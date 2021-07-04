The joint ministerial decision was published in the Official Government Gazette concerning the measures that will be in force from tomorrow, July 5, until July 12, regarding the transportation to the islands, the regulations for the operation of the public and the private sector, as well as the entrance to the entertainment venues.

Meanwhile, with his statements, the government spokesman, Mr. Stelios Petsas, said yesterday that negative Covid tests and the “green pass” certificate could also be provided by citizens who want to transfer from prefecture to prefecture.

As he characteristically said, “I do not rule out anything because the month of July is very critical. If one wants to take a vacation in August, they have the opportunity to get vaccinated in July and feel free to travel.” He warned that if the rate of vaccination continues to fall, “we really need to take advantage of every tool we have at hand so as to motivate citizens to get vaccinated.”

In particular, with regard to boat travel, the following is provided:

Inoculated citizens will board by presenting the vaccination certificate. Those who have only received the first dose of the vaccine or have been fully vaccinated for less than 14 days should provide a negative Covid test (rapid or pcr).

As for the tests, a negative PCR test should be performed up to 72 hours before the trip and a rapid test up to 48 hours before the trip. In both cases the relevant confirmation of the negative result must be presented.

The citizens who haven’t been inoculated, they won’t be able to board, unless they provide a negative Covid test.

Concerning those who are ill, they should present a certificate of illness, issued 30 days after the first positive Covid test with its validity lasting up to 180 days after it.

What will happen with the minors

Regarding the minors:

As for the 12-18 year olds (born before 30.6.2009) their guardian is obliged to provide a negative self-test of their kid, 24 hours before the trip.

Kids under 12 years old (born after 1.7.2009) can travel freely.

As stressed by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, when returning from the islands, it is recommended to conduct a self-test for all those over 12 years old.

Boarding procedure – Arrival at the ports at leas one hour before the departure time

The boarding procedure will be as follows:

To avoid delays, passengers are kindly requested to arrive at the ports for boarding at least one hour before the scheduled departure time.

All passengers must carry in paper or electronic form the vaccination certificate or the certificate of negative diagnosis of the laboratory test by PCR or the rapid antigen detection test or the disease certificate, as exported in the form of a digital or hard copy. the gov.gr.

Vaccination certificates not only from the European Union (digital COVID certificate) but also from third countries will also be accepted.

During the boarding on the ships, an electronic certification check will be carried out by the ship’s crew in the presence and under the supervision of an executive of the competent Port Authority for all passengers bearing the above certificates / attestations.

At the same time, the identity of the passengers will be checked with the identity document, the passport or any other document that certifies their identity.

It is pointed out that, in any case, for the boarding of passengers from ports of mainland Greece to the islands and vice versa, the Health Statement Questionnaire included in Annex 1 of the measures to prevent and deal with COVID-19 cases in passengers and – car ferries performing maritime cabotage, which are posted on the website of the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, as well as on the website https://sea.travel.gov.gr/ should be filled out before boarding.