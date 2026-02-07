Σάββατο 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.02.2026 | 11:45
Hellenic Train: Ακυρώνονται δρομολόγια του Οδοντωτού λόγω πτώσης δέντρων
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.02.2026 | 09:33
Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε αρδευτικό κανάλι στην Πάργα – Νεκρός 42χρονος οδηγός
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 19:14

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

The deadline for paying the Easter bonus to private sector employees in Greece is approaching, with employers required to deposit the payment no later than Holy Wednesday, April 8, 2025.

All employees in the private sector—whether working full-time or part-time, on fixed-term or open-ended contracts—are entitled to the Easter bonus, provided they had an active employment relationship during the relevant period.

How the Easter Bonus Is Calculated
Employees paid a monthly salary are entitled to an amount equal to half a monthly wage, while those paid on a daily basis receive 15 daily wages. The final amount depends on the duration of employment during the calculation period, which runs from January 1 to April 30, 2025.

The calculation is based on the employee’s regular earnings 15 days before Easter. As of April 1, 2025, a new statutory minimum wage and minimum daily wage apply for workers covered by the relevant regulation.

Payment Rules for Employers

Employers must pay the Easter bonus in cash only, via bank transfer to the employee’s payment account. Each payment must clearly state the reason and the period it covers. Payment in kind is not permitted.

What Applies to Dismissed Employees

Employees whose contracts ended during the calculation period—whether due to dismissal or voluntary resignation—are still entitled to a proportional Easter bonus. In such cases, earnings on the last day of employment are used as the basis for calculation.

For salaried employees, the bonus corresponds to 1/15 of half a monthly salary for every eight calendar days worked. For daily-paid workers, it equals one daily wage for every eight calendar days worked. Even employees who worked fewer than eight days are entitled to a proportional amount.

If the Bonus Is Not Paid

If the Easter bonus is not paid on time, employees or their unions can file a complaint with the Labor Inspectorate, which may trigger legal action against the employer. Complaints can also be filed directly with the police, allowing for expedited legal procedures.

Source: tovima.com

World
Κεντρικές Τράπεζες: Η χρονιά που χωρίζουν οι δρόμοι τους

Κεντρικές Τράπεζες: Η χρονιά που χωρίζουν οι δρόμοι τους

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Με «συμμαχίες» στη μάχη για νέα δάνεια

Τράπεζες: Με «συμμαχίες» στη μάχη για νέα δάνεια

inTickets 04.02.26

Άλμα προς την Ελευθερία: Η παράσταση για τη ζωή του Ρούντολφ Νουρέγιεφ επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα

Η παράσταση «φαινόμενο» για την ζωή του Ρούντολφ Νουρέγιεφ, με πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο θεατές σε όλο τον κόσμο, έρχεται στις 25 και 26 Απριλίου στο Θέατρο Κάτια Δανδουλάκη.

Σύνταξη
English edition
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
Τελετή έναρξης των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων 2026: Ένας φόρος τιμής στον Αρμάνι στα χρώματα της Ιταλίας
«Είσαι άψογη» 07.02.26

Τελετή έναρξης των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων 2026: Ένας φόρος τιμής στον Αρμάνι στα χρώματα της Ιταλίας

Καθώς η φωτογραφία του αείμνηστου σχεδιαστή Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι εμφανίστηκε σε μια γιγαντιαία οθόνη, η ιταλική σημαία παρουσιάστηκε από μια τιμητική φρουρά και 60 μοντέλα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Συναγερμός για πλημμύρες στην περιοχή του Διδυμότειχου – Υπερχείλισαν τα φράγματα της Βουλγαρίας
Ελλάδα 07.02.26

Συναγερμός για πλημμύρες στην περιοχή του Διδυμότειχου – Υπερχείλισαν τα φράγματα της Βουλγαρίας

Μαζική εισροή υδάτων από τον Άρδα οδηγεί σε πλημμύρα αγροτεμαχίων σε Πύθιο, Ρήγιο και Σοφικό στον Έβρο – Έκκληση για άμεση κινητοποίηση κατοίκων και αγροτών

Σύνταξη
Δένδιας: Στόχος οι συνεργασίες του ινδικού αμυντικού οικοσυστήματος με το ελληνικό – Τι είπε για ΝΑΤΟ και Ευρώπη
Νέο Δελχί 07.02.26

Δένδιας: Στόχος οι συνεργασίες του ινδικού αμυντικού οικοσυστήματος με το ελληνικό – Τι είπε για ΝΑΤΟ και Ευρώπη

«Οι Έλληνες υπήρξαμε έμποροι καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια της ιστορίας μας. Η Ινδία όμως φαινόταν πάντα 'απρόσιτη'. Θεωρώ ακριβώς λόγω του ρυθμιστικού περιβάλλοντος. Πλέον είμαι ιδιαίτερα αισιόδοξος», δήλωσε ο Νίκος Δένδιας

Σύνταξη
Βόλφσμπουργκ – Ντόρτμουντ 1-2: Μεγάλη νίκη για τους Βεστφαλούς, παρά το γκολ του Κουλιεράκη
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.26

Βόλφσμπουργκ – Ντόρτμουντ 1-2: Μεγάλη νίκη για τους Βεστφαλούς, παρά το γκολ του Κουλιεράκη

Η Μπορούσια Ντόρτμουντ πέρασε με σπουδαίο διπλό από την έδρα της Βόλφσμπουργκ επικρατώντας με 2-1 για την 21η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga, με τον Κουλιεράκη να σκοράρει για την ομάδα του. Δείτε τα αποτελέσματα και την βαθμολογία.

Σύνταξη
Θύματα του γιατρού που καταδικάστηκε για «φακελάκι» αποκαλύπτουν – «Αυτός ο άνθρωπος δεν έχει εγκληματήσει μόνο μία φορά»
Ελλάδα 07.02.26

Θύματα του γιατρού που καταδικάστηκε για «φακελάκι» αποκαλύπτουν – «Αυτός ο άνθρωπος δεν έχει εγκληματήσει μόνο μία φορά»

«Αυτός ο άνθρωπος δεν θα πρέπει να χειρουργεί και πόσω μάλλον σε ένα δημόσιο νοσοκομείο», αναφέρει ένα από τα θύματα του γιατρού που καταδικάστηκε για «φακελάκι»

Σύνταξη
Ο Τίμοθι Μπάσφιλντ παραπέμπεται επισήμως σε δίκη με τέσσερις κατηγορίες για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση ανηλίκου
Νέο Μεξικό 07.02.26

Ο Τίμοθι Μπάσφιλντ παραπέμπεται επισήμως σε δίκη με τέσσερις κατηγορίες για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση ανηλίκου

Σώμα ενόρκων στο Νέο Μεξικό απήγγειλε επίσημα κατηγορίες σε βάρος του Τίμοθι Μπάσφιλντ για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση ανηλίκου, ανοίγοντας τον δρόμο για την παραπομπή του σε δίκη, ενώ η υπεράσπιση κάνει λόγο για υπόθεση που «δεν μπορεί να αποδειχθεί στο δικαστήριο»

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Το διεθνές «ναυάγιο» των ΕΠΟ και ΚΕΔ στη διαιτησία
On Field 07.02.26

Το διεθνές «ναυάγιο» των ΕΠΟ και ΚΕΔ στη διαιτησία

Η άνοδος του Βέλγου Ερικ Λάμπρεχτς, ο οποίος σφυρίζει Ολυμπιακός-Παναθηναϊκός, σε ηλικία 41 ετών στην ελίτ κατηγορία καταρρίπτει το αφήγημα ότι δεν υπήρχε Έλληνας διεθνής για να ανέβει

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Βόλος
Super League 07.02.26

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Βόλος

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Βόλος. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Βόλος για την 20η αγωνιστική της Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports 2HD.

Σύνταξη
Αμπελόκηποι: Δύο συλλήψεις για απόπειρα απάτης – Το κόλπο των δραστών με τα παράλληλα τηλεφωνήματα σε κινητό και σταθερό
Αμπελόκηποι 07.02.26

Δύο συλλήψεις για απόπειρα απάτης - Το κόλπο των δραστών με τα παράλληλα τηλεφωνήματα σε κινητό και σταθερό

Οι δύο νεαροί παρίσταναν υπαλλήλους εταιρείας ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας και προσπαθούσαν να πείσουν γυναίκα να βγάλει στην πόρτα χρήματα και χρυσαφικά στους Αμπελόκηπους

Σύνταξη
Συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία για το ναυάγιο στη Χίο – «Οι άνθρωποι λες και ήταν από πολύνεκρο τροχαίο»
Ελλάδα 07.02.26

Συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία για το ναυάγιο στη Χίο – «Οι άνθρωποι λες και ήταν από πολύνεκρο τροχαίο»

Είχαμε βαριές κρανιοεγκεφαλικές κακώσεις, βαρείς τραυματισμούς, είχαμε κατάγματα, είπε η Μαρία Σαραντινίδου, αντιπρόεδρος σωματείου εργαζομένων και υποδιευθύντρια νοσηλευτικής υπηρεσίας, για το ναυάγιο στη Χίο

Σύνταξη
Η αγάπη του Καρόλου Ντίκενς για τη Μαίρη Χόγκαρθ, την αδελφή της συζύγου του
Σαν σαπουνόπερα 07.02.26

Η αγάπη του Καρόλου Ντίκενς για τη Μαίρη Χόγκαρθ, την αδελφή της συζύγου του

Μια έκθεση στο μουσείο του κλασικού συγγραφέα Καρόλου Ντίκενς, στο Λονδίνο, επικεντρώνεται στις γυναίκες της ζωής και του έργου του -και τις τρεις αδερφές που συνέβαλλαν στη διαμόρφωση αυτών.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός προχώρησε σε επίσημη καταγγελία κατά του Γιώργου Μπαρτζώκα στην Euroleague
Μπάσκετ 07.02.26

Ο Παναθηναϊκός προχώρησε σε επίσημη καταγγελία κατά του Μπαρτζώκα στην Euroleague

Σε επίσημη καταγγελία στη Euroleague κατά του Γιώργου Μπαρτζώκα προέβη η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός μετά το περιστατικό που είχε ο προπονητής του Ολυμπιακού με οπαδό του Παναθηναϊκού στο Ντουμπάι.

Σύνταξη
Παπασταύρου: Συνεργασία μεταξύ ΥΠΕΝ και Τοπικής Αυτοδιοίκησης για την ενίσχυση της ανακύκλωσης και της κυκλικής οικονομίας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.02.26

Παπασταύρου: Συνεργασία μεταξύ ΥΠΕΝ και Τοπικής Αυτοδιοίκησης για την ενίσχυση της ανακύκλωσης και της κυκλικής οικονομίας

Ο Σταύρος Παπασταύρου επισκέφθηκε μαζί με τον περιφερειάρχη Πελοποννήσου την πρότυπη Μονάδα Επεξεργασίας Αποβλήτων της Σκάλας Λακωνίας

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Μαγιόρκα
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.26

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Μαγιόρκα

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Μαγιόρκα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπαρτσελόνα – Μαγιόρκα για την 23η αγωνιστική της La Liga.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπόρνμουθ – Άστον Βίλα
Premier League 07.02.26

LIVE: Μπόρνμουθ – Άστον Βίλα

LIVE: Μπόρνμουθ – Άστον Βίλα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπόρνμουθ – Άστον Βίλα για την 25η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Σάντερλαντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.26

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Σάντερλαντ

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Σάντερλαντ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άρσεναλ – Σάντερλαντ για την 25η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Γουλβς – Τσέλσι
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.26

LIVE: Γουλβς – Τσέλσι

LIVE: Γουλβς – Τσέλσι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Γουλβς – Τσέλσι για την 25η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

