Η δεκαετία του 1990 ήταν η χρυσή εποχή των σχεδιαστών μόδας Gianni Versace, Karl Lagerfeld και Tom Ford και ήταν επίσης συνώνυμη με την πιο θρυλική γενιά supermodels.
Οι πρωταγωνίστριες της πασαρέλας ήταν τότε γνωστές με τα μικρά τους ονόματα: Ναόμι, Λίντα, Κρίστι, Σίντι.
Τώρα, μια νέα σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ από την Apple TV, ελπίζει να διερευνήσει τη γέννηση των supermodels πιο βαθιά και υπόσχεται να ρίξει φως στην πραγματικότητα αυτής της περιόδου, με έμφαση στα τέσσερα σημαντικά supermodels.
Σε σκηνοθεσία της βραβευμένης με Όσκαρ σκηνοθέτη ντοκιμαντέρ Μπάρμπαρα Κοπλ η σειρά «The Supermodels» σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ, υπόσχεται μια πιο προσεκτική ματιά στην άνοδο των Ναόμι Κάμπελ, Λίντα Εβαντζέλιστα, Κρίστι Τέρλινγκτον και Σίντι Κρόφορντ στην κορυφή στη σκηνή της μόδας της δεκαετίας του 1990.
Τα τέσσερα supermodels με αναρτήσεις τους στο Instagram αναφέρονται στην επερχόμενη σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ τονίζοντας ότι ελπίζουν πως η πορεία τους θα ενθαρρύνει, θα κινητοποιήσει και θα εμπνεύσει νέους ανθρώπους σε όλο τον κόσμο.
I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time. With the support of Imagine Documentaries and Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple, we plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era. "The Supermodels” coming to @AppleTV.
♥️♥️♥️♥️ To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers. I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance. "The Supermodels” coming soon to @AppleTV. 🎥 • • • • @AppleTV @ImagineDocs @ImagineEntertainment @Naomi @cindycrawford @lindaevangelista @cturlington @barbarakopple @BrianGrazer @RealRonHoward
Ενώ η Ναόμι Κάμπελ παρέμεινε σταθερά στο επάγγελμα, οι συνομήλικές της αποσύρθηκαν σε μεγάλο βαθμό από το προσκήνιο: Η Τέρλινγκτον επικεντρώθηκε σε μια καριέρα στη φιλανθρωπία, ενώ η Εβαντζελίστα αποφεύγει σε μεγάλο βαθμό τη μόδα, εμφανίζεται μόνο για περιστασιακές καμπάνιες brand με τα οποία έχει στενή σύνδεση.
My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple. “The Supermodels” coming to @AppleTV. . . . . @AppleTV @ImagineDocs @ImagineEntertainment @cindycrawford @lindaevangelista @cturlington @barbarakopple @BrianGrazer @RealRonHoward