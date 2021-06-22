Eurostat reported on Tuesday that the percentage of people in the Union considered as outside the labor market, and as a percentage of the total population group 15 to 64, has dropped, from 32.3 percent in 2002 to 26.6 percent in 2019.

A marginal increase was posted in 2020, when the figure increased by half a percentage point to 27.1 percent.

The highest percentage of people in this age group outside the labor market was in Italy, 35.9 percent, followed by Croatia at 32.9 percent and Greece, 32.6 percent.

Conversely, the lowest percentage was recorded in Sweden, at 17.5 percent.