Σάββατο 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.02.2026 | 11:45
Hellenic Train: Ακυρώνονται δρομολόγια του Οδοντωτού λόγω πτώσης δέντρων
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.02.2026 | 09:33
Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε αρδευτικό κανάλι στην Πάργα – Νεκρός 42χρονος οδηγός
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΧΙΟΣ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greek Tax Filings: Which 18-Year-Olds Must File in 2026
English edition 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 12:58

Greek Tax Filings: Which 18-Year-Olds Must File in 2026

Young adults who turned 18 in 2025 must submit tax returns if they earned income, own property, or have a registered vehicle, while certain students and dependent children are exempt.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Χειμώνας: Ποια είναι τα οφέλη του;

Χειμώνας: Ποια είναι τα οφέλη του;

Spotlight

The countdown has begun for Greece’s 2026 tax filing season, with electronic submissions opening on March 16, 2026. Authorities plan to expand the number of pre-filled and pre-assessed returns, expected to exceed 1.5 million this year.

Young adults who turned 18 in 2025 and earned any form of income—whether from salaries, allowances, rent, agricultural or business activities, or investment gains—are required to file their own tax returns. Additionally, adult dependent children must file if they earned income or own property, such as a home or car.

Who Must File
The obligation applies to 18-year-olds who:

  • Do not live with their parents and own a residence, either fully or partially, or occupy a property provided for free by their parents.
  • Own other taxable assets, such as vehicles.
  • Received any form of income in 2025.
  • Started a business or a freelance profession in 2025.
  • Are married at the time of filing.

Exemptions

18-year-olds are exempt if they had no income or taxable assets in 2025 and were either living with parents, relatives, or friends, or are students renting a home in a different city for studies.

Payment Schedule

The filing period runs until July 15, 2026, with no changes to income tax deadlines or discounts for full payment. Tax liabilities for those receiving a debit assessment can be paid in eight monthly installments, starting by the end of July.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Αλκοολούχα ποτά: Τι έφερε hangover στην αγορά [γράφημα]

Αλκοολούχα ποτά: Τι έφερε hangover στην αγορά [γράφημα]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Χειμώνας: Ποια είναι τα οφέλη του;

Χειμώνας: Ποια είναι τα οφέλη του;

Economy
Αγορά εργασίας: Το οξύμωρο… φαινόμενο με τους μισθούς και την απασχόληση 

Αγορά εργασίας: Το οξύμωρο… φαινόμενο με τους μισθούς και την απασχόληση 

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 04.02.26

Άλμα προς την Ελευθερία: Η παράσταση για τη ζωή του Ρούντολφ Νουρέγιεφ επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα

Η παράσταση «φαινόμενο» για την ζωή του Ρούντολφ Νουρέγιεφ, με πάνω από ένα εκατομμύριο θεατές σε όλο τον κόσμο, έρχεται στις 25 και 26 Απριλίου στο Θέατρο Κάτια Δανδουλάκη.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Τσουκαλάς: Η κυβέρνηση δεν λέει κουβέντα για τις αποκαλύψεις στις υποκλοπές και τις «στημένες» ερωτήσεις στην εξεταστική
ΠΑΣΟΚ 07.02.26

Τσουκαλάς: Η κυβέρνηση δεν λέει κουβέντα για τις αποκαλύψεις στις υποκλοπές και τις «στημένες» ερωτήσεις στην εξεταστική

«Ο εισαγγελέας λέει ότι προέκυψε κίνδυνος για το πολίτευμα», επισήμανε ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς, αναφερόμενος στις εξελίξεις στη δίκη για τις υποκλοπές

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Λιάγκας, Eurovision και Ισραήλ: H μισή Ευρώπη είναι εναντίον σας και ασχολείστε με το αν η Evangelia έκλεψε το Hava Nagila
Βίντεο 07.02.26

Γιώργος Λιάγκας, Eurovision και Ισραήλ: H μισή Ευρώπη είναι εναντίον σας και ασχολείστε με το αν η Evangelia έκλεψε το Hava Nagila

Σάλος προκλήθηκε μετά από κατηγορίες από το Ισραήλ ότι το τραγούδι Παρέα της Evangelia θυμίζει το παραδοσιακό Hava Nagila, ενώ σύμφωνα με ισραηλινά δημοσιεύματα ακόμη και το καλλιτεχνικό της όνομα θεωρείται ότι παραπέμπει στο εβραϊκό τραγούδι

Σύνταξη
Αυτό αποκάλυψε ο Ντοκ Ρίβερς για την υπόλοιπη σεζόν του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο
Μπάσκετ 07.02.26

Αυτό αποκάλυψε ο Ντοκ Ρίβερς για την υπόλοιπη σεζόν του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο

Κανονικά θα αγωνιστεί στην υπόλοιπη σεζόν των Μιλγουόκι Μπακς ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, όταν θα επιστρέψει από τον τραυματισμό του, όπως τόνισε ο προπονητής του, Ντοκ Ρίβερς.

Σύνταξη
Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας μιλά για την «Ιθάκη» και την ανάγκη νέας Μεταπολίτευσης
Στα Γιάννενα ο 4ος σταθμός 07.02.26 Upd: 12:08

Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας μιλά για την «Ιθάκη» και την ανάγκη νέας Μεταπολίτευσης

Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας παρουσιάζει το βιβλίο του «Ιθάκη» στα Γιάννενα και αυτή τη φορά, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, θα κάνει συγκεκριμένες προτάσεις για την αντιστροφή της «ερημοποίησης» της ελληνικής υπαίθρου και θα θέσει ακόμη πιο καθαρά το πολιτικό διακύβευμα της εποχής και φυσικά του νέου κόμματος που θα εκφράσει τη Δημοκρατική Παράταξη.

Σύνταξη
«Την έκανα follow, μπορείτε να κοιμηθείτε»: Τίτλοι τέλους στην κόντρα Μαίρη Συνατσάκη- Κατερίνα Καινούργιου
«Μην την ενοχλήσουμε» 07.02.26

«Την έκανα follow, μπορείτε να κοιμηθείτε»: Τίτλοι τέλους στην κόντρα Μαίρη Συνατσάκη- Κατερίνα Καινούργιου

«Δεν έχουμε μιλήσει ακόμα, αλλά εγώ πάντως το follow το έχω κάνει και της στέλνω συνέχεια τις ευχές μου», δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων η Μαίρη Συνατσάκη για την Κατερίνα Καινούργιου

Σύνταξη
Ζελένσκι: Οι ΗΠΑ έδωσαν τελεσίγραφο σε Ουκρανία και Ρωσία να τερματίσουν τον πόλεμο μέχρι τον Ιούνιο
Δηλώσεις Ζελένσκι 07.02.26

Τελεσίγραφο των ΗΠΑ σε Ουκρανία και Ρωσία να τερματίσουν τον πόλεμο μέχρι τον Ιούνιο

Ο ουκρανός πρόεδρος Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι δήλωσε σε δημοσιογράφους ότι εάν η προθεσμία των ΗΠΑ δεν τηρηθεί, ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θα ασκήσει πίεση και στις δύο πλευρές

Σύνταξη
Βιολάντα: Κατασκευαστικό λάθος φαίνεται να ευθύνεται για την έκρηξη – Χωρίς έλεγχο για 12 χρόνια οι σωληνώσεις
Νέες πληροφορίες 07.02.26

Κατασκευαστικό λάθος φαίνεται να ευθύνεται για την έκρηξη στη Βιολάντα - Χωρίς έλεγχο για 12 χρόνια οι σωληνώσεις

Εκτός κάδρου φαίνεται πως βγαίνει το σενάριο διάβρωσης των σωληνώσεων λόγω της κακοκαιρίας Ντάνιελ στο εργοστάσιο «Βιολάντα»

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Ρουσφέτια, υποκλοπές και σκάνδαλα διαβρώνουν την εμπιστοσύνη προς την πολιτική και τους θεσμούς
Συνάντηση με Κουτσόλαμπρο 07.02.26

Φάμελλος: Ρουσφέτια, υποκλοπές και σκάνδαλα διαβρώνουν την εμπιστοσύνη προς την πολιτική και τους θεσμούς

Ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, Σωκράτης Φάμελλος, συναντήθηκε με τον πρόεδρο του ΔΣΑ, Ανδρέα Κουτσόλαμπρο - Τόνισε ότι η κυβέρνηση έχει πραγματοποιήσει «βάναυσες και πολλαπλές καταπατήσεις του Συντάγματος»

Σύνταξη
Φοινικούντα: Αγωγή από την αδελφή του 68χρονου θύματος για να κηρυχθεί ανάξιος κληρονόμος ο ανιψιός
Διπλό φονικό 07.02.26

Αγωγή από την αδελφή του 68χρονου που εκτελέστηκε στη Φοινικούντα για να κηρυχθεί ανάξιος κληρονόμος ο ανιψιός

Η υπόθεση αφορά τη διαθήκη που φέρεται να συνέταξε το θύμα και ιδιοκτήτης του κάμπινγκ στη Φοινικούντα τρεις ημέρες πριν από τη δολοφονία του, παρουσία τριών μαρτύρων

Σύνταξη
Μετά τις αποδοκιμασίες πριν λίγες εβδομάδες, ξανά αποθέωση για τον Αντετοκούνμπο στο Μιλγουόκι (vids)
Μπάσκετ 07.02.26

Μετά τις αποδοκιμασίες πριν λίγες εβδομάδες, ξανά αποθέωση για τον Αντετοκούνμπο στο Μιλγουόκι (vids)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο εμφανίστηκε για πρώτη φορά στο γήπεδο των Μπακς μετά την οριστική παραμονή του και το κοινό του Μιλγουόκι τον αποθέωσε ξανά...

Σύνταξη
Mega-Cancel: Το προσωπικό του πρώην πρίγκιπα Άντριου αρνείται να εργαστεί για αυτόν στη σκιά του σκανδάλου Έπσταϊν
Διαπόμπευση 07.02.26

Mega-Cancel: Το προσωπικό του πρώην πρίγκιπα Άντριου αρνείται να εργαστεί για αυτόν στη σκιά του σκανδάλου Έπσταϊν

Από την αποχώρηση από το Royal Lodge μέχρι τη μοναχική εγκατάσταση στο Σάντριγχαμ, ο άλλοτε πρίγκιπας Άντριου αντιμετωπίζει κοινωνική και οικογενειακή απομόνωση, καθώς νέα έγγραφα για την υπόθεση Έπσταϊν επαναφέρουν το όνομά του στο επίκεντρο

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Κατασκοπεία στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις: Τα επόμενα βήματα και ο κίνδυνος απώλειας της ελληνικής ιθαγένειας
Πολιτική 07.02.26

Κατασκοπεία στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις: Τα επόμενα βήματα και ο κίνδυνος απώλειας της ελληνικής ιθαγένειας

Τα άρθρα στα οποία εμπίπτουν οι κατηγορίες για κατασκοπεία που βαρύνουν το Σμήναρχο, ο ρόλος του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών, οι αναφορές Δένδια, τα κενά ασφαλείας και οι εξελίξεις που αναμένονται τις επόμενες μέρες.

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Ο Ρονάλντο συνέχισε την «απεργία» του και ο κόσμος της Αλ Νασρ τον στήριξε (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.26

Ο Ρονάλντο συνέχισε την «απεργία» του και ο κόσμος της Αλ Νασρ τον στήριξε (pics)

Η κόντρα του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο με τη Saudi Pro League συνεχίζεται, ο Πορτογάλος απείχε και από δεύτερο σερί ματς, κατά το οποίο ο κόσμος της Αλ Νασρ στάθηκε μαζικά στο πλευρό του σηκώνοντας πλακάτ με το «7».

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Νέα αύξηση τιμών στα σούπερ μάρκετ – Ποια προϊόντα οδήγησαν στην άνοδο [πίνακες]
Ακρίβεια 07.02.26

Νέα αύξηση τιμών στα σούπερ μάρκετ – Ποια προϊόντα οδήγησαν στην άνοδο [πίνακες]

Τα στοιχεία του ΙΕΛΚΑ για τα σούπερ μάρκετ αναδεικνύουν με τον πλέον ξεκάθαρο τρόπο τις ανατιμήσεις οι οποίες συνεχίζονται στην ελληνική αγορά, την ώρα που η κυβέρνηση της ΝΔ παραμένει αδρανής

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Ο Τραμπ βιάζεται να κλείσει τη συμφωνία, ο Ζελένσκι συναντά τους Ευρωπαίους και μεγάλο μέρος της χώρας δεν έχει ρεύμα
Οι τελευταίες εξελίξεις 07.02.26

Χωρίς ρεύμα μεγάλο μέρος της Ουκρανίας μετά τις «καλές» συνομιλίες - Ο Τραμπ βιάζεται για το deal, ο Ζελένσκι πάει στους Ευρωπαίους

Ο δεύτερος γύρος συνομιλιών για την Ουκρανία ολοκληρώθηκε με μόνη επίσημη συμφωνία την ανταλλαγή αιχμαλώτων - Οι ρωσικές επιθέσεις στο ουκρανικό ενεργειακό δίκτυο συνεχίζονται και οι ΗΠΑ αυξάνουν την πίεση στον Ζελένσκι

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου: Ερευνούν τη διαδρομή του χρήματος οι Αρχές – Οι εταιρείες «οχήματα» και η παραίτηση Στρατινάκη
Ελλάδα 07.02.26

Υπόθεση Παναγόπουλου: Ερευνούν τη διαδρομή του χρήματος οι Αρχές – Οι εταιρείες «οχήματα» και η παραίτηση Στρατινάκη

Ο Γιάννης Παναγόπουλος ελέγχεται για διαδρομή χρήματος που φέρεται να ξεκινά από τα ταμεία της ΓΣΕΕ και να καταλήγει σε ιδιωτικούς λογαριασμούς - Στο μικροσκόπιο έξι άτομα, ανοιχτό να προστεθούν και άλλα

Σύνταξη
Πυρηνικά «σύννεφα» πάνω από τον πλανήτη – Η λήξη της συμφωνίας New Start και το Ρολόι της Αποκάλυψης
Οι φόβοι 07.02.26

Πυρηνικά «σύννεφα» πάνω από τον πλανήτη – Η λήξη της συμφωνίας New Start και το Ρολόι της Αποκάλυψης

Καθώς το Doomsday Clock χτυπά απειλητικά, η ανθρωπότητα καλείται να αποφασίσει αν θα συνεχίσει να βαδίζει προς το χείλος του γκρεμού ή αν θα βρει τον δρόμο της επιστροφής στη διπλωματική λογική

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
«Μελανί Αντουανέτα»: Περούκες, οργή και «όχι άλλα φέουδα» στην πρεμιέρα της Μελάνια Τραμπ
«Ας φάνε Whole Foods» 07.02.26

«Μελανί Αντουανέτα»: Περούκες, οργή και «όχι άλλα φέουδα» στην πρεμιέρα της Μελάνια Τραμπ

Ακτιβιστές καλλιτέχνες υποδέχθηκαν τους επίτιμους καλεσμένους στην πρεμιέρα του ντοκιμαντέρ για την πρώτη κυρία Μελάνια με συνθήματα κατά των Τραμπ και της αυλής τους

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Must Read
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο