European CFOs appear “bullish” over the post-pandemic recovery of national economies in the coming year, according to results of the recently unveiled 13th edition of Deloitte’s European CFO survey.

The latest bi-annual survey queried some 1,500 CFOs on the continent in 19 countries, with questionnaires fielded in March 2021.

According to the requests, 78 percent of CFOs in Greece, and 74 percent Europe-wide, forecast an increase of their companies’ revenues over the coming year; 13 of chief financial officers in Greece, and 12 percent

Europe-wide, on the other hand, forecast a decrease in revenues.

Business confidence also reached the highest point since 2015, Greece’s “annus horribilis”.