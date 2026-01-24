Σάββατο 24 Ιανουαρίου 2026
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24 Ιανουαρίου 2026, 13:33

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

TikTok has finalized a deal to create a majority American-owned joint venture designed to secure U.S. user data and prevent a nationwide ban of the popular short-video app, its Chinese owner ByteDance said on Thursday.

The agreement marks a major milestone for TikTok, which has been locked in political and legal battles in Washington since 2020 over concerns that U.S. user data could be accessed by the Chinese government. TikTok is used by more than 200 million Americans.

Under the deal, a newly formed entity, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will be responsible for securing U.S. user data, apps and algorithms through enhanced data privacy and cybersecurity measures. ByteDance said the venture would be majority owned by American and global investors, though it disclosed limited details about the broader divestiture.

American and global investors will collectively hold 80.1% of the joint venture, while ByteDance will retain a 19.9% stake. Three managing investors — Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX — will each own 15%.

Additional investors include the Dell Family Office, Vastmere Strategic Investments, Alpha Wave Partners, Revolution, Merritt Way, Via Nova, Virgo LI and NJJ Capital, TikTok said.

Former TikTok USDS executives Adam Presser and Will Farrell have been appointed chief executive officer and chief security officer of the venture, respectively. TikTok CEO Shou Chew will also sit on the board, continuing to oversee the company’s global businesses and strategy.

TikTok said the joint venture will retrain, test and update the app’s content recommendation algorithm using U.S. user data, with the algorithm secured in Oracle’s U.S.-based cloud infrastructure. The venture will act as the backend operator for the U.S. app, handling U.S. user data and the recommendation algorithm.

In September, Reuters reported that while ByteDance would maintain ownership of TikTok’s U.S. business operations, it would cede control over data, content and the algorithm to the new venture. A separate ByteDance-owned division is expected to continue managing revenue-generating activities such as advertising and e-commerce, with the joint venture receiving a portion of revenue for its technology and data services.

Political backing

A White House official told Reuters that both the U.S. and Chinese governments had signed off on the deal. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

President Donald Trump praised the agreement in a social media post, saying TikTok “will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World.” He also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for approving the deal.

The agreement follows years of uncertainty that began in August 2020, when Trump first sought to ban TikTok over national security concerns. Although Congress passed a law in April 2024 requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets or face a ban, Trump later chose not to enforce it. The measure was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Trump said last year that the joint venture arrangement met the law’s divestiture requirements. The White House previously said the venture would operate TikTok’s U.S. app.

TikTok’s growing political footprint

Trump, who has more than 16 million followers on his personal TikTok account, has credited the platform with helping him win reelection. The White House launched an official TikTok account in August, underscoring the app’s growing political relevance despite years of scrutiny.

Business
Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel: Στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό

Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel: Στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό

Euronext: Το timing της εξαγοράς του ΧΑ πριν τις μεγάλες αλλαγές που έρχονται

Euronext: Το timing της εξαγοράς του ΧΑ πριν τις μεγάλες αλλαγές που έρχονται

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Ο Καρέτσας αποθεώνεται (και) από τους Γερμανούς: Η Ντόρτμουντ για το «διαμάντι των 35 εκατ. ευρώ»
Ποδόσφαιρο 24.01.26

Ο Καρέτσας αποθεώνεται (και) από τους Γερμανούς: Η Ντόρτμουντ για το «διαμάντι των 35 εκατ. ευρώ»

Στο στόχαστρο της Ντόρτμουντ βρίσκεται ο Κωνσταντίνος Καρέτσας, ωστόσο οι Βεστφαλοί θα πρέπει να πληρώσουν ακριβά για να κάνουν δικό τους τον ταλαντούχο μεσοεπιθετικό που αποθεώνεται από τον γερμανικό Τύπο.

Σύνταξη
Η Μπέλα Χαντίντ ανεβάζει την τάση των cutout σε τολμηρά ύψη – Το φόρεμα που αποκαλύπτει τα οπίσθιά της
Ντάμα κούπα 24.01.26

Η Μπέλα Χαντίντ ανεβάζει την τάση των cutout σε τολμηρά ύψη – Το φόρεμα που αποκαλύπτει τα οπίσθιά της

Το σούπερ μοντέλο, Μπέλα Χαντίντ, ολοκλήρωσε το λουκ με μια δαντελένια μάσκα για τα μάτια και χρυσά κοσμήματα, ενώ δίπλα της είχε τη στιλίστριά της και πόζαραν για φωτό μαζί ανεβάζοντάς τες στο Instagram.

Σύνταξη
Βορίζια: Συνελήφθησαν οι γονείς του Φανούρη Καργάκη
Ελλάδα 24.01.26

Βορίζια: Συνελήφθησαν οι γονείς του Φανούρη Καργάκη

Η αδερφή της Ευαγγελίας Φραγκιαδάκη που έχασε τη ζωή της κατά τη διάρκεια του μακελειού στα Βορίζια, κατέθεσε μήνυση στους γονείς του 39χρονου Φανούρη Καργάκη που έπεσε νεκρός σε ανταλλαγή πυρών

Σύνταξη
Ηράκλειο: Γάτα κατάπιε 11 λαστιχάκια για τα μαλλιά – Υποβλήθηκε σε χειρουργική επέμβαση
Κρήτη 24.01.26

Άτακτη γάτα κατάπιε... 11 λαστιχάκια για τα μαλλιά - Υποβλήθηκε σε χειρουργική επέμβαση

Τα 11 λαστιχάκια είχαν εγκλωβιστεί στο στομάχι, δημιουργώντας κίνδυνο σοβαρών επιπλοκών - Η επέμβαση ολοκληρώθηκε επιτυχώς και η γάτα αναρρώνει υπό την επίβλεψη των κτηνιάτρων

Σύνταξη
Ακίνητα: Πώς αλλάζει ο χάρτης το 2026 – Ακριβά ακίνητα, χαμηλή διαθεσιμότητα και επενδύσεις υψηλού ρίσκου
Υποδομές και βιωσιμότητα 24.01.26

Πώς αλλάζει ο χάρτης της κατοικίας το 2026 - Ακριβά ακίνητα, χαμηλή διαθεσιμότητα και επενδύσεις υψηλού ρίσκου

Με την άνοδο των τιμών στα ακίνητα, τα αυξημένα μισθώματα και τη σταθερά περιορισμένη προσφορά νέων σπιτιών, οι αντοχές της ελληνικής αγοράς αναμένεται να δοκιμαστούν

Σύνταξη
Καφέ: Οι Έλληνες που στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό
Οικονομία 24.01.26

Ο freddo πάει στο εξωτερικό

Υπό την πίεση της εσωτερικής αγοράς, αλυσίδες όπως οι Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel εστιάζουν στο εξωτερικό

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ποιοι θα είναι οι 6+2 ξένοι του Ολυμπιακού στην Ελλάδα μετά τη μεταγραφή του Τζόσεφ
Euroleague 24.01.26

Ποιοι θα είναι οι 6+2 ξένοι του Ολυμπιακού στην Ελλάδα μετά τη μεταγραφή του Τζόσεφ

Ο Ολυμπιακός ανακοίνωσε τον Κόρι Τζόσεφ και έβαλε ακόμη έναν ευχάριστο «πονοκέφαλο» στον Γιώργο Μπαρτζώκα – Τα δεδομένα για το ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα, οι 6+2 ξένοι και αυτοί που θα μείνουν εκτός…

Σύνταξη
Αυτοί είναι οι νέοι αντιστράτηγοι της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας – Κρίθηκαν και οι υποστράτηγοι
Νέες τοποθετήσεις 24.01.26

Αυτοί είναι οι νέοι αντιστράτηγοι της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας – Κρίθηκαν και οι υποστράτηγοι

Έπειτα από απόφαση του αρχηγού της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας, αντιστράτηγου Δημήτριου Μάλλιου, τοποθετήθηκαν οι αντιστράτηγοι της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας

Σύνταξη
Γρίπη: Αγωνία για την 6χρονη που διασωληνώθηκε μετά από επιπλοκές – Επιδεινώθηκε η κατάστασή της
Ελλάδα 24.01.26

Αγωνία για την 6χρονη που διασωληνώθηκε μετά από επιπλοκές της γρίπης - Επιδεινώθηκε η κατάστασή της

Το παιδί νοσηλεύεται σε ΜΕΘ στο Παίδων με εγκεφαλίτιδα μετά από επιπλοκή της γρίπης - «Είναι ραγδαία η αύξηση των παιδιών με γρίπη και RSV που έρχονται στα νοσοκομεία», τονίζει ο Μιχάλης Γιαννακός

Σύνταξη
Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη στον κινηματογράφο: Από την αναζήτηση τοποθεσιών μέχρι τη συγγραφή σεναρίων
ΑΙ 24.01.26

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη στον κινηματογράφο: Από την αναζήτηση τοποθεσιών μέχρι τη συγγραφή σεναρίων

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και οι νέες πραγματικότητες που δημιουργεί στο σινεμά ήταν η κυρίαρχη θεματική σε μια σειρά εκδηλώσεων της κινηματογραφικής διοργάνωσης «When East Meets West»

Σύνταξη
Σέρρες: Συνελήφθη καθηγήτρια που φέρεται να φίμωσε 13χρονο μαθητή εν ώρα μαθήματος
Σοκ στις Σέρρες 24.01.26

Συνελήφθη καθηγήτρια που φίμωσε μαθητή εν ώρα μαθήματος - Υποχρέωσε και συμμαθητή του να του δέσει τα χέρια

Η 60χρονη καθηγήτρια φέρεται να φίμωσε τον μαθητή, υποστηρίζοντας πως το έκανε επειδή προκάλεσε φασαρία στην τάξη - Στη συνέχεια υποχρέωσε και συμμαθητή του να του δέσει τα χέρια

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: «Έδαφος έναντι χρημάτων», η πρόταση σε Ζελένσκι – Συνεχίζονται οι διαπραγματεύσεις στο Άμπου Ντάμπι
Κρίσιμες ώρες 24.01.26

«Έδαφος έναντι χρημάτων», η πρόταση σε Ζελένσκι - Συνεχίζονται οι συνομιλίες στο Άμπου Ντάμπι εν μέσω στρατιωτικών επιθέσεων

Οι διαπραγματεύσεις ξεκίνησαν στο Άμπου Ντάμπι αλλά οι εχθροπραξίες στην Ουκρανία συνεχίζονται με αμείωτη ένταση - «Μπρος γκρεμός και πίσω ρέμα» οι προτάσεις σε Ζελένσκι

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Απειλή ή ευκαιρία; Πώς η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τις δουλειές της Gen Z πριν καν ξεκινήσουν
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 24.01.26

Απειλή ή ευκαιρία; Πώς η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τις δουλειές της Gen Z πριν καν ξεκινήσουν

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τις δουλειές της Gen Z πριν καν ξεκινήσουν - Σύμφωνα με έρευνα οι νεότεροι εργαζόμενοι υιοθετούν την AI σε πολύ μεγαλύτερο βαθμό σε σχέση με τις παλαιότερες γενιές

Γεωργία Κανδρή
Γεωργία Κανδρή
Ευλογιά: Σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο πρόβατα νεκρά – Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία και γιατί απορρίπτεται το εμβόλιο
Στοιχεία ΕΕΕΔΕΕ 24.01.26

Σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο πρόβατα νεκρά από ευλογιά - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία και γιατί απορρίπτεται το εμβόλιο

Δεν υπάρχει εγκεκριμένο εμβόλιο για την ευλογιά στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος της Εθνικής Επιστημονικής Επιτροπής Διαχείρισης και Ελέγχου της ζωονόσου

Σύνταξη
Κραν Μοντανά: «Δεν έπρεπε καν να βρίσκεται στο μπαρ» – Ξεσπούν οι γονείς της σερβιτόρας με το βεγγαλικό
Κραν Μοντανά 24.01.26

«Δεν έπρεπε καν να βρίσκεται στο μπαρ» - Ξεσπούν οι γονείς της σερβιτόρας με το βεγγαλικό που προκάλεσε τη φωτιά

Η 24χρονη έχασε τη ζωή της στη φονική πυρκαγιά στο Κραν Μοντανά - Αγανακτισμένοι οι γονείς της με τους ιδιοκτήτες του μπαρ και τον τρόπο που εκμεταλλεύτηκαν την κόρη τους

Σύνταξη
