TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.
- Οι νέοι περιορισμοί στο Airbnb με στόχο να επιστρέψουν σπίτια στην αγορά
- Νέα εθνική στρατηγική ασφαλείας ΗΠΑ: Τα καλά και κακά νέα για την Τουρκία
- «Τελευταίο Κύμα ‘Αμυνας»: Βαριές κατηγορίες σε νεοναζιστική οργάνωση για τρομοκρατία στη Γερμανία
- Δυστύχημα στην Θεσσαλονίκη: Νεκρή 57χρονη που παρασύρθηκε από ΙΧ στον Εύοσμο
French energy company TotalEnergies has scaled back its presence in Greece’s renewable energy sector after around three years, as the energy major refocuses on its core business of oil and gas exploration and production.
The partial divestment comes as large multinational oil companies reassess their exposure to the green energy transition, with TotalEnergies following a strategy it signalled in 2024, when it announced plans to sell up to 50% of its renewable portfolios in the United States, Spain, Portugal and Greece.
TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners. The transaction values the portfolio at 508 million euros, or about 1.2 million euros per installed megawatt.
The French group will retain a 50% stake and remain the operator of the assets. It will also take responsibility for the offtake and marketing of most of the electricity generated by the projects once they are no longer covered by price support schemes.
In a statement, TotalEnergies said the transaction aligns with its vertically integrated power strategy, which combines renewable generation — including solar, onshore and offshore wind — with flexible assets such as combined-cycle gas turbines and energy storage.
The company said selling minority stakes in renewable projects allows it to meet profitability targets, share risk and maximise the value of its power generation portfolio, while maintaining operational control.
- Antony Price – Ο 80χρονος σχεδιαστής των Duran Duran και Roxy Music αποχαιρέτησε τη ζωή μετά το τελευταίο σόου του
- Επανάσταση στη αθλητική δικαιοσύνη; Ο Γενικός Εισαγγελέας της ΕΕ δικαιώνει τον Ανιέλι
- Γαλλία: Δείτε live την τελετή ονοματοδοσίας στη φρεγάτα «Κίμων»
- Ζαχαριάδης: Καλεί προοδευτική αντιπολίτευση και Τσίπρα – «Πρέπει να ξεκινήσουν διεργασίες»
- «Η βιογραφία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για παιδιά» σε πακέτο καλωσορίσματος λευκών Νοτιοαφρικάνων προσφύγων στις ΗΠΑ
- Κικίλιας: Συνάντηση με τον διοικητή Ευρώπης της Ακτοφυλακής των ΗΠΑ – «Παρόμοιες προκλήσεις, διαρκής συνεργασία»
- Πότε θα κάνει ντεμπούτο με τη φανέλα του Ολυμπιακού ο Μόντε Μόρις
- Εξεταστική επιτροπή ζητά ο Φάμελλος για τα ΕΛΤΑ – «Ρουσφέτια της κυβέρνησης οδήγησαν στην κατάρρευση»
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις