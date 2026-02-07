Source: tovima.com
Greek Tax Filings: Which 18-Year-Olds Must File in 2026
Young adults who turned 18 in 2025 must submit tax returns if they earned income, own property, or have a registered vehicle, while certain students and dependent children are exempt.
The countdown has begun for Greece’s 2026 tax filing season, with electronic submissions opening on March 16, 2026. Authorities plan to expand the number of pre-filled and pre-assessed returns, expected to exceed 1.5 million this year.
Young adults who turned 18 in 2025 and earned any form of income—whether from salaries, allowances, rent, agricultural or business activities, or investment gains—are required to file their own tax returns. Additionally, adult dependent children must file if they earned income or own property, such as a home or car.
Who Must File
The obligation applies to 18-year-olds who:
- Do not live with their parents and own a residence, either fully or partially, or occupy a property provided for free by their parents.
- Own other taxable assets, such as vehicles.
- Received any form of income in 2025.
- Started a business or a freelance profession in 2025.
- Are married at the time of filing.
Exemptions
18-year-olds are exempt if they had no income or taxable assets in 2025 and were either living with parents, relatives, or friends, or are students renting a home in a different city for studies.
Payment Schedule
The filing period runs until July 15, 2026, with no changes to income tax deadlines or discounts for full payment. Tax liabilities for those receiving a debit assessment can be paid in eight monthly installments, starting by the end of July.
