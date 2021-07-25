Lycabettus is reborn. And the first phase of the plan of important interventions is already in progress (as it started a few weeks ago).



The project budget of around € 1,500,000 is funded by the European Investment Bank and includes:

Application of innovative, mild, elegant anti-flood-anti-corrosion techniques and materials, suitable for shielding eroded slopes on the southeast side of the hill.

Replacement of the asphalt paving along the entire length of 1,700m and new coating with water permeable materials, so that its character is compatible with the urban forest and is a pleasant, main hiking route. At the same time, the use of water-permeable materials will contribute to the flood protection of the hill.

Gentle restoration with natural materials of a walking trail connecting 3km long paths, which connect individual parts of the Hill, such as the Green Awning that reopened its doors and the Stone Pavilion.

“Lycabettus began to face the times. After many years of indifference and abandonment, it is gaining lost time. With care and respect for the unique ecosystem of an urban forest that we are lucky to have.”



“Athens has closed the door to theory, we have already put it into practice,” said Athens Mayor Costas Bakogiannis during his visit to Lycabettus.