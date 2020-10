View this post on Instagram

When it came to developing her ideas for #DiorSS21, @MariaGraziaChiuri set about thinking how to respond to what women want and need right now. Here, she discusses the genesis of the collection, how delving into the archives chimed with a rethinking of the role played by clothes, and how the work of artist Lucia Marcucci resonated with her aim of fusing identities, cultures and histories into an offering that holds a mirror up to life in a new era. © Music: Massimo Mariani & Cristian Labelli