Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα για το αντίο της κορυφαίας πολίστριας! (pic)

«Τώρα που ήρθε η ώρα να κλείσει ο κύκλος της αθλητικής μου καριέρας, δεν τολμώ να φανταστώ πιο ιδανικό φινάλε. Έχοντας κατακτήσει τα πάντα με τον Ολυμπιακό και κυρίως το δικαίωμα να τον θεωρώ παντοτινή μου οικογένεια».

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Μια πρόταση χαμηλού κινδύνου και υψηλής αξίας, λέει η ΑΧΙΑ

Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Μια πρόταση χαμηλού κινδύνου και υψηλής αξίας, λέει η ΑΧΙΑ

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με ώθηση από την Aegean επανέρχεται στις 1.430 μονάδες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με ώθηση από την Aegean επανέρχεται στις 1.430 μονάδες

inStream

Καταγγελία 21.08.2024

Νέα Αριστερά: Η Ζωή Ράπτη γλεντούσε ενώ η Αττική φλεγόταν – Οφείλει να παραιτηθεί

Η Νέα Αριστερά ζητεί η υφυπουργός Ανάπτυξης Ζωή Ράπτη να παραιτηθεί - «Γλεντούσε ενώ καιγόταν η Αττική, οφείλει να παραιτηθεί», αναφέρει η κοινοβουλευτική ομάδα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Χειροπέδες 21.08.2024

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη ο δράστης του ξυλοδαρμού του διευθυντή της ορθοπαιδικής κλινικής του Ιπποκρατείου

Ο 60χρονος, αφού εισήλθε στο νοσηλευτικό ίδρυμα και παρέμεινε ως συνοδός, διατάραξε την εύρυθμη λειτουργία του νοσοκομείου Ιπποκράτειο, στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

GDP up by 0.3% in Eurozone, EU for 2Q 2024
English edition 15.08.2024

GDP up by 0.3% in Eurozone, EU for 2Q 2024

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the Eurozone and by 0.8% in the EU

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Νέα Αριστερά: Η Ζωή Ράπτη γλεντούσε ενώ η Αττική φλεγόταν – Οφείλει να παραιτηθεί
Καταγγελία 21.08.2024

Νέα Αριστερά: Η Ζωή Ράπτη γλεντούσε ενώ η Αττική φλεγόταν – Οφείλει να παραιτηθεί

Η Νέα Αριστερά ζητεί η υφυπουργός Ανάπτυξης Ζωή Ράπτη να παραιτηθεί - «Γλεντούσε ενώ καιγόταν η Αττική, οφείλει να παραιτηθεί», αναφέρει η κοινοβουλευτική ομάδα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη ο δράστης του ξυλοδαρμού του διευθυντή της ορθοπαιδικής κλινικής του Ιπποκρατείου
Χειροπέδες 21.08.2024

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη ο δράστης του ξυλοδαρμού του διευθυντή της ορθοπαιδικής κλινικής του Ιπποκρατείου

Ο 60χρονος, αφού εισήλθε στο νοσηλευτικό ίδρυμα και παρέμεινε ως συνοδός, διατάραξε την εύρυθμη λειτουργία του νοσοκομείου Ιπποκράτειο, στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Must Read

Στα «αποκαΐδια» η κυβέρνηση, οι νέες μπίζνες Θεοδωρόπουλου, τα πυρά Βερέμη και η… «σύνταξη» του Μπάφετ

Στα «αποκαΐδια» η κυβέρνηση, οι νέες μπίζνες Θεοδωρόπουλου, τα πυρά Βερέμη και η… «σύνταξη» του Μπάφετ

Κρατήσεις και Εφορία τρώνε τις συντάξεις

Κρατήσεις και Εφορία τρώνε τις συντάξεις

Γιατί οι Έλληνες γυρίζουν την πλάτη στα νησιά

Γιατί οι Έλληνες γυρίζουν την πλάτη στα νησιά

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Sneak Peak: Τα πρώτα looks της Emily στη νέα σεζόν του Emily In Paris που ξεχωρίσαμε

Sneak Peak: Τα πρώτα looks της Emily στη νέα σεζόν του Emily In Paris που ξεχωρίσαμε

Κατάθλιψη: Οι αλλαγές στον τρόπο ζωής που την καταπολεμούν

Κατάθλιψη: Οι αλλαγές στον τρόπο ζωής που την καταπολεμούν

Η κατάλληλη φροντίδα μετά τον τοκετό

Η κατάλληλη φροντίδα μετά τον τοκετό

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 21 Αυγούστου 2024