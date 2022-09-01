Unemployment in Greece stood at 11.4% – the second highest in the EU after Spain – in July, compared with 12.3% in June and 14.3% in July 2021, according to data released by Eurostat.

Euro area and EU

In the euro area, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 6.6% compared with 6.7% in June and 7.7% in July 2021.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.0% in July, down from 6.1% in June 2022 and 6.9% in July 2021.

In absolute numbers, the number of unemployed in the European Union in July 2022 was 12.96 million, of which 10.98 million in the euro area.

Compared with June 2022, the number of unemployed fell by 113,000 in the EU and by 77,000 in the euro area.

Compared with July 2021, there were 1.85 million fewer unemployed in the EU and 1.58 million fewer in the euro area.

Youth unemployment in Greece

In July 2022, officially registered unemployed young people, aged under 25, in the EU, were 2.63 million. Of these, 2.17 million were in the euro area countries.

The youth unemployment rate was 14.0% in the EU and 14.2% in the euro area.

Unemployment by gender

The female unemployment rate in July was 6.4% in the EU, stable compared with June 2022. The unemployment rate for men was 5.7% in July 2022, also stable compared with the previous month.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women fell from 7.1% in June 2022 to 7.0% in July 2022, while the unemployment rate for men remained stable at 6.3%