Η δεκαετία του 1990 ήταν η χρυσή εποχή των σχεδιαστών μόδας Gianni Versace, Karl Lagerfeld και Tom Ford και ήταν επίσης συνώνυμη με την πιο θρυλική γενιά supermodels.

Οι πρωταγωνίστριες της πασαρέλας ήταν τότε γνωστές με τα μικρά τους ονόματα: Ναόμι, Λίντα, Κρίστι, Σίντι.

Τώρα, μια νέα σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ από την Apple TV, ελπίζει να διερευνήσει τη γέννηση των supermodels πιο βαθιά και υπόσχεται να ρίξει φως στην πραγματικότητα αυτής της περιόδου, με έμφαση στα τέσσερα σημαντικά supermodels.

Σε σκηνοθεσία της βραβευμένης με Όσκαρ σκηνοθέτη ντοκιμαντέρ Μπάρμπαρα Κοπλ η σειρά «The Supermodels» σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ, υπόσχεται μια πιο προσεκτική ματιά στην άνοδο των Ναόμι Κάμπελ, Λίντα Εβαντζέλιστα, Κρίστι Τέρλινγκτον και Σίντι Κρόφορντ στην κορυφή στη σκηνή της μόδας της δεκαετίας του 1990.

Τα τέσσερα supermodels με αναρτήσεις τους στο Instagram αναφέρονται στην επερχόμενη σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ τονίζοντας ότι ελπίζουν πως η πορεία τους θα ενθαρρύνει, θα κινητοποιήσει και θα εμπνεύσει νέους ανθρώπους σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Ενώ η Ναόμι Κάμπελ παρέμεινε σταθερά στο επάγγελμα, οι συνομήλικές της αποσύρθηκαν σε μεγάλο βαθμό από το προσκήνιο: Η Τέρλινγκτον επικεντρώθηκε σε μια καριέρα στη φιλανθρωπία, ενώ η Εβαντζελίστα αποφεύγει σε μεγάλο βαθμό τη μόδα, εμφανίζεται μόνο για περιστασιακές καμπάνιες brand με τα οποία έχει στενή σύνδεση.

