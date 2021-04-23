Another round of financial support, similar to the package extended to the food & beverage sector in Greece, is foreseen for the tourism sector in the coming period, a top minister said on Thursday.

Speaking on a regional television station, Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the financial aid will be funneled to all professional castes in the tourism sector, such as hotels, tour agencies etc.

He added that the support package aims to offer “start-up capital” for the sector, ahead of an official opening of the all-important 2021 tourism season, which is set for May 15.

“The funds allocated to professionals will have the form of a subsidy, with the latter given until Dec. 31, 2021 to present the necessary documentation for expenses,” he said.