Greece’s short-to-medium term finances received another fillip this week with a nod by ECB President Christine Lagarde that the euro-zone’s central bank will maintain its pandemic debt-buyback scheme.

Along with Italy, Greece’s securities are still among the “riskiest” in the euro-zone, but at the same time among the best yielding. As a result, her pledge to continue “significantly higher” purchases by the ECB generated in a rally for both in Friday’s opening trading.

Lagarde alleviated speculation in the markets, at least until the autumn, that the eurozone central bank was near concluding its extraordinary stimulus support.