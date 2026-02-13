Παρασκευή 13 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Tax Bureau Nabs 380 ‘Sham’ Companies With Arrears of 43mln€
English edition 13 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 08:21

Tax Bureau Nabs 380 ‘Sham’ Companies With Arrears of 43mln€

The tax bureau, AADE, reportedly detected the scam and suspects behind it through the use of AI

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Spotlight

A very well-organized scam involving “straw men” running sham companies mostly appearing as food-and-beverage enterprises and computer stores, was uncovered by the independent tax bureau (AADE) using AI technology.

According AADE, the criminal enterprise involved no less than 205 people, mostly foreign nationals, who appeared as owners/managers of 380 businesses.

The masterminds behind the scam are 10 local men and a foreign national, who were arrested by police and tax inspectors after a coordinated early morning raid at various residences in the greater Athens area.

The arrests come after the tax bureau employed an advanced algorithm to track transactionsa and overall tax behavior of the businesses.

Specifically, the AI-assisted program detected 317 companies that had accrued arrears of 27 million euros to the tax bureau and 16 million euros to social security funds.

Companies would close in rapid fashion, with suspects immediately establishing new ones.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Βιομηχανία
Βιομηχανία σε κρίση – Στο περίμενε… για το φθηνό ρεύμα

Βιομηχανία σε κρίση – Στο περίμενε… για το φθηνό ρεύμα

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Το κρίσιμο δίμηνο και η αναβάθμιση σε ανεπτυγμένη αγορά

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Το κρίσιμο δίμηνο και η αναβάθμιση σε ανεπτυγμένη αγορά

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Γιατί ο Λανουά αποφεύγει να πηγαίνει στα ντέρμπι
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.02.26

Γιατί ο Λανουά αποφεύγει να πηγαίνει στα ντέρμπι

Υπάρχει λόγος που ο Στεφάν Λανουά έκοψε τη συνήθειά του να πηγαίνει στα γήπεδα όπου ορίζει ξένους διαιτητές ώστε να τους βαθμολογεί με την ιδιότητα του παρατηρητή διαιτησίας

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
ΕΕ: Οι Κόστα και φον ντερ Λάιεν ζήτησαν ταχύτερη, πιο συντονισμένη, στρατηγικά προσανατολισμένη Ευρώπη
«Μία Ευρώπη - Μία Αγορά» 13.02.26

Οι Κόστα και φον ντερ Λάιεν ζήτησαν ταχύτερη, πιο συντονισμένη, στρατηγικά προσανατολισμένη Ευρώπη

Αντόνιο Κόστα και Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν μίλησαν μετά την ολοκλήρωση της άτυπης Συνόδου Κορυφής στο κάστρο 'Αλντεν Μπίζεν στο Βέλγιο

Σύνταξη
Απόβαση αγροτών στην Αθήνα – «Καμία από τις δεσμεύσεις-ψίχουλα του πρωθυπουργού δεν έχει υλοποιηθεί»
Συλλαλητήριο 13.02.26

Απόβαση αγροτών στην Αθήνα – «Καμία από τις δεσμεύσεις-ψίχουλα του πρωθυπουργού δεν έχει υλοποιηθεί»

Η δυναμική του συλλαλητηρίου, το μούδιασμα των κτηνοτρόφων και η συνέχιση του πολέμου ανακοινώσεων για το εμβόλιο της ευλογιάς - Μιλούν στο in: Σωκράτης Αλειφτήρας, Αργύρης Μπαϊραχτάρης, Δημήτρης Μόσχος

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Μπανγκλαντές: Το BNP κέρδισε τις εκλογές υποσχόμενο ριζικές αλλαγές – Συγχαρητήρια μηνύματα από ΗΠΑ και Ινδία
Προσδοκίες 13.02.26

Το BNP κέρδισε τις εκλογές στο Μπανγκλαντές υποσχόμενο ριζικές αλλαγές - Συγχαρητήρια μηνύματα από ΗΠΑ και Ινδία

Η νίκη του BNP στο Μπανγκλαντές έρχεται μετά από την εξέγερση που οδήγησε στην εκδίωξη της πρώην πρωθυπουργού Χασίνα τον Αύγουστο του 2024

Σύνταξη
Υεμένη: Καταδίκη για παραβίαση εγκαταστάσεων του ΟΗΕ στη Σαναά στο Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας – Τι ζήτησε η Ελλάδα
Κόσμος 13.02.26

Καταδίκη για παραβίαση εγκαταστάσεων του ΟΗΕ στη Σαναά στο Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας - Τι ζήτησε η Ελλάδα

Ο Ειδικός Απεσταλμένος του ΓΓ του ΟΗΕ στην Υεμένη, Χανς Γκρούντμπεργκ ζήτησε την άνευ όρων απελευθέρωση του προσωπικού του ΟΗΕ και ΜΚΟ που κρατείται από τους Χούθι

Σύνταξη
Ο κομματικός Τασούλας και ο υπερθεσμικός Τσίπρας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.02.26

Ο κομματικός Τασούλας και ο υπερθεσμικός Τσίπρας

Για πρώτη φορά η προεδρία μοίρασε επιλεγμένα ένα non paper (άτυπη ενημέρωση) για τα όσα συζητήθηκαν στη μιάμισης ώρας συνάντηση με τον πρώην πρωθυπουργό Αλέξη Τσίπρα

Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Παρασκευή και 13: Γιατί θεωρείται ημέρα γκαντεμιάς;
Culture Live 13.02.26

Παρασκευή και 13: Γιατί θεωρείται ημέρα γκαντεμιάς;

Το 2026 φέρνει όχι μία αλλά τρεις Παρασκευές και 13, αναζωπυρώνοντας θρύλους για κακοτυχία. Από τον Μυστικό Δείπνο έως τους Ναΐτες Ιππότες, η ημερομηνία κουβαλά βαριά ιστορία και δεισιδαιμονίες.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ήταν δίκαιο, έγινε πράξη: Το F1 με τον Μπραντ Πιτ πήρε το «πράσινο φως» για το sequel
Με σπασμένα φρένα 13.02.26

Ήταν δίκαιο, έγινε πράξη: Το F1 με τον Μπραντ Πιτ πήρε το «πράσινο φως» για το sequel

Ούτε ο μεγαλύτερος υποστηρικτής των μηχανοκίνητων αγώνων ταχύτητας δεν θα περίμενε ότι η ταινία F1 με τον Μπραντ Πιτ στο τιμόνι, θα ήταν μια από τις εκπλήξεις του 2025.

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ο οδικός χάρτης μέχρι το συνέδριο – Οι διαφωνίες για την εκλογή αντιπροσώπων
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.02.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ο οδικός χάρτης μέχρι το συνέδριο – Οι διαφωνίες για την εκλογή αντιπροσώπων

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ εισέρχεται στην τελική ευθεία του προσυνεδριακού του διαλόγου, με διαφωνίες για την εκλογή συνέδρων και την κατανομή τους ανά δήμο. Το παρασκήνιο από τη συνεδρίαση της ΚΟΕΣ την Τετάρτη, τα στρατόπεδα και οι «ναρκοθετημένοι» κόμβοι του επόμενου διαστήματος

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Απανωτά σοκ, ελλείψεις προσφοράς και στεγαστική κρίση – Οι λόγοι που το σπίτι έχει γίνει η κύρια ανησυχία των Ευρωπαίων
Διεθνής Οικονομία 13.02.26

Απανωτά σοκ, ελλείψεις προσφοράς και στεγαστική κρίση - Οι λόγοι που το σπίτι έχει γίνει η κύρια ανησυχία των Ευρωπαίων

Η στεγαστική κρίση ταλανίζει τα τελευταία χρόνια πολλούς ευρωπαίους. Από το 2010, οι μέσες τιμές πώλησης κατοικιών στην ΕΕ έχουν αυξηθεί κατά 55,4% και τα ενοίκια κατά 26,7%

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Αγορά εργασίας: Οι τέσσερις δεξιότητες που θα κάνουν τη διαφορά στην εποχή της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης
Το μέλλον 13.02.26

Οι δεξιότητες που θα κάνουν τη διαφορά στην εποχή της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης - Ο άνθρωπος παραμένει ο «εγκέφαλος»

Η είσοδος της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης στην καθημερινότητά μας εγείρει ανησυχία για τον τρόπο που η αγορά εργασίας θα προσαρμοστεί. Καθώς οι μηχανές αναλαμβάνουν τη «βαριά δουλειά» της επεξεργασίας δεδομένων ο ανθρώπινος παράγοντας μετατοπίζεται σε όσα δεν μπορεί να κωδικοποιήσει ένας αλγόριθμος και αυτό απαιτεί συγκεκριμένες δεξιότητες...

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Οι ΗΠΑ «σκέφτονται» να στείλουν μικρή ποσότητα ντίζελ στην Κούβα για τις ανάγκες των υποδομών ύδρευσης
Economist 13.02.26

Οι ΗΠΑ «σκέφτονται» να στείλουν μικρή ποσότητα ντίζελ στην Κούβα για τις ανάγκες των υποδομών ύδρευσης

Την ώρα που οι ΗΠΑ δημιουργούν ανθρωπογενή ανθρωπιστική καταστροφή στην Κούβα, «σκέφτονται» να στείλουν ντίζελ για να μην καταρρεύσει το σύστημα ύδρευσης της χώρας.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Πλοία του πολεμικού ναυτικού των ΗΠΑ συγκρούστηκαν στην Καραϊβική [βίντεο]
Τραυματίες 13.02.26

Πλοία του πολεμικού ναυτικού των ΗΠΑ συγκρούστηκαν στην Καραϊβική

Δύο πλοία των ΗΠΑ, συγκρούστηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια μανούβρας ανεφοδιασμού αντιτορπιλικού από πλοίο του πολεμικού ναυτικού των ΗΠΑ, στην περιοχή ευθύνης της Νότιας Διοίκησης - Southcom.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Οι ΗΠΑ κλείνουν το γραφείο της DEA στη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία εξαιτίας κατηγοριών για διαφθορά
Κόσμος 13.02.26

Οι ΗΠΑ κλείνουν το γραφείο της DEA στη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία εξαιτίας κατηγοριών για διαφθορά

Η κυβέρνηση των ΗΠΑ αποφάσισε να κλείσει επ' αόριστον τα γραφεία της Δίωξης Ναρκωτικών - DEA στη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία, κατηγορώντας τις αρχές της χώρας για διαφθορά

Σύνταξη
Γουατεμάλα: Ο δημοσιογράφος Ρουβέν Σαμόρα βγαίνει από τη φυλακή και τίθεται σε κατ’ οίκον κράτηση
Κόσμος 13.02.26

Γουατεμάλα: Ο δημοσιογράφος Ρουβέν Σαμόρα βγαίνει από τη φυλακή και τίθεται σε κατ’ οίκον κράτηση

Παρότι ο δημοσιογράφος που έφερε στην επιφάνεια σκάνδαλο διαφθοράς με εμπλοκή του προέδρου της Γουατεμάλας, εξέτισε ως προφυλακισμένος την πιθανή ποινή του, τέθηκε εκ νέου σε κατ΄οίκον κράτηση

Σύνταξη
