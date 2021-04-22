“Today, our country is moving fast and steadily towards the development of policies that respect the environment.” This was stated, among other things, by Giannis Giarentis, President and CEO of the Manager of Renewable Energy Sources and Guarantees of Origin (DAPEEP) SA, in his statement on the occasion of today’s World Earth Day.

Specifically, the head of the organization said: “Every year on April 22 we celebrate World Earth Day. This celebration has its roots in the 70’s and its goal is none other than raising awareness of citizens and governments on issues related to the Environment and Sustainable Development.

Today, our country is moving fast and steadily towards the development of policies that respect the environment both through the National Plan for Energy and Climate (ESEK) and through the Paris Agreement.

In particular, we, the Manager of Renewable Energy Sources and Guarantees of Origin, work with all our might to serve the priorities and development potential of Greece in terms of Green Energy, motivated by tackling Climate Change.

Our vision and mission is to meet the modern challenges in the field of RES, their social acceptance, the development of a safe investment environment for RES and the strengthening of the Green Energy of the country.

At DAPEEP we consider it our moral duty, for the generations to come, to give them a healthier planet than we received and we are working in this direction every day.

For us, every day is World Earth Day.