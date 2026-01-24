Σάββατο 24 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Energy Minister of Greece Says Country’s Role Upgraded
English edition 24 Ιανουαρίου 2026, 14:27

Energy Minister of Greece Says Country’s Role Upgraded

The Ampelia Compression Station is one of the largest energy investments implemented in recent years in the Region of Thessaly

Σύνταξη
A
A
The Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, attended the inauguration of DESFA’s (The Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator) Ampelia Natural Gas Compression Station in the region of Thessaly, central Greece.

The Ampelia Compression Station is one of the largest investments implemented in recent years in the Region of Thessaly, with a total budget of €73.94 million. At the same time, it has been designed with specifications that allow the reception of hydrogen–natural gas blends, enhancing the long-term compatibility of the infrastructure with the energy transition.

Papastavrou referred to the important role of DESFA, which “turns Greece’s geography into real energy power, enabling Greece to contribute tangibly to the European effort to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas”.

“The new Compression Station is one of the keys that transform our country into a gateway for supplying natural gas to northeastern and, potentially, central parts of our continent,” he said, adding that Greece now “constitutes a stable energy hub between East and West and at the starting point of the North–South axis.”

“In this context of tectonic changes, where even traditional alliances such as the Euro-Atlantic one are being tested, energy takes on yet another important function: it becomes a necessary point of convergence, a real common ground between Europe and the United States of America. A bridge that connects the Atlantic, opens paths of interstate cooperation and arteries of mutual progress and prosperity, with Greece at the center,” he concluded.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Business
Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel: Στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό

Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel: Στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Euronext: Το timing της εξαγοράς του ΧΑ πριν τις μεγάλες αλλαγές που έρχονται

Euronext: Το timing της εξαγοράς του ΧΑ πριν τις μεγάλες αλλαγές που έρχονται

English edition
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Γουέστ Χαμ – Σάντερλαντ
Premier League 24.01.26

LIVE: Γουέστ Χαμ – Σάντερλαντ

LIVE: Γουέστ Χαμ – Σάντερλαντ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Γουέστ Χαμ – Σάντερλαντ για την 23η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Αχτσιόγλου: Συσπείρωση δυνάμεων για να μην δοθεί τρίτη θητεία στην κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη
Νέα Αριστερά 24.01.26

Αχτσιόγλου: Συσπείρωση δυνάμεων για να μην δοθεί τρίτη θητεία στην κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη

«Η Αριστερά δεν πρέπει να κινηθεί σε κατεύθυνση αναδίπλωσης. Το ζήτημα δεν είναι η απόλυτη ιδεολογική καθαρότητα», επισήμανε η βουλεύτρια της Νέας Αριστεράς, Έφη Αχτσιόγλου

Σύνταξη
Μεγάλο πρόβλημα για τη Νέα Δημοκρατία η δημιουργία κόμματος Σαμαρά παραδέχεται ο Πέτσας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 24.01.26

Μεγάλο πρόβλημα για τη Νέα Δημοκρατία η δημιουργία κόμματος Σαμαρά παραδέχεται ο Πέτσας

Ο βουλευτής της ΝΔ, Στέλιος Πέτσας, εκτίμησε ότι το κυβερνών κόμμα θα έχει μεγάλα προβλήματα σε περίπτωση δημιουργίας κόμματος από τον Αντώνη Σαμαρά - Χαρακτήρισε σκοταδιστική την άποψη της Μαρίας Καρυστιανού για τις αμβλώσεις

Σύνταξη
Σέρρες: «Θα σε κάνω μούμια» απειλούσε τον 13χρονο η καθηγήτρια που τον φίμωσε
Τι λέει η μητέρα 24.01.26

«Θα σε κάνω μούμια» απειλούσε τον 13χρονο η καθηγήτρια που τον φίμωσε - Και άλλες καταγγελίες εναντίον της

Για την 60χρονη διευθύντρια του σχολείου στις Σέρρες υπάρχουν πολλές διαμαρτυρίες από γονείς - «Τον απείλησε την επομένη ότι θα φέρει μεγαλύτερη ταινία να τον δέσει πιο σφιχτά» καταγγέλλει η μητέρα

Σύνταξη
Μινεσότα: Χιλιάδες βγήκαν στους δρόμους την ημέρα της απεργίας απέναντι στην ICE – 100 συλλήψεις ιερέων
Απεργία 24.01.26

Γέμισαν με διαδηλωτές οι δρόμοι στη Μινεσότα ενάντια στην ICE - 100 συλλήψεις ιερέων που εμπόδιζαν τις απελάσεις

Εκατοντάδες επιχειρήσεις έκλεισαν, σχολεία δεν λειτούργησαν και χιλιάδες Αμερικανοί κατέβηκαν στους δρόμους στη Μινεσότα για να «απελάσουν την ICE» που κυνηγά μετανάστες

Σύνταξη
Στην Άνω Γλυφάδα κλιμάκιο του ΠΑΣΟΚ – «Πλημμυρισμένη η ανασφάλεια των πολιτών»
Δήλωση Χρηστίδη 24.01.26

Στην Άνω Γλυφάδα κλιμάκιο του ΠΑΣΟΚ – «Πλημμυρισμένη η ανασφάλεια των πολιτών»

Ο βουλευτής Νοτίου Τομέα Αθηνών Παύλος Χρηστίδης επισήμανε πως «το ΠΑΣΟΚ έβαλε και θα ξαναβάλει όλα αυτά τα ερωτήματα στη Βουλή, περιμένοντας απαντήσεις από την κυβέρνηση».

Σύνταξη
Ο Καρέτσας αποθεώνεται (και) από τους Γερμανούς: Η Ντόρτμουντ για το «διαμάντι των 35 εκατ. ευρώ»
Ποδόσφαιρο 24.01.26

Ο Καρέτσας αποθεώνεται (και) από τους Γερμανούς: Η Ντόρτμουντ για το «διαμάντι των 35 εκατ. ευρώ»

Στο στόχαστρο της Ντόρτμουντ βρίσκεται ο Κωνσταντίνος Καρέτσας, ωστόσο οι Βεστφαλοί θα πρέπει να πληρώσουν ακριβά για να κάνουν δικό τους τον ταλαντούχο μεσοεπιθετικό που αποθεώνεται από τον γερμανικό Τύπο.

Σύνταξη
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
Η Μπέλα Χαντίντ ανεβάζει την τάση των cutout σε τολμηρά ύψη – Το φόρεμα που αποκαλύπτει τα οπίσθιά της
Ντάμα κούπα 24.01.26

Η Μπέλα Χαντίντ ανεβάζει την τάση των cutout σε τολμηρά ύψη – Το φόρεμα που αποκαλύπτει τα οπίσθιά της

Το σούπερ μοντέλο, Μπέλα Χαντίντ, ολοκλήρωσε το λουκ με μια δαντελένια μάσκα για τα μάτια και χρυσά κοσμήματα, ενώ δίπλα της είχε τη στιλίστριά της και πόζαραν για φωτό μαζί ανεβάζοντάς τες στο Instagram.

Σύνταξη
Βορίζια: Συνελήφθησαν οι γονείς του Φανούρη Καργάκη
Ελλάδα 24.01.26

Βορίζια: Συνελήφθησαν οι γονείς του Φανούρη Καργάκη

Η αδερφή της Ευαγγελίας Φραγκιαδάκη που έχασε τη ζωή της κατά τη διάρκεια του μακελειού στα Βορίζια, κατέθεσε μήνυση στους γονείς του 39χρονου Φανούρη Καργάκη που έπεσε νεκρός σε ανταλλαγή πυρών

Σύνταξη
Ηράκλειο: Γάτα κατάπιε 11 λαστιχάκια για τα μαλλιά – Υποβλήθηκε σε χειρουργική επέμβαση
Κρήτη 24.01.26

Άτακτη γάτα κατάπιε... 11 λαστιχάκια για τα μαλλιά - Υποβλήθηκε σε χειρουργική επέμβαση

Τα 11 λαστιχάκια είχαν εγκλωβιστεί στο στομάχι, δημιουργώντας κίνδυνο σοβαρών επιπλοκών - Η επέμβαση ολοκληρώθηκε επιτυχώς και η γάτα αναρρώνει υπό την επίβλεψη των κτηνιάτρων

Σύνταξη
Ακίνητα: Πώς αλλάζει ο χάρτης το 2026 – Ακριβά ακίνητα, χαμηλή διαθεσιμότητα και επενδύσεις υψηλού ρίσκου
Υποδομές και βιωσιμότητα 24.01.26

Πώς αλλάζει ο χάρτης της κατοικίας το 2026 - Ακριβά ακίνητα, χαμηλή διαθεσιμότητα και επενδύσεις υψηλού ρίσκου

Με την άνοδο των τιμών στα ακίνητα, τα αυξημένα μισθώματα και τη σταθερά περιορισμένη προσφορά νέων σπιτιών, οι αντοχές της ελληνικής αγοράς αναμένεται να δοκιμαστούν

Σύνταξη
Καφέ: Οι Έλληνες που στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό
Οικονομία 24.01.26

Ο freddo πάει στο εξωτερικό

Υπό την πίεση της εσωτερικής αγοράς, αλυσίδες όπως οι Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel εστιάζουν στο εξωτερικό

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ποιοι θα είναι οι 6+2 ξένοι του Ολυμπιακού στην Ελλάδα μετά τη μεταγραφή του Τζόσεφ
Euroleague 24.01.26

Ποιοι θα είναι οι 6+2 ξένοι του Ολυμπιακού στην Ελλάδα μετά τη μεταγραφή του Τζόσεφ

Ο Ολυμπιακός ανακοίνωσε τον Κόρι Τζόσεφ και έβαλε ακόμη έναν ευχάριστο «πονοκέφαλο» στον Γιώργο Μπαρτζώκα – Τα δεδομένα για το ελληνικό πρωτάθλημα, οι 6+2 ξένοι και αυτοί που θα μείνουν εκτός…

Σύνταξη
Αυτοί είναι οι νέοι αντιστράτηγοι της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας – Κρίθηκαν και οι υποστράτηγοι
Νέες τοποθετήσεις 24.01.26

Αυτοί είναι οι νέοι αντιστράτηγοι της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας – Κρίθηκαν και οι υποστράτηγοι

Έπειτα από απόφαση του αρχηγού της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας, αντιστράτηγου Δημήτριου Μάλλιου, τοποθετήθηκαν οι αντιστράτηγοι της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας

Σύνταξη
Γρίπη: Αγωνία για την 6χρονη που διασωληνώθηκε μετά από επιπλοκές – Επιδεινώθηκε η κατάστασή της
Ελλάδα 24.01.26

Αγωνία για την 6χρονη που διασωληνώθηκε μετά από επιπλοκές της γρίπης - Επιδεινώθηκε η κατάστασή της

Το παιδί νοσηλεύεται σε ΜΕΘ στο Παίδων με εγκεφαλίτιδα μετά από επιπλοκή της γρίπης - «Είναι ραγδαία η αύξηση των παιδιών με γρίπη και RSV που έρχονται στα νοσοκομεία», τονίζει ο Μιχάλης Γιαννακός

Σύνταξη
