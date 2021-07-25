The Archaeological Museum of Delphi is becoming accessible for people with hearing and vision problems, through digital virtual tour, as stated in an announcement by the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

“Its implementation has already begun, not only with printed material in Braille and signs, but also with the program of tactile tour and visit, with a special electric vehicle, for people with disabilities. The project is being implemented by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Fokida and will be completed by the end of 2021 “, informs the Ministry of Culture.

The actions are part of the National Action Plan for “culture, physically and mentally accessible to all” for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the goal is “in 2025 cultural sites, including monuments and archeological sites, to be fully accessible to all of society “, Lina Mendoni said the competent minister.

The project includes:

– The design and implementation of a digital virtual tour in the permanent exhibition of the Museum, which aims at the collection of diffuse information about the exhibits (monument, caption, location point) and its presentation on the computer screen and mobile / tablet.

– The development of a QR Code recognition application in selected exhibits for mobile phones / tablets.

Also, the production of short videos in Greek and English sign language, the creation of three-dimensional models of small exhibits, which the user can rotate or enlarge, as well as the possibility of access to additional interpretive material, such as images, textual information and links.

In this way, physical and digital visitors will have the opportunity to explore in various ways the statue of Eniochos, the twin Kouroi of Argos, the Sphinx of Naxia and the other emblematic exhibits of the Archaeological Museum of Delphi, even those that the average visitor does not it is possible to enjoy due to their small size, such as the famous plate with Odysseus and the ram.

The applications comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0), so that their content is accessible to the hearing impaired, as well as to a wide range of people with visual or speech impairments.

Wheelchair for the disabled at the archeological site of Ancient Messina

“The accessibility of the archeological site of Ancient Messina for the disabled is significantly upgraded, as a six-seater electric vehicle was received for the movement of disabled people or the elderly with mobility problems.

In the archeological site, a side access ramp and a transport area have already been formed “, notes the announcement of the Ministry of Culture.

“The wheelchair serves the visitors for the tour of the monuments but also in the places where cultural events take place. It is also used to deal with any health emergencies to facilitate the immediate transfer of visitors to the exit of the archaeological site in order to provide them with first aid,” the ministry added.