When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

The deadline for paying the Easter bonus to private sector employees in Greece is approaching, with employers required to deposit the payment no later than Holy Wednesday, April 8, 2025.

All employees in the private sector—whether working full-time or part-time, on fixed-term or open-ended contracts—are entitled to the Easter bonus, provided they had an active employment relationship during the relevant period.

How the Easter Bonus Is Calculated

Employees paid a monthly salary are entitled to an amount equal to half a monthly wage, while those paid on a daily basis receive 15 daily wages. The final amount depends on the duration of employment during the calculation period, which runs from January 1 to April 30, 2025.

The calculation is based on the employee’s regular earnings 15 days before Easter. As of April 1, 2025, a new statutory minimum wage and minimum daily wage apply for workers covered by the relevant regulation.

Payment Rules for Employers

Employers must pay the Easter bonus in cash only, via bank transfer to the employee’s payment account. Each payment must clearly state the reason and the period it covers. Payment in kind is not permitted.

What Applies to Dismissed Employees

Employees whose contracts ended during the calculation period—whether due to dismissal or voluntary resignation—are still entitled to a proportional Easter bonus. In such cases, earnings on the last day of employment are used as the basis for calculation.

For salaried employees, the bonus corresponds to 1/15 of half a monthly salary for every eight calendar days worked. For daily-paid workers, it equals one daily wage for every eight calendar days worked. Even employees who worked fewer than eight days are entitled to a proportional amount.

If the Bonus Is Not Paid

If the Easter bonus is not paid on time, employees or their unions can file a complaint with the Labor Inspectorate, which may trigger legal action against the employer. Complaints can also be filed directly with the police, allowing for expedited legal procedures.

