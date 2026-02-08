Κυριακή 08 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Greek PM Reviews Week, Highlights Reforms and Migration Policy
English edition 08 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 13:14

Greek PM Reviews Week, Highlights Reforms and Migration Policy

Referring to the ongoing dialogue on constitutional revision, the prime minister said the government would present its final proposal in March

SuperAgers: Το γενετικό πλεονέκτημα που κρατά το μυαλό «ξυράφι» στα 80

SuperAgers: Το γενετικό πλεονέκτημα που κρατά το μυαλό «ξυράφι» στα 80

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in his weekly Facebook review, placed reforms in education, labor market developments and key policy challenges—including migration, regional development and technology—at the center of the government’s agenda, while stressing the need for institutional resilience in the face of new-era challenges.

Referring to the ongoing dialogue on constitutional revision, the prime minister said the government would present its final proposal in March, expressing hope that political forces would approach the process with a spirit of cooperation, free from dogmatism and partisan calculations. He also outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at supporting citizens.

On education, Mitsotakis argued that the sector should remain outside ideological disputes and electoral cycles. He announced that discussions on establishing a National Baccalaureate would begin in February, aiming to gradually give upper secondary education greater academic value and autonomy rather than serving solely as preparation for university entrance exams.

He clarified that any changes would not affect current high school students or those in the final year of lower secondary school, while the nationwide entrance examinations would remain in place. He also noted the signing of an 18.6 million euros contract for the renovation of the Athens Student Residence.

The prime minister further highlighted a commitment to patients suffering from chronic and severe illnesses, who will soon be able to collect high-cost medicines from a pharmacy of their choice, including those in remote or island areas. Following an agreement between the national health insurer and pharmacists, a digital platform enabling patient requests is expected to become operational shortly.

Addressing regional development, Mitsotakis said the government sought to revitalize Greece’s regions through coordinated development and demographic policies. A pilot relocation incentive program launched in Evros will now expand to eight regional units, including Kozani and Grevena, with Western Macedonia described as the country’s most demographically vulnerable area.

He also cited ongoing upgrades at key land border crossings, including Evzones, saying such projects strengthened security and facilitated trade and tourism. Turning to migration, he expressed sorrow over the deadly shipwreck near Chios and said an investigation had begun. He praised the coast guard’s rescue efforts and reiterated that authorities would show zero tolerance toward smuggling networks.

Recent legislation, he noted, tightened penalties for traffickers while establishing clearer rules for managing legal migration, emphasizing that policy remained grounded in consistency and respect for human life.

Source: tovima.com

Πετρέλαιο
Τραμπ: Με ExxonMobil και Chevron ξαναγράφει τον χάρτη πετρελαίου και αερίου – Τα deals στην Ελλάδα

Τραμπ: Με ExxonMobil και Chevron ξαναγράφει τον χάρτη πετρελαίου και αερίου – Τα deals στην Ελλάδα

inWellness
Πως μας επηρεαζει το burnout;
Αλλαγές 08.02.26

Πως μας επηρεαζει το burnout;

Μελέτες δείχνουν ότι το burnout μπορεί να αλλάξει τον τρόπο που επεξεργαζόμαστε τα συναισθήματά μας και παίρνουμε αποφάσεις.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
Ελεύθεροι οι συλληφθέντες για τα 600 πλαστά διαβατήρια – Είχαν συλληφθεί για εγκληματική οργάνωση
Ελλάδα 08.02.26

Ελεύθεροι οι συλληφθέντες για τα 600 πλαστά διαβατήρια – Είχαν συλληφθεί για εγκληματική οργάνωση

Στις απολογίες τους οι δύο κατηγορούμενοι, αρνήθηκαν τις κατηγορίες σε βάρος τους στο σύνολό τους και ζήτησαν την εξέταση των ταξιδιωτικών εγγράφων από την διεύθυνση εγκληματολογικών ερευνών

Γεωργία Κακή
Γεωργία Κακή
«Melania»: Εκατομμύρια στο τραπέζι, αμφίβολο box office εν όψει του Super Bowl
Culture Live 08.02.26

«Melania»: Εκατομμύρια στο τραπέζι, αμφίβολο box office εν όψει του Super Bowl

Μετά το εντυπωσιακό άνοιγμα των 7,2 εκατ. δολαρίων, η «Melania» δοκιμάζεται στο box office του Super Bowl, με προβλέψεις για απότομη πτώση, την ώρα που η Amazon MGM επιμένει στη στρατηγική της κινηματογραφικής διανομής πριν το streaming

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
ΚΚΕ για Μητσοτάκη: Αυταπατάται αν νομίζει ότι η συνταγματική αναθεώρηση μπορεί να αποσπάσει τη συναίνεση του λαού
Πολιτική 08.02.26

ΚΚΕ για Μητσοτάκη: Αυταπατάται αν νομίζει ότι η συνταγματική αναθεώρηση μπορεί να αποσπάσει τη συναίνεση του λαού

Το ΚΚΕ στηλιτεύει την «προσπάθειά του (πρωθυπουργού) να θωρακίσει συνταγματικά βαθιές αντιδραστικές αντιλαϊκές τομές» προσθέτοντας ότι δεν θα καταφέρει «να αποσπάσει τη συναίνεση της πλειοψηφίας του λαού».

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Επιβάλλει κυρώσεις σε ξένους προμηθευτές εξαρτημάτων για ρωσικούς πυραύλους
Η ανάρτηση Ζελένσκι 08.02.26

Η Ουκρανία επιβάλλει κυρώσεις σε ξένους προμηθευτές εξαρτημάτων για ρωσικούς πυραύλους

«Εισάγουμε νέες κυρώσεις ακριβώς σε βάρος τέτοιων εταιριών – προμηθευτές εξαρτημάτων καθώς και κατασκευαστές πυραύλων και drone», τονίζει η Ουκρανία

Σύνταξη
Κατασκοπεία στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις: Οι επαφές του σμηνάρχου με τον Κινέζο σύνδεσμο, ερευνώνται δύο απόστρατοι
Το κρυπτογραφημένο κινητό 08.02.26

Το ταξίδι του σμηνάρχου στο Πεκίνο, οι επαφές με τον Κινέζο σύνδεσμο στην Αθήνα - Ερευνώνται δύο απόστρατοι

Ο 54χρονος σμήναρχος που κατηγορείται για κατασκοπεία για λογαριασμό της Κίνας, κρατείται στο Αεροδικείο Καρέα - Θα απολογηθεί την ερχόμενη Τρίτη - Πώς επικοινωνούσε με τον σύνδεσμό του

Σύνταξη
«Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ένας εκ των ιδιοκτητών της Μακάμπι – Οι ανακοινώσεις Ολυμπιακού και Παναθηναϊκού (pics)
Euroleague 08.02.26

«Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ένας εκ των ιδιοκτητών της Μακάμπι – Οι ανακοινώσεις Ολυμπιακού και Παναθηναϊκού (pics)

Η οικογένεια της Μακάμπι πενθεί καθώς έφυγε από τη ζωή ένας εκ των ιδιοκτητών του συλλόγου ο Ντέιβιντ Φέντερμαν. Ανακοίνωση εξέδωσε ο Ολυμπιακός και ο Παναθηναϊκός

Σύνταξη
Από την παράνομη πολυτέλεια στο κελί – Η καθημερινότητα της Γκισλέιν Μάξγουελ στη φυλακή σε βίντεο των αρχείων του Έπσταϊν
1 Ιουλίου 2020 08.02.26

Από την παράνομη πολυτέλεια στο κελί - Η καθημερινότητα της Γκισλέιν Μάξγουελ στη φυλακή σε βίντεο των αρχείων του Έπσταϊν

Νέο βίντεο που περιλαμβάνεται στα τελευταία αρχεία του Έπσταϊν παρέχει μια ματιά εκ των έσω στην μεσημεριανή ρουτίνα της καταδικασμένης για σεξουαλικά εγκλήματα Γκισλέιν Μάξγουελ, πριν μεταφερθεί σε φυλακή ελάχιστης ασφάλειας τον Αύγουστο.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Nαυάγιο στη Χίο: Η συζήτηση που δεν συμφέρει
Opinion 08.02.26

Nαυάγιο στη Χίο: Η συζήτηση που δεν συμφέρει

Πολλά περιθώρια για σοβαρή συζήτηση δεν αφήνει και το γεγονός πως για τη διερεύνηση των συνθηκών του «περιστατικού» το υπουργείο Ναυτιλίας έχει διατάξει τη διενέργεια Ένορκης Διοικητικής Εξέτασης με τον ελεγκτή και τον ελεγχόμενο να ταυτίζονται

Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Όταν το ποδόσφαιρο βγαίνει από την αυλή
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.02.26

Όταν το ποδόσφαιρο βγαίνει από την αυλή

Tο πείραμα της Ιμπίθα και η μάχη για πιο συμπεριληπτικά σχολεία - Ρυθμίσεις και απαγορεύσεις σε τουλάχιστον 20 δημόσια σχολεία ανοίγουν μια ευρύτερη συζήτηση για τον ρόλο του πιο δημοφιλούς σπορ στην καθημερινότητα των παιδιών

Γεώργιος Μαζιάς
Γερουλάνος: «Το ΠΑΣΟΚ είναι η προοδευτική δύναμη που μπορεί να αλλάξει τα πράγματα στην Ελλάδα»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 08.02.26

«Το ΠΑΣΟΚ είναι η προοδευτική δύναμη που μπορεί να αλλάξει τα πράγματα στην Ελλάδα» λέει ο Γερουλάνος

«Το ΠΑΣΟΚ έχει και την ιστορία και τις προτάσεις και τα στελέχη, για να πείσουμε ότι μπορούμε αν θέλουμε να κάνουμε ένα βήμα μπροστά σαν χώρα», σημείωσε ο Γερουλάνος

Σύνταξη
Δύο συλλήψεις για οδήγηση υπό την επήρεια μέθης στη Θεσσαλονίκη – Καταδίωξη και σύλληψη 17χρονου οδηγού δικύκλου
Ελλάδα 08.02.26

Δύο συλλήψεις για οδήγηση υπό την επήρεια μέθης στη Θεσσαλονίκη – Καταδίωξη και σύλληψη 17χρονου οδηγού δικύκλου

Όπως έγινε γνωστό, ο 17χρονος  - ο οποίος συνελήφθη - ανέπτυξε ταχύτητα πραγματοποιώντας επικίνδυνους ελιγμούς και παραβιάζοντας ερυθρούς σηματοδότες, επιχείρησε να διαφύγει

Σύνταξη
Σεντ Τρούιντεν: Big in Japan
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.02.26

Big in Japan

Όταν η Σεντ Τρούιντεν έγινε γέφυρα ανάμεσα σε δύο κόσμους

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Καιρός – Κολυδάς: Με βροχές και πτώση θερμοκρασίας ξεκινά η εβδομάδα – Ποιες περιοχές θα είναι στο επίκεντρο
Χάρτες 08.02.26

Με βροχές και πτώση θερμοκρασίας ξεκινά η εβδομάδα - Η προειδοποίηση Κολυδά, ποιες περιοχές θα είναι στο επίκεντρο

Ο καιρός τις επόμενες μέρες - Ο κ. Κολυδάς σημειώνει ότι οι διαδοχικές διελεύσεις βαρομετρικών χαμηλών σε συνδυασμό με τους νοτιάδες, ενδέχεται να δημιουργήσουν συνθήκες που απαιτούν αυξημένη προσοχή

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Προμηθέας Πάτρας
Stoiximan GBL 08.02.26

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Προμηθέας Πάτρας

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Προμηθέας Πάτρας. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την αναμέτρηση Ολυμπιακός – Προμηθέας Πάτρας για τη 18η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από την ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Αντιπολιτευτικά πυρά για ακρίβεια και χρέη – «Δεν θα είναι βόλτα στο δάσος για τον Μητσοτάκη οι εκλογές»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 08.02.26

Αντιπολιτευτικά πυρά για ακρίβεια και χρέη – «Δεν θα είναι βόλτα στο δάσος για τον Μητσοτάκη οι εκλογές»

Εκπρόσωποι του ΠΑΣΟΚ και του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, εξαπέλυσαν πυρά στην κυβέρνηση για την ακρίβεια και το ιδιωτικό χρέος - Αναφορά έγινε και στο «υπό διαμόρφωση πολιτικό σκηνικό», τι ειπώθηκε για την υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου

Σύνταξη
Χαμάς: Ηγετικό στέλεχος λέει ότι η παλαιστινιακή οργάνωση δεν θα παραδώσει τα όπλα της
«Αντίσταση στην κατοχή» 08.02.26

Ηγετικό στέλεχος της Χαμάς λέει ότι η παλαιστινιακή οργάνωση δεν θα παραδώσει τα όπλα της

«Η ποινικοποίηση της αντίστασης και των όπλων της και αυτών που την πραγματοποιούν είναι κάτι που δεν πρέπει να δεχθούμε», δήλωσε ο Χάλεντ Μεσάαλ από τη Χαμάς

Σύνταξη
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

