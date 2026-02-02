Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Electricity suppliers have published their retail power tariffs for Feb., with most of the so-called “green” or special electricity plans remaining unchanged compared with January.

Wholesale price movement

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable. Market sources say this pricing strategy reflects efforts by providers to recover part of their margins after many companies either cut rates or kept them unchanged in January despite higher wholesale costs.

Feb. green tariffs by provider

Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced its G1/G1N household tariff at 0.13929 euros per kilowatt-hour for February, applicable to monthly consumption up to 200 kWh. Usage above that threshold is billed at 0.154 euros per kWh.

Other suppliers announced the following rates:

• HERON kept its BASIC HOME tariff unchanged for a fifth consecutive month at 0.14760 euros per kWh.

• Protergia also maintained stable pricing for a fourth straight month, with its Value Special household tariff remaining at 0.159 euros per kWh.

• nrg raised its green household tariff by about 5%, bringing February’s rate to 0.209 euros per kWh from 0.199 euros in Jan.

• Enerwave slightly increased its green tariff to 0.159 euros per kWh from 0.1524 euros, applicable to the first 100 kWh of monthly consumption.

• Fysiko Aerio Ellados (Natural Gas Greece) kept its green household tariff unchanged at 0.209 euros per kWh.

• Elin reduced its tariff to 0.16491 euros per kWh from 0.1726 euros, marking a drop of more than 4.4%.

• Zenith applied a marginal increase, with the rate moving to 0.2525 euros per kWh from 0.2523 euros.

• Volton recorded one of the largest increases, lifting its tariff by about 6% to 0.21784 euros per kWh from 0.2053euros.