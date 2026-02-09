Δευτέρα 09 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
09 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 11:09

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

The upcoming summit meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdoğan on Wednesday in Turkey, within the framework of the 6th Supreme Cooperation Council of the two countries, has been planned in every detail by the diplomatic teams in Athens and Ankara. Its shared objective will be the maintenance and strengthening of active communication channels to establish a functional relationship at a moment when uncertainty and instability prevail internationally.

The Prime Minister’s recent statements (Foreign Policy), just a few days before the leaders’ face-to-face, were recorded positively by Turkish media, with special reference to Mitsotakis’s remark that he does not foresee a significant risk of escalation with Turkey, emphasizing that “the situation is now clearly more manageable,” as both he and the Turkish president are “two experienced leaders.” The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

As both Athens and Ankara note, from consultations prior to the upcoming Mitsotakis-Erdoğan summit, no common ground has yet been established regarding the scope of discussion on maritime boundary delimitation. Nevertheless, the Greek side continues to reiterate that there is always room for a prospective agreement, in order to bring this dispute before an international jurisdiction, while simultaneously making clear in all directions that issues of sovereignty are not open for discussion.

Low Tones

Greek diplomacy has recently acknowledged in the Turkish approach reasonable indications of a shift from entrenched (unfounded) positions—chiefly Fidan’s intention to “move away” from Turkey’s red line of 6 nautical miles in the Aegean, due to the Greek blockade in the European SAFE mechanism and under Athenian pressure for the removal of the casus belli. However, it is clear that there are no illusions in the Greek camp. The Prime Minister has already sought to outline Greece’s stance in response to a potential proposal, as leaked to the Turkish press, from President Erdoğan for a mutually beneficial (“win-win”) solution in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, noting that he considers it difficult to resolve the single Greek-Turkish dispute “as long as Turkey adds other issues to this menu.”

Tensions on the path toward the SCC have also been caused by the revival of the completely illegal “Blue Homeland” narrative by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, with Greece focusing on Turkey’s contradiction: on one hand invoking International Law, and on the other reproducing its entrenched revisionist positions. Nevertheless, it is evident that both sides are keeping a low tone in any verbal exchanges occurring en route to the leaders’ summit, as the mutual goal is the continuation of bilateral dialogue without high expectations, guided by the common interest in cooperation on specific fields that yield results and with a view to closing gaps that could allow external interventions with unpredictable consequences for the region.

Both sides have more or less outlined that they prefer bilateral dialogue even if the two leaders need to agree on a series of issues on which they disagree, without this changing the bilateral cooperation on the themes of the Positive Agenda. Differences of opinion will therefore clearly emerge if the Prime Minister raises the request for the removal of the casus belli as a negotiation card to subsequently allow Turkey to enter SAFE—provided that, simultaneously, Turkish revisionist rhetoric ceases. The same is expected if Ankara proposes cooperation that does not adhere to International Law and the Law of the Sea.

However, Greece and Turkey have diametrically opposing views on regional and international issues as well, such as the course of talks on the Cyprus issue, the disarmament of Hamas within the framework of the second phase of the Trump peace plan for Gaza, and the interpretation of Israel’s role, which for Turkey is a “red flag” while for Greece it is a “strategic ally.”

Source: tovima.com

Real Consulting: Νέα εποχή με διπλό deal – Εξαγορά της OTS και είσοδος νέων επενδυτών

Real Consulting: Νέα εποχή με διπλό deal – Εξαγορά της OTS και είσοδος νέων επενδυτών

Ενέργεια: Δύο deal κι ένα ραντεβού ξεκλειδώνουν τον κόμβο στην Ελλάδα

Ενέργεια: Δύο deal κι ένα ραντεβού ξεκλειδώνουν τον κόμβο στην Ελλάδα

English edition
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
Δένδιας για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ελληνικής Γλώσσας: Ταυτοτικό στοιχείo και απόδειξη της ιστορικής μας συνέχειας
Μήνυμα 09.02.26

Δένδιας για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ελληνικής Γλώσσας: Ταυτοτικό στοιχείo και απόδειξη της ιστορικής μας συνέχειας

«Η Ελληνική Γλώσσα, η Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της οποίας εορτάζεται σήμερα 9 Φεβρουαρίου, αποτελεί ένα από τα ταυτοτικά στοιχεία του Νέου Ελληνισμού, μαζί με τη θρησκεία και τις παραδόσεις μας», τόνισε ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας, Νίκος Δένδιας

Σύνταξη
Το Υπουργείο Δικαιοσύνης των ΗΠΑ «προστατεύει» τη Μόνα Λίζα και όχι τα θύματα του Έπσταϊν
«Simply» absurd 09.02.26

Το Υπουργείο Δικαιοσύνης των ΗΠΑ «προστατεύει» τη Μόνα Λίζα και όχι τα θύματα του Έπσταϊν

Ενώ στα αρχεία για τον Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν διέρρευσαν ονόματα, αριθμοί κοινωνικής ασφάλισης και γυμνές φωτογραφίες επιζώντων, το Υπουργείο Δικαιοσύνης των ΗΠΑ επέλεξε να λογοκρίνει ένα παγκόσμιο σύμβολο: το πρόσωπο της Μόνα Λίζα

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Η «μάχη» για τον τίτλο στη Super League: Το πρόγραμμα Ολυμπιακού, ΠΑΟΚ και ΑΕΚ μέχρι το φινάλε της κανονικής διάρκειας
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.02.26

Η «μάχη» για τον τίτλο στη Super League: Το πρόγραμμα Ολυμπιακού, ΠΑΟΚ και ΑΕΚ μέχρι το φινάλε της κανονικής διάρκειας

Ολυμπιακός, ΠΑΟΚ και ΑΕΚ δίνουν μεγάλη «μάχη» για τον τίτλο της Super League – Τα παιχνίδια των τριών διεκδικητών μέχρι το φινάλε της κανονικής διάρκειας

Σύνταξη
«Είμαστε απροστάτευτοι»: Τα πολλαπλά προβλήματα αγροτών και κτηνοτρόφων μέσα από δύο προσωπικές ιστορίες
Agro-in 09.02.26

«Είμαστε απροστάτευτοι»: Τα πολλαπλά προβλήματα αγροτών και κτηνοτρόφων μέσα από δύο προσωπικές ιστορίες

Η Αθανασία και η Γεωργία, αγρότισσες στο επάγγελμα, παρουσίασαν τα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει ο κλάδος τους από τις φυσικές καταστροφές και την πίεση που δέχονται από τις τράπεζες

Σύνταξη
Αυστραλία: Στην παραλία Μπόνταϊ ο Ισραηλινός πρόεδρος Χέρτζογκ – Διαμαρτυρίες για την επίσκεψή του
«Ανεπιθύμητος» 09.02.26

Στην παραλία Μπόνταϊ ο Ισραηλινός πρόεδρος Χέρτζογκ - Διαμαρτυρίες για την επίσκεψή του στην Αυστραλία

Το Εβραϊκό Συμβούλιο στην Αυστραλία, που επικρίνει έντονα την ισραηλινή κυβέρνηση, δημοσίευσε ανοικτή επιστολή ενάντια στην επίσκεψη Χέρτζογκ, ποιοι την υπογράφουν

Σύνταξη
Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου για τον θάνατο της μητέρας του: Παρακαλάς να «φύγει» για να μην τυραννιέται, τότε νιώθεις την απώλεια
«Πάρα πολύ παράξενο » 09.02.26

Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου για τον θάνατο της μητέρας του: Παρακαλάς να «φύγει» για να μην τυραννιέται, τότε νιώθεις την απώλεια

«Όλα αλλάζουν. Οι ημέρες αυτές που με βλέπετε είναι οι πρώτες που τα ζω. Αυτή είναι ίσως η νορμάλ πορεία, τα παιδιά να αποχαιρετούν τους γονείς και όχι το ανάποδο», είπε μεταξύ άλλων ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου

Σύνταξη
Άρτα: Την ώρα που θήλαζε ένιωσε αδιαθεσία η 35χρονη που πέθανε – Πρόλαβε να πάρει τηλέφωνο τον σύζυγό της
Ελλάδα 09.02.26

Άρτα: Την ώρα που θήλαζε ένιωσε αδιαθεσία η 35χρονη που πέθανε – Πρόλαβε να πάρει τηλέφωνο τον σύζυγό της

Η 35χρονη στην Άρτα λίγο πριν καταρρεύσει, πρόλαβε να τηλεφωνήσει στο σύζυγό της, ο οποίος είναι πνευμονολόγος, λέγοντάς του ότι δεν αισθανόταν καλά.

Σύνταξη
Πρόεδρος της Ρουμανίας: Θεμέλιο ανάπτυξης φιλοσοφίας, επιστημών και τεχνών η ελληνική γλώσσα
Παγκόσμια Ημέρα 09.02.26

Πρόεδρος της Ρουμανίας: Θεμέλιο ανάπτυξης φιλοσοφίας, επιστημών και τεχνών η ελληνική γλώσσα

«Είθε η ημέρα αυτή, αφιερωμένη στη μητρική γλώσσα των Ελλήνων, να επαναφέρει στο επίκεντρο του δημόσιου ενδιαφέροντος τις ελληνικές παραδόσεις», τόνισε ο πρόεδρος της Ρουμανίας Νικούσορ Νταν

Σύνταξη
Ρωσία: Η FSB λέει ότι η Ουκρανία βρίσκεται πίσω από την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του Ρώσου αντιστράτηγου
Δεν παρείχε αποδείξεις 09.02.26

Επιμένει η Ρωσία: Η FSB λέει ότι η Ουκρανία βρίσκεται πίσω από την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του Ρώσου αντιστράτηγου

Ένας Ρώσος πολίτης γεννημένος στην Ουκρανία, ο Λιουμπόμιρ Κόρμπα, εκδόθηκε στη Μόσχα από το Ντουμπάι ως ύποπτος για τον σοβαρό τραυματισμό του αντιστράτηγου Αλεξέγεφ

Σύνταξη
Το δίλημμα της χώρας είναι θεσμικότητα ή αντιθεσμικότητα και όχι «συστημισμός – αντισυστημισμός»
Editorial 09.02.26

Το δίλημμα της χώρας είναι θεσμικότητα ή αντιθεσμικότητα και όχι «συστημισμός – αντισυστημισμός»

Το διακύβευμα παραμένει εάν θα επιστρέψει η χώρα σε μια θεσμική κανονικότητα . Αν θα αποφύγει την κανονικοποίηση της παρέκκλισης.

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Κατασκοπεία στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις: Η γυναίκα «σκιά» πίσω από τον σμήναρχο – Πώς δρούσε το δίκτυο
Νέες πληροφορίες 09.02.26

Η γυναίκα «σκιά» πίσω από τον σμήναρχο - Πώς δρούσε το δίκτυο κατασκοπείας στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις

Οι Αρχές συνεχίζουν την έρευνα για τον σμήναρχο που κατηγορείται για κατασκοπεία στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις - Σε μορφή πυραμίδας είχε συγκροτηθεί το δίκτυο - Ερευνώνται και δύο απόστρατοι

Σύνταξη
Πόσο «αξίζει» ο Bad Bunny;
Ένα πανάκριβο "δωρεάν" 09.02.26

Πόσο «αξίζει» ο Bad Bunny;

Ο καλλιτέχνης που μετατρέπει το ημίχρονο του Super Bowl στη μεγαλύτερη χρηματοοικονομική επένδυση της παγκόσμιας μουσικής βιομηχανίας

Γεώργιος Μαζιάς
«Θα μπορούσα να εμπλέξω τον Τραμπ»: Δολοφόνος 51 ατόμων στη Νέα Ζηλανδία καταγγέλλει απάνθρωπες συνθήκες κράτησης
Κόσμος 09.02.26

«Θα μπορούσα να εμπλέξω τον Τραμπ»: Δολοφόνος 51 ατόμων στη Νέα Ζηλανδία καταγγέλλει απάνθρωπες συνθήκες κράτησης

Εμφανιζόμενος ενώπιον εφετείου της Ουέλιγκτον στη Νέα Ζηλανδία, ο δολοφόνος υποστήριξε ότι οι «απάνθρωπες» συνθήκες κράτησής του κατά τη διάρκεια της πρωτοβάθμιας δίκης του τον έκαναν ανίκανο να πάρει λογική απόφαση

Σύνταξη
Ο Ντάριο Σάριτς έμεινε ελεύθερος: Η waiver list, o Παναθηναϊκός και η επιστροφή στη Euroleague
Μπάσκετ 09.02.26

Ο Ντάριο Σάριτς έμεινε ελεύθερος: Η waiver list, o Παναθηναϊκός και η επιστροφή στη Euroleague

Οι Πίστονς αποδέσμευσαν τον Ντάριο Σάριτς, για 48 ώρες θα είναι στη waiver list, όμως ανοίγει ο δρόμος επιστροφής στην Ευρώπη, με τον Παναθηναϊκό να ρίχνει… ματιές στην περίπτωση του.

Σύνταξη
«Πυρά» Τραμπ, προσευχές και αντι-show: Όλα όσα έγιναν στο ημίχρονο του Super Bowl με πρωταγωνιστή τον Bad Bunny
Nuevayol 09.02.26

«Πυρά» Τραμπ, προσευχές και αντι-show: Όλα όσα έγιναν στο ημίχρονο του Super Bowl με πρωταγωνιστή τον Bad Bunny

Το ημίχρονο του Bad Bunny στο Super Bowl LX πυροδότησε πολιτική αντιπαράθεση, από την επίθεση Τραμπ μέχρι το οργανωμένο αντι-show της δεξιάς, μετατρέποντας το ημίχρονο σε πολιτισμικό γεγονός πρώτης γραμμής

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ανακοινώνεται η επιτροπή Δημοκρατικής Συμπαράταξης και Διεύρυνσης – Ποιοι «επαναπατρίζονται» από ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.02.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ανακοινώνεται η επιτροπή Δημοκρατικής Συμπαράταξης και Διεύρυνσης – Ποιοι «επαναπατρίζονται» από ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Τη συγκρότηση της νέας επιτροπής «Δημοκρατικής Συμπαράταξης και Διεύρυνσης» ανακοινώνει το ΠΑΣΟΚ. Πώς ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης ανοίγει τις πόρτες σε στελέχη που βρέθηκαν στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

