02.02.2026
Μεγάλη κατολίσθηση στην Ιόνια οδό – Έκλεισε και στα δύο ρεύματα [Βίντεο]
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02 Φεβρουαρίου 2026

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Spotlight

Electricity suppliers have published their retail power tariffs for Feb., with most of the so-called “green” or special electricity plans remaining unchanged compared with January.

Wholesale price movement

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable. Market sources say this pricing strategy reflects efforts by providers to recover part of their margins after many companies either cut rates or kept them unchanged in January despite higher wholesale costs.

Feb. green tariffs by provider

Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced its G1/G1N household tariff at 0.13929 euros per kilowatt-hour for February, applicable to monthly consumption up to 200 kWh. Usage above that threshold is billed at 0.154 euros per kWh.

Other suppliers announced the following rates:

• HERON kept its BASIC HOME tariff unchanged for a fifth consecutive month at 0.14760 euros per kWh.

• Protergia also maintained stable pricing for a fourth straight month, with its Value Special household tariff remaining at 0.159 euros per kWh.

• nrg raised its green household tariff by about 5%, bringing February’s rate to 0.209 euros per kWh from 0.199 euros in Jan.

• Enerwave slightly increased its green tariff to 0.159 euros per kWh from 0.1524 euros, applicable to the first 100 kWh of monthly consumption.

• Fysiko Aerio Ellados (Natural Gas Greece) kept its green household tariff unchanged at 0.209 euros per kWh.
• Elin reduced its tariff to 0.16491 euros per kWh from 0.1726 euros, marking a drop of more than 4.4%.

• Zenith applied a marginal increase, with the rate moving to 0.2525 euros per kWh from 0.2523 euros.

• Volton recorded one of the largest increases, lifting its tariff by about 6% to 0.21784 euros per kWh from 0.2053euros.

Source: tovima.com

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Xρηματιστήριο Aθηνών: Ισχυρή αντίδραση έφεραν οι τράπεζες, άλμα άνω του 6% για την Alpha Bank

Xρηματιστήριο Aθηνών: Ισχυρή αντίδραση έφεραν οι τράπεζες, άλμα άνω του 6% για την Alpha Bank

Business
Alter Ego Media: Ενας χρόνος από την εισαγωγή της στο Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Alter Ego Media: Ενας χρόνος από την εισαγωγή της στο Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

inWellness
Fitness 02.02.26

Mobility training: Η προπόνηση – ορισμός της ευεξίας

Μια προπόνηση που στοχεύει στη βελτίωση της κίνησης και της ευλυγισίας ώστε να ενισχυθεί η φυσική απόδοση, όχι μόνο στο γυμναστήριο, αλλά και σε καθημερινές μας δραστηριότητες.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Η Dua Lipa ορίζει τη νέα εποχή της μόδας Boom Boom ως αντίδοτο στη ζοφερή πραγματικότητα
Live in Style 02.02.26

Η Dua Lipa ορίζει τη νέα εποχή της μόδας Boom Boom ως αντίδοτο στη ζοφερή πραγματικότητα

Η δοξασία της δεκαετίας του '80 για γούνα, αντιφατικά μοτίβα και μια άπληστη, «more-is-more» προσέγγιση στην ένδυση μοιάζει με μια διασκεδαστική ευκαιρία για cosplay σε μια κατά τα άλλα ζοφερή οικονομική, πολιτική και κοινωνική πραγματικότητα.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Το συγκινητικό βίντεο της ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για τον φόρο τιμής στην Τούμπα την Κυριακή (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.02.26

Το συγκινητικό βίντεο της ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για τον φόρο τιμής στην Τούμπα την Κυριακή (vid)

Οι φορτισμένες συναισθηματικά στιγμές που εκτυλίχθηκαν το βράδυ της Κυριακής (1/2) στην Τούμπα για τους αδικοχαμένους οπαδούς του ΠΑΟΚ, σε ένα βίντεο από την ασπρόμαυρη ΠΑΕ.

Σύνταξη
Ευάγγελος Βενιζέλος: Πρέπει η χώρα να καταστεί έστω τυπικά διακυβερνήσιμη πριν το Σύνταγμα καταστεί αναθεωρήσιμο
Παρέμβαση 02.02.26

«Καρφί» Βενιζέλου σε Μητσοτάκη: Πρέπει η χώρα να καταστεί έστω τυπικά διακυβερνήσιμη πριν το Σύνταγμα καταστεί αναθεωρήσιμο

Ο Ευάγγελος Βενιζέλος υπογραμμίζει ότι το πρόβλημα της χώρας δεν είναι πρωτίστως συνταγματικό, αλλά αφορά την κρίση αξιοπιστίας των θεσμών, τη διάρρηξη του κοινωνικού συμβολαίου και τις πραγματικές προϋποθέσεις συναίνεσης που απαιτεί μια ουσιαστική αναθεώρηση.

Σύνταξη
Ο Διάβολος Φοράει Prada 2: Πρώτο τρέιλερ, μόδα-φαρμάκι και πυρηνική επιστροφή της Μιράντα Πρίσλεϊ – «Αυτά τα φρύδια, τα κράτησες;»
«Prada ή Zara;» 02.02.26

Ο Διάβολος Φοράει Prada 2: Πρώτο τρέιλερ, μόδα-φαρμάκι και πυρηνική επιστροφή της Μιράντα Πρίσλεϊ – «Αυτά τα φρύδια, τα κράτησες;»

Είκοσι χρόνια μετά την ταινία που έκανε τη μόδα κινηματογραφική επιτυχία, το πολυαναμενόμενο σίκουελ του Ο Διάβολος φοράει Prada 2 έχει τρέιλερ και κάνει ρεκόρ προβολών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Δολοφονία στη Νέα Πέραμο – Το προφίλ του 27χρονου που τον βασάνιζαν για 6 ημέρες πριν τον σκοτώσουν
Ελλάδα 02.02.26

Δολοφονία στη Νέα Πέραμο - Ποιος ήταν ο 27χρονος που τον βασάνιζαν για 6 ημέρες πριν τον σκοτώσουν

Σύμφωνα με την ιατροδικαστική εξέταση, η δολοφονία του έγινε την Κυριακή, λίγες ώρες αφού βρέθηκε στο ρέμα, στη Νέα Πέραμο κάτι που σημαίνει πως για μία εβδομάδα ήταν ζωντανός στα χέρια των απαγωγέων του.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Δύο προσωρινές δομές μεταναστών – Ανοιχτό το ενδεχόμενο και μόνιμης δομής
Σε Χανιά και Ηράκλειο 02.02.26

Δύο προσωρινές δομές μεταναστών στην Κρήτη - Ανοιχτό το ενδεχόμενο και μόνιμης δομής

Τροπολογία ειδικά για την Κρήτη πρόκειται να φέρει ο Θάνος Πλεύρης στο νομοσχέδιο για τη νόμιμη μετανάστευση που ψηφίζεται στην Ολομέλεια την Τετάρτη.

Σύνταξη
Η Υδρογραφική Υπηρεσία του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού περνάει σε νέα εποχή
Ελλάδα 02.02.26

Η Υδρογραφική Υπηρεσία του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού περνάει σε νέα εποχή

Οι πρώτοι 96 πιστοποιημένοι Ελληνικοί Ηλεκτρονικοί Ναυτιλιακοί Χάρτες (ENCs), της Υδρογραφικής Υπηρεσίας, βασισμένοι στο νέο πρότυπο του Διεθνούς Υδρογραφικού Οργανισμού (ΙΗΟ) S-101, είναι διαθέσιμοι.

Σύνταξη
Τέμπη: Αντικατέστησαν τα καθίσματα με υλικά λιγότερο πυράντοχα – Τι έδειξαν τα αποτελέσματα των ελέγχων στη Γερμανία
Ελλάδα 02.02.26

Τέμπη: Αντικατέστησαν τα καθίσματα με υλικά λιγότερο πυράντοχα – Τι έδειξαν τα αποτελέσματα των ελέγχων στη Γερμανία

Κανένα από τα δείγματα που είχαν ληφθεί από το μοιραίο τρένο στο δυστύχημα των Τεμπών δεν διέθεται τα απαραίτητα επίπεδα πυραντοχής, σύμφωνα με τις μετρήσεις στο εξειδικευμένο εργαστήριο.

Νίκος Κλόκας
Νίκος Κλόκας
Νέο καμπανάκι Ντράγκι: Η ΕΕ πρέπει να γίνει μια «γνήσια ομοσπονδία» για να αποφύγει την παρακμή
Νέα παγκόσμια τάξη 02.02.26

Νέο καμπανάκι Ντράγκι: Η ΕΕ πρέπει να γίνει μια «γνήσια ομοσπονδία» για να αποφύγει την παρακμή

Η Ευρώπη κινδυνεύει να «υποταχθεί, να διαιρεθεί και να αποβιομηχανιστεί», επισήμανε για μια ακόμη φορά ο πρώην επικεφαλής της ΕΚΤ, Μάριο Ντράγκι. Και κάλεσε την ΕΕ να γίνει «γνήσια ομοσπονδία».

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Ράμμος: Η διαρκής «συνταγματολογία» συνιστά ήττα της πολιτικής – Πού εντοπίζει το πρόβλημα
Με φόντο την αναθεώρηση 02.02.26

Παρέμβαση Ράμμου: Η διαρκής «συνταγματολογία» συνιστά ήττα της πολιτικής

Ο πρώην πρόεδρος της ΑΔΑΕ, Χρήστος Ράμμος, επισημαίνει ότι το Σύνταγμα δεν μπορεί να μετατρέπεται σε πεδίο άσκησης βραχυπρόθεσμης πολιτικής, αφήνοντας αιχμές για πολιτικές σκοπιμότητες, με φόντο τις ανακοινώσεις Μητσοτάκη για τη συνταγματική αναθεώρηση

Σύνταξη
«Προλαμβάνω»: Προληπτικός έλεγχος νεφρικής λειτουργίας για 1,5 εκατ. πολίτες
Πολλαπλή νοσηρότητα 02.02.26

«Προλαμβάνω»: Προληπτικός έλεγχος νεφρικής λειτουργίας για 1,5 εκατ. πολίτες

Πάνω από 36.000 πολίτες με νοσογόνο παχυσαρκία, τα δύο τρίτα σε Αττική και Κεντρική Μακεδονία – Τα δύο προγράμματα συνδέονται με το πρόγραμμα πρόληψης καρδιαγγειακών νοσημάτων

Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Νορβηγία: Ο γιος της πριγκίπισσας του θρόνου συνελήφθη ξανά, λίγο πριν δικαστεί για βιασμό
Υποτροπίασε 02.02.26

Νορβηγία: Ο γιος της πριγκίπισσας του θρόνου συνελήφθη ξανά, λίγο πριν δικαστεί για βιασμό

Ο Μάριους Μποργκ Χόιμπι, γιος της συζύγου του διαδόχου της Νορβηγίας, συνελήφθη με κατηγορίες για επίθεση, απειλές με μαχαίρι και παραβίαση περιοριστικών όρων. Την Τρίτη δικάζεται για βιασμούς.

Σύνταξη
War Watch: Η αποτυχία του διεθνούς δικαίου μπροστά στη σύγχρονη βαρβαρότητα του πολέμου
Έκθεση 02.02.26

War Watch: Η αποτυχία του διεθνούς δικαίου μπροστά στη σύγχρονη βαρβαρότητα του πολέμου

Έκθεση που καλύπτει 23 συγκρούσεις κατά τη διάρκεια των τελευταίων 18 μηνών καταλήγει στο συμπέρασμα ότι περισσότεροι από 100.000 άμαχοι έχουν σκοτωθεί, καθώς τα εγκλήματα πολέμου είναι εκτός ελέγχου

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
«Μιλάω με τη γυναίκα του τακτικά»: Ο Μιχάλης Αεράκης για την κατάσταση του Στάθη Μαντζώρου μετά το εγκεφαλικό
Βίντεο 02.02.26

«Μιλάω με τη γυναίκα του τακτικά»: Ο Μιχάλης Αεράκης για την κατάσταση του Στάθη Μαντζώρου μετά το εγκεφαλικό

Βελτίωση παρουσιάζει η κατάσταση της υγείας του Στάθη Μαντζώρου μετά το σοβαρό εγκεφαλικό που υπέστη, όπως ανέφερε ο Μιχάλης Αεράκης, τονίζοντας ότι η οικογένεια και οι συνάδελφοί του τον στηρίζουν καθημερινά

Σύνταξη
Create the Next: Η Vitex εισέρχεται σε μια νέα εποχή ανάπτυξης με νέο λογότυπο και οπτική ταυτότητα από το G Design Studio
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 02.02.26

Create the Next: Η Vitex εισέρχεται σε μια νέα εποχή ανάπτυξης με νέο λογότυπο και οπτική ταυτότητα από το G Design Studio

Η εταιρεία διαθέτει από τις πιο σύγχρονες και βιώσιμες μονάδες παραγωγής χρωμάτων, κονιαμάτων και έτοιμων σοβάδων στη Νοτιοανατολική Ευρώπη

Σύνταξη
Συνταγματική αναθεώρηση: Πώς εκκινεί η διαδικασία, ποιες οι απαιτούμενες συναινέσεις και πώς ψηφίζεται η αλλαγή του Συντάγματος
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 02.02.26

Συνταγματική αναθεώρηση: Πώς εκκινεί η διαδικασία, ποιες οι απαιτούμενες συναινέσεις και πώς ψηφίζεται η αλλαγή του Συντάγματος

Για ν’ αλλάξει οποιαδήποτε από τα 121 άρθρα του Συντάγματος θα πρέπει η αναθεωρητέα διάταξη να λάβει τουλάχιστον τα 3/5 του συνόλου των βουλευτών, δηλαδή να υπερψηφίσουν τουλάχιστον 180 βουλευτές.

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Δευτέρα 02 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
