Greek PM Reviews Week, Highlights Reforms and Migration Policy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in his weekly Facebook review, placed reforms in education, labor market developments and key policy challenges—including migration, regional development and technology—at the center of the government’s agenda, while stressing the need for institutional resilience in the face of new-era challenges.

Referring to the ongoing dialogue on constitutional revision, the prime minister said the government would present its final proposal in March, expressing hope that political forces would approach the process with a spirit of cooperation, free from dogmatism and partisan calculations. He also outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at supporting citizens.

On education, Mitsotakis argued that the sector should remain outside ideological disputes and electoral cycles. He announced that discussions on establishing a National Baccalaureate would begin in February, aiming to gradually give upper secondary education greater academic value and autonomy rather than serving solely as preparation for university entrance exams.

He clarified that any changes would not affect current high school students or those in the final year of lower secondary school, while the nationwide entrance examinations would remain in place. He also noted the signing of an 18.6 million euros contract for the renovation of the Athens Student Residence.

The prime minister further highlighted a commitment to patients suffering from chronic and severe illnesses, who will soon be able to collect high-cost medicines from a pharmacy of their choice, including those in remote or island areas. Following an agreement between the national health insurer and pharmacists, a digital platform enabling patient requests is expected to become operational shortly.

Addressing regional development, Mitsotakis said the government sought to revitalize Greece’s regions through coordinated development and demographic policies. A pilot relocation incentive program launched in Evros will now expand to eight regional units, including Kozani and Grevena, with Western Macedonia described as the country’s most demographically vulnerable area.

He also cited ongoing upgrades at key land border crossings, including Evzones, saying such projects strengthened security and facilitated trade and tourism. Turning to migration, he expressed sorrow over the deadly shipwreck near Chios and said an investigation had begun. He praised the coast guard’s rescue efforts and reiterated that authorities would show zero tolerance toward smuggling networks.

Recent legislation, he noted, tightened penalties for traffickers while establishing clearer rules for managing legal migration, emphasizing that policy remained grounded in consistency and respect for human life.

