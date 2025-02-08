Wonderkids…

Fyodor Dostoyevsky once said that “Faith is not born from miracles, but miracles from faith”, and it would be hard to come up with more fitting words for Olympiacos, which will be 100 years old in a few weeks’ time. You see, the Red and Whites have been doing their best not just to show off their own version of ‘nothing is impossible’, but to turn it into an unlikely football success story, the likes of which we’ve never seen before in this part of the world.

Believing that anything can happen. And will happen…

Where should we start? With the back-to-back miracles that led to Olympiacos winning against all odds in the Conference League? The Club’s 100% Greek U-19 team demolishing all the… big names of Europe on its way to winning the Youth League, or the grand finale: playing in front of 40,000 people in Maracanã? Or this season’s unbelievable success story, which grew out of last season’s triumphs?

The most effective defense in the Europa League (3 goals conceded) and a place in the top eight of the table, automatically qualifying for the top 16? The top spot in the Greek Super League? The Club qualifying for the semi-finals of the Greek Cup against their eternal rivals, Panathinaikos? Or the 21-game unbeaten streak in all competitions since the end of October–the Club’s longest in 15 years?

Or perhaps we should start with the shocking thought that Jose Luis Medilibar has created this new super-charged version of Olympiacos by making the best possible use of the talents of two youngsters, one of whom is still in school (Babis Kostoulas, born on 31/5/2007) while the other has still to get his driving license (Christos Mouzakitis, born on 25/16/2006)!

Now we really are dreaming with our eyes wide open!

Yes, it’s true: the two youngsters really have made a decisive mark on the Red and Whites, and in record time! They have revitalized Olympiacos’ style and played a decisive role in securing important results in both Greece and Europe. The evidence

Kostoulas, who is 45 days older than Lamine Yamal, has 28 appearances, 5 goals and two assists in the first 33 official games of the season. And Mouzakitis has 24 appearances, 2 goals and two assists in just the first phase of this fantastic partnership. The former playing as a striker in all the team’s attacking positions, the latter infallible in midfield at getting the ball into the opposition’s half.

Babis Kostoulas: The Explosive Game-Changer in Attack

Kostoulas is a real revelation who has shown that his goals, assists and boundless energy can win games for his Club. His dynamic play, speed and ability under pressure have made him irreplaceable in the Olympiacos attack. Every week, he adds new and wonderful memories to his ‘best-of’ list.

He has an amazing presence in every derby he plays in. His response to “difficult” away grounds, and his ability to turn things round when his team has got its back to the wall.

✅ Turning things round against Aris – In a crucial game, he turned the tide single-handedly, scoring twice and providing an assist to completely change the outcome of the game.

✅ He slotted in the first goal in the match against PAOK – When Olympiacos needed a leader up front, he provided the goods with a clinical finish, giving his team the lead.

✅ The assist that broke Karabagh’s resistance – In a demanding European match, his inspiration and precise passing unlocked the Azerbaijanis’ defense, leading Olympiacos to a crucial victory.

But over and above his astounding technical ability and shooting prowess, Kostoulas is also one of the three fastest players in the Greek League this year, with a maximum speed of 36 km. And he’s up there with the best when it comes to high-intensity contact and covering a lot of ground in record time. His explosive speed and continuous movement make him a nightmare for defenders, as he opens up space for himself and his teammates.

And he’s already earned himself a nickname: Babistuta, because he displays some of the “killer” instinct, athleticism and explosive celebrations of Gabriel Batistuta.

Christos Mouzakitis: The Midfield Brain with the Killer Shoot

While Kostoulas dominates the front line, Mouzakitis is the brain in Olympiacos’ midfield. His composure, organizational ability and technical genius are all crucial in securing Olympiakos control over the game. It’s like he has ice in his veins–the man barely breaks a sweat. And his left foot is infallible. He makes the right decisions, no matter where he is on the field. And most importantly? He makes it all look so easy, like all truly great players do. And his all-time best plays?

✅ The assist on El Kaabi’s goal against Porto – In a crucial European clash, he delivered the perfect pass that led to one of the season’s most decisive goals.

✅ The winning goal against Levadiakos – With the game at 0-0, he took charge and unleashed a thunderbolt from distance, snatching victory for Olympiacos.

✅ His last-second goal in the derby against Panathinaikos – In one of the most dramatic moments of the season, he scored an incredible late goal, sealing an epic victory in Athens’ most anticipated derby.

The influence of the “young Iniesta”, as he’s been called for years in Renti, is confirmed by the numbers: he is among the top three players in the Super League in terms of successful, vertical and disruptive passes. His ability to advance play under pressure and break down defensive lines has changed the game for Olympiacos, allowing the team to quickly transition from defense to attack and control the pace of the game. He has a rare ability to thread the ball “vertically” between the opponent’s lines

More than Replacements – They are Olympiacos’ Young Leaders

Thanks to these two new youngsters, Olympiacos is gradually acquiring a different competitive identity. With more “energy” in both attack and defense, and a singular momentum. Mendilibar’s team can keep their opponents under intense pressure in their own half for long periods. The team is especially impressive at making super-fast transitions. And the players’ irresistible enthusiasm makes them one with the fans in the stands.

The presence of the two young European champions has given Olympiacos:

✅ The speed and intensity to pose an offensive threat at any time (Kostoulas)

✅ Control of the game in the midfield (Mouzakitis)

✅ Players who respond at critical moments

✅ A young core that reflects the Club’s ambitions for the future

The Future is Bright