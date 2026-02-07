Box Now Accelerates Expansion with €20M Investment

Greek smart locker company Box Now is entering a phase of aggressive growth, planning €20 million in investments for 2026 to strengthen its position in Southeast Europe’s last-mile delivery market.

The company aims to expand geographically, with a planned entry into Slovenia in May 2026, as part of a broader strategy to establish a presence across the region using its locker-based model.

CEO Lefteris Papadimitriou highlighted rising demand for smart delivery solutions, stating that “with steady investments in infrastructure, technology, and talent, we are reinforcing our position in Greece and expanding dynamically into new markets.”

Currently, Box Now operates approximately 4,500 lockers with 360,000 compartments. By the end of 2026, the company plans to reach 5,500 lockers and 600,000 compartments, while increasing its parcel throughput from 44 million in 2025 to nearly 100 million.

Strong Domestic Presence

In Greece, Box Now holds a 19%-22% market share in domestic parcel delivery, covering islands such as Tinos, Mykonos, Syros, and Santorini, with around 25 million parcels handled annually.

The company dominates the smart locker market, operating 200,000 compartments across 2,300 locations, compared to 130,000 lockers by competitors. By year-end, Box Now aims to reach 300,000 compartments across up to 2,800 locations, including all islands with populations over 3,000.

Infrastructure and Services

Box Now plans to open a fully automated 10,000 m² hub in Aspropyrgos by early 2027, complementing its network of roughly 100 Box Now Stores.

The company’s 2025 turnover is estimated at €30 million, nearly double that of 2024, with a projected 70%-80% increase in 2026. The rapidly growing “Send a Parcel” service, which recorded 150% annual growth, highlights Box Now’s expanding role beyond e-commerce deliveries.

