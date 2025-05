English edition

Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations

Internal affairs officers of the police department, in the presence of EU prosecutors, conducted a spot raid at the headquarters of the Greek Payment Authority of Common Agricultural Policy (C.A.P.) Aid Schemes (OPEKEPE) in Athens on Monday after allegations of fraud involving agricultural subsidies. Two prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) were also present during […]