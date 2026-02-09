Δευτέρα 09 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
09.02.2026
Θεσπρωτία: Μεγάλη φωτιά σε σπίτι στη Βρυσέλλα Φιλιατών – Κάηκε ολοσχερώς
Greek Labor Union Chief Probed Over Alleged €73M Embezzlement
English edition 09 Φεβρουαρίου 2026

Greek Labor Union Chief Probed Over Alleged €73M Embezzlement

Authorities are examining allegations that millions in public and European Union funds intended for worker training were misused, as bank accounts and assets linked to the union chief have been frozen

Let-Down Effect: Το άγχος τελειώνει, η ασθένεια ξεκινά…

Let-Down Effect: Το άγχος τελειώνει, η ασθένεια ξεκινά…

Spotlight

For years, Yiannis Panagopoulos has been one of the most recognizable faces of Greece’s labor movement, leading the country’s largest private-sector union, through economic crisis, austerity and political upheaval.

Now, he is at the center of a sweeping investigation into allegations that more than €73 million in public and European Union funds earmarked for worker training programs may have been misappropriated.

An urgent preliminary investigation was ordered by Greece’s financial prosecutor, Panagiotis Kapsimalis,  after Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority delivered a 65-page report outlining suspected felony offenses, including embezzlement and money laundering. The investigation concerns funding distributed between 2020 and 2025 to vocational training institutes affiliated with the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE).

Prosecutors have frozen bank accounts and certain assets belonging to Mr. Panagopoulos, five other individuals and six companies cited in the report. According to the findings, the freeze also applies to two properties linked to those under investigation.

The case has been assigned to a financial prosecutor, who is expected to formally notify the individuals involved, setting in motion deadlines for appeals against the asset freezes. Investigators will examine bank records, property transactions and the movement of funds, working with banks, land registry offices and audit authorities to trace how the money was spent.

At issue is whether funds intended to support training and reskilling programs for workers, which were financed through national and European resources, were diverted through a network of companies.

According to the authority’s findings, contracts were allegedly awarded either directly or through public tenders that favored specific firms. Some of the companies, investigators said, alternated as contractors on multiple projects. The report also noted that certain companies appeared to lack the infrastructure or staff required to carry out the work.

Authorities cited repeated cash withdrawals exceeding €1.5 million and what they described as extensive transfers to personal accounts without clear legal justification. In some cases, they said, required disclosures on the government’s public transparency platform were not made.

The inquiry remains in its preliminary phase. Prosecutors must now determine whether the suspicions detailed in the anti-money laundering report can be substantiated with evidence sufficient to bring criminal charges. Those implicated will be called to provide explanations before any decision is made on prosecution.

In a written statement, Mr. Panagopoulos said he had not yet been formally notified of the freezing order or the contents of the report. He accused media outlets of effectively convicting him through anonymous briefings and said his personal and professional reputation had been unfairly attacked.

He emphasized his right to defend himself and called on authorities to uphold the presumption of innocence. He said he would address the matter publicly in the coming days.

The political repercussions were swift. PASOK, the main opposition party with longstanding ties to parts of the labor movement, announced that it was suspending Mr. Panagopoulos’ party membership pending clarification of the case. In a statement, the party’s trade union network called for a “radical re-foundation” of the labor movement, arguing that alleged misconduct by individuals should not discredit unions more broadly.

Source: tovima.com

Economy
Ελληνική οικονομία: Τα τρία σενάρια κινδύνου και ο γρίφος των επιτοκίων

Ελληνική οικονομία: Τα τρία σενάρια κινδύνου και ο γρίφος των επιτοκίων

Business
Real Consulting: Νέα εποχή με διπλό deal – Εξαγορά της OTS και είσοδος νέων επενδυτών

Real Consulting: Νέα εποχή με διπλό deal – Εξαγορά της OTS και είσοδος νέων επενδυτών

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
«Οι γυναίκες συχνά λειτουργούν από μια θέση ντροπής» – Η Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ για το σκηνοθετικό της ντεμπούτο
Woman 09.02.26

«Οι γυναίκες συχνά λειτουργούν από μια θέση ντροπής» - Η Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ για το σκηνοθετικό της ντεμπούτο

«Συναντήσαμε την Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ για να συζητήσουμε τη δημιουργική της διαδικασία, τη συνεργασία της με την Ίμοτζεν Πουτς και τις συμβουλές που έλαβε από τη Σοφία Κόπολα» λέει η Κριστίνα Νιούλαντ του Dazed Magazine και της κάνει την πρώτη ερώτηση για την ταινία The Chronology of Water.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Γύθειο: Μεγάλη επιχείρηση για τον εντοπισμό 60χρονου ψαρά – Βρέθηκε η βάρκα του σε ακτή με βράχια
Ελλάδα 09.02.26

Γύθειο: Μεγάλη επιχείρηση για τον εντοπισμό 60χρονου ψαρά – Βρέθηκε η βάρκα του σε ακτή με βράχια

Στη βάρκα του 60χρονου βρέθηκε μόνο το κινητό του τηλέφωνο - Ο αγνοούμενος είναι γνωστός στην περιοχή της Σπάρτης, διατηρεί ψαράδικο σε κεντρικό σημείο και συνήθιζε να πηγαίνει μόνος του για ψάρεμα.

Σύνταξη
Ελευσίνα: Σκότωσε την ηλικιωμένη μητέρα της προσπαθώντας να παρκάρει το ΙΧ – Πώς συνέβη το δυστύχημα
Ελλάδα 09.02.26

Ελευσίνα: Σκότωσε την ηλικιωμένη μητέρα της προσπαθώντας να παρκάρει το ΙΧ – Πώς συνέβη το δυστύχημα

Το δυστύχημα συνέβη περίπου στις 13:30 στην οδό Αλκιβιάδου στην Ελευσίνα, με την 44χρονη να προσπαθεί να παρκάρει το όχημα της και την 71χρονη μητέρα της να είναι έξω από αυτό και να την καθοδηγεί.

Σύνταξη
Σαρκαστικό σχόλιο του ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον Λαζαρίδη – «Σας ευχαριστούμε για το ‘ιδιοφυές’ tweet»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 09.02.26

Σαρκαστικό σχόλιο του ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον Λαζαρίδη – «Σας ευχαριστούμε για το ‘ιδιοφυές’ tweet»

«Μην αυταπατάστε, κ. Λαζαρίδη, δεν θα ξεχάσουν οι πολίτες τη διασπάθιση κοινοτικών πόρων που έγιναν ‘μαύρο χρήμα’ με τις πλάτες των υπουργών και των γενικών γραμματέων της Νέας Δημοκρατίας» απαντά το ΠΑΣΟΚ στην κοινοβουλευτικό εκπρόσωπο της «γαλάζιας» παράταξης.

Σύνταξη
Το δικαίωμα στη σιωπή επικαλέστηκε η Μάξγουελ για την υπόθεση Επσταϊν – Δεν απάντησε σε καμία ερώτηση
Κόσμος 09.02.26

Το δικαίωμα στη σιωπή επικαλέστηκε η Μάξγουελ για την υπόθεση Επσταϊν - Δεν απάντησε σε καμία ερώτηση

Η Πέμπτη Τροπολογία του αμερικανικού Συντάγματος εγγυάται το δικαίωμα κάποιου να αρνηθεί να μιλήσει για να μην αυτοενοχοποιηθεί. «Ο δικηγόρος της Μάξγουελ, είπε ότι θα απαντούσε στις ερωτήσεις εάν λάμβανε χάρη» από τον πρόεδρο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Σύνταξη
Ο Τζέικ Πολ, που ζει στο Πουέρτο Ρίκο για να πληρώνει χαμηλότερους φόρους, αποκαλεί τον Bad Bunny «ψευτοαμερικανό»
Τζέικ, ο πατριώτης 09.02.26

Ο Τζέικ Πολ, που ζει στο Πουέρτο Ρίκο για να πληρώνει χαμηλότερους φόρους, αποκαλεί τον Bad Bunny «ψευτοαμερικανό»

Ο Τζέικ Πολ ζήτησε από το αμερικανικό κοινό να κλείσει τις τηλεοράσεις όταν εμφανιστεί ο Bad Bunny στο ημίχρονο του Super Bowl - Αλλά η προτροπή του γύρισε boomerang.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Το μεγαλύτερο κέρδος για το ελληνικό τένις (pics+vid)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 09.02.26

Το μεγαλύτερο κέρδος για το ελληνικό τένις (pics+vid)

Σπουδαία η πρόκριση της Εθνικής ομάδας τένις στο World Group I του Davis Cup, αλλά το πιο σημαντικό κομμάτι του διημέρου ήταν η παρουσία εκατοντάδων παιδιών στο κλειστό του Παλαιού Φαλήρου.

Σάββας Λιαμίρας
Σάββας Λιαμίρας
Ο Άρης και οι πιθανότητες για την 5άδα – Το πρόγραμμα ως το φινάλε της κανονικής περιόδου (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.02.26

Ο Άρης και οι πιθανότητες για την 5άδα – Το πρόγραμμα ως το φινάλε της κανονικής περιόδου (pics)

Εφόσον ο Άρης εκμεταλλευθεί το βατό πρόγραμμα που έχει στις έξι τελευταίες αγωνιστικές της κανονικής περιόδου μπορεί να «πατήσει» στην 5άδα ή τουλάχιστον να είναι σε απόσταση αναπνοής από αυτήν.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Το Παλάτι «καίει» τον Άντριου: «Βαθιά ανήσυχοι» οι Γουίλιαμ και Κέιτ για το σκάνδαλο Έπσταϊν
Ηθικό ανάχωμα 09.02.26

Το Παλάτι «καίει» τον Άντριου: «Βαθιά ανήσυχοι» οι Γουίλιαμ και Κέιτ για το σκάνδαλο Έπσταϊν

Την πλήρη αποστασιοποίησή τους από το τοξικό παρελθόν του Άντριου Μαουντμπάτεν-Ουίνδσορ και τις σχέσεις του με τον παιδοβιαστή και σεξουαλικό εγκληματία Έπσταϊν ανακοίνωσαν ο πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ και η Κέιτ Μίντλετον

Σύνταξη
Καλλιθέα: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τη μεταφορά του παιδιού που έπεσε στο σιντριβάνι – Οι πρώτες εικόνες μετά το ατύχημα
Ελλάδα 09.02.26

Καλλιθέα: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τη μεταφορά του παιδιού που έπεσε στο σιντριβάνι – Οι πρώτες εικόνες μετά το ατύχημα

Το κοριτσάκι παραμένει διασωληνωμένο στην εντατική με τους γιατρούς να ξεκαθαρίζουν πως ακόμα δεν έχει περάσει ο κίνδυνος για τη ζωή της.

Σύνταξη
O Σιάο με τον Γιάννη Αντετοτοκούνμπο και τα αδέλφια του, παρακολούθησαν τον τελικό του Super Bowl (vids+pics)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 09.02.26

O Σιάο με τον Γιάννη Αντετοτοκούνμπο και τα αδέλφια του, παρακολούθησαν τον τελικό του Super Bowl (vids+pics)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, τα αδέρφια του Θανάσης και Αλέξανδρος και ο Ρίτσαρντ Σιάο έδωσαν το παρών στο Super Bowl μαζί με τον φίλο τους Ρίτσαρντ Σιάο,

Σύνταξη
