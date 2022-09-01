Mr Stavros Mourelatos has been appointed CEO of The Coca-Cola Company for Greece, Cyprus and Malta, following a successful 12-year career with the company, according to a relevant statement.

As highlighted, Mr Mourelatos started his career at The Coca-Cola Company in 2010 as marketing controller in Denmark and, since then, he has taken on various roles of responsibility in different countries across Europe. In April 2021, he assumed the position of franchise operations director in Italy, making a significant contribution to the company’s further growth in this market by achieving strategic objectives.

His extensive experience in positions of responsibility, leadership skills and expertise are set to contribute significantly to the achievement of the company’s objectives in Greece, according to the same statement.

Mr Stavros Mourelatos is a graduate of the Department of Business Administration of the Athens University of Economics and Business, and holds an MSc in Accounting and Financial Management from Lancaster University.