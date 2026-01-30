Παρασκευή 30 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Industrial Producer Price Index Down 2.1% in Dec. 2025
English edition 30 Ιανουαρίου 2026, 12:19

Industrial Producer Price Index Down 2.1% in Dec. 2025

The decline compares with a 0.8% annual fall recorded in December 2024 versus the previous year, using 2021 as the base year

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Spotlight

Greece’s industrial producer price index fell 2.1% year on year in December 2025, reflecting lower prices across both the domestic and foreign markets, data released by the national statistics agency ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

The decline compares with a 0.8% annual fall recorded in December 2024 versus the previous year, using 2021 as the base year (2021=100).

On a monthly basis, the general producer price index dropped 1.7% in December compared with November, reversing a 0.5% increase recorded in the same month a year earlier.

On an annual average basis, the producer price index for the January–December 2025 period was unchanged from the average of the previous 12 months, following a 2.2% decline in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The overall annual decrease was driven mainly by a 5.8% fall in producer prices for the external market, ELSTAT said. The sharpest declines were recorded in the electricity, natural gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector, where prices dropped 28.4%, and in coke and refined petroleum products, which fell 16.8%.

Further price reductions were seen in tobacco products, down 7.8%, computer, electronic and optical products manufacturing, which declined 5.3%, and basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, down 4.6%, according to the data.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Χρυσός: «Φρέναραν» τις αγορές οι κεντρικές τράπεζες μετά το ράλι

Χρυσός: «Φρέναραν» τις αγορές οι κεντρικές τράπεζες μετά το ράλι

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ποιοι επενδύουν και γιατί – Οι 3+1 καταλύτες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ποιοι επενδύουν και γιατί – Οι 3+1 καταλύτες

inWellness
inTown
English edition
