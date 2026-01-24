Σάββατο 24 Ιανουαρίου 2026
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
24 Ιανουαρίου 2026, 09:21

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The pandemic that erupted around six years ago became a turning point for the digital transformation of Greek banks. During the early stages of the crisis, bank management accelerated the shift to cashless transactions and pushed large numbers of customers—many with no prior digital experience—to adopt online banking services.

The results were striking. Within three years, e-banking registrations rose by 2 million, while more than 95% of transactions moved to electronic channels. Building on this momentum, banks then turned to a new challenge: using e-banking and mobile banking not just for transactions, but as key tools to drive product sales.

Online solutions
Against this backdrop, banks rolled out online products across nearly all categories. They began with simpler, standardized offerings—such as time deposits, credit cards, insurance products and consumer loans—before moving on to more complex solutions, including mortgages and investment products.
At the same time, video consultations with advisors and digital signatures became widely available.

The case of consumer loans
The success of this strategy is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to banking sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels, without any branch visit.

In terms of overall market figures, the same sources note that last year 122,738 unsecured consumer loans were disbursed entirely through e-banking and mobile banking platforms.

By contrast, 62,707 unsecured consumer loans were granted via physical branches.
In total, consumer loan disbursements reached 185,445, with a total value of 1.6 billion euros, while in value terms, annual growth stood at 15%.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel: Στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό

Coffee Island, Γρηγόρης, Coffee Berry, Mikel: Στέλνουν τον freddo στο εξωτερικό

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Euronext: Το timing της εξαγοράς του ΧΑ πριν τις μεγάλες αλλαγές που έρχονται

Euronext: Το timing της εξαγοράς του ΧΑ πριν τις μεγάλες αλλαγές που έρχονται

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: «Έδαφος έναντι χρημάτων», η πρόταση σε Ζελένσκι – Συνεχίζονται οι διαπραγματεύσεις στο Άμπου Ντάμπι
Κρίσιμες ώρες 24.01.26

«Έδαφος έναντι χρημάτων», η πρόταση σε Ζελένσκι - Συνεχίζονται οι συνομιλίες στο Άμπου Ντάμπι εν μέσω στρατιωτικών επιθέσεων

Οι διαπραγματεύσεις ξεκίνησαν στο Άμπου Ντάμπι αλλά οι εχθροπραξίες στην Ουκρανία συνεχίζονται με αμείωτη ένταση - «Μπρος γκρεμός και πίσω ρέμα» οι προτάσεις σε Ζελένσκι

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Απειλή ή ευκαιρία; Πώς η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τις δουλειές της Gen Z πριν καν ξεκινήσουν
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 24.01.26

Απειλή ή ευκαιρία; Πώς η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τις δουλειές της Gen Z πριν καν ξεκινήσουν

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τις δουλειές της Gen Z πριν καν ξεκινήσουν - Σύμφωνα με έρευνα οι νεότεροι εργαζόμενοι υιοθετούν την AI σε πολύ μεγαλύτερο βαθμό σε σχέση με τις παλαιότερες γενιές

Γεωργία Κανδρή
Γεωργία Κανδρή
Ευλογιά: Σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο πρόβατα νεκρά – Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία και γιατί απορρίπτεται το εμβόλιο
Στοιχεία ΕΕΕΔΕΕ 24.01.26

Σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο πρόβατα νεκρά από ευλογιά - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία και γιατί απορρίπτεται το εμβόλιο

Δεν υπάρχει εγκεκριμένο εμβόλιο για την ευλογιά στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος της Εθνικής Επιστημονικής Επιτροπής Διαχείρισης και Ελέγχου της ζωονόσου

Σύνταξη
Κραν Μοντανά: «Δεν έπρεπε καν να βρίσκεται στο μπαρ» – Ξεσπούν οι γονείς της σερβιτόρας με το βεγγαλικό
Κραν Μοντανά 24.01.26

«Δεν έπρεπε καν να βρίσκεται στο μπαρ» - Ξεσπούν οι γονείς της σερβιτόρας με το βεγγαλικό που προκάλεσε τη φωτιά

Η 24χρονη έχασε τη ζωή της στη φονική πυρκαγιά στο Κραν Μοντανά - Αγανακτισμένοι οι γονείς της με τους ιδιοκτήτες του μπαρ και τον τρόπο που εκμεταλλεύτηκαν την κόρη τους

Σύνταξη
Μέχρι τον Αύγουστο του 2026 σε ισχύ οι παλιές ταυτότητες – Πόσο κοστίζει η έκδοση νέας
Τα δικαιολογητικά 24.01.26

Μέχρι τον Αύγουστο του 2026 σε ισχύ οι παλιές ταυτότητες – Πόσο κοστίζει η έκδοση νέας

Από τον Αύγουστο του 2026 και μετά, η νέα ταυτότητα θα είναι απαραίτητη για λόγους ασφαλείας, προκειμένου κάποιος να ταξιδέψει σε χώρα της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
Mια γενιά που δεν φοβάται να διακόψει κάθε επαφή – Το οικογενειακό δράμα των Μπέκαμ με τον γιο τους Μπρούκλιν οδηγεί σε συμπεράσματα
Modern family 24.01.26

Mια γενιά που δεν φοβάται να διακόψει κάθε επαφή - Το οικογενειακό δράμα των Μπέκαμ με τον γιο τους Μπρούκλιν οδηγεί σε συμπεράσματα

Για λίγες ώρες αυτή την εβδομάδα, έμοιαζε σαν ο κόσμος και όλα τα φρικτά του να σταμάτησαν κι ένα θέμα κατέκλυσε το διαδίκτυο: οι Μπέκαμ και η διάλυση μιας πολύ επιτυχημένης οικογένειας, που έμοιαζε να μην τους λείπει τίποτα.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Κρήτη: «Δεν με αφήνουν να πάρω άδεια» – Μαρτυρία «κλειδί» στενού φίλου του 33χρονου αγνοούμενου γιατρού
Φως στο Τούνελ 24.01.26

«Δεν με αφήνουν να πάρω άδεια» - Μαρτυρία «κλειδί» στενού φίλου του 33χρονου αγνοούμενου γιατρού

Ο 33χρονος παραμένει άφαντος από τις 7 Δεκεμβρίου που εξαφανίστηκε στην Κρήτη - «Ας τον βρούμε όπως και να είναι. Να τελειώσει το μαρτύριο για όλους μας, αλλά κυρίως για τον ίδιο» λέει η μητέρα του

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: 12 πολιτείες σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης λόγω κακοκαιρίας – 10.000 πτήσεις ακυρώθηκαν
Σφοδρή κακοκαιρία 24.01.26

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: 12 πολιτείες σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης - Θερμοκρασίες έως -46°C, 10.000 πτήσεις ακυρώθηκαν

Σε 220 εκατομμύρια ανέρχεται ο αριθμός των ανθρώπων που θα επηρεαστούν στις ΗΠΑ από την κακοκαιρία - «Αυτή η καταιγίδα θα συζητείται για πολύ καιρό», σχολίασε μετεωρολόγος 

Σύνταξη
Airbnb: Νέοι περιορισμοί το 2026 – Σε ποια περίπτωση χάνεται η άδεια μίσθωσης
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 24.01.26

Airbnb: Νέοι περιορισμοί το 2026 – Σε ποια περίπτωση χάνεται η άδεια μίσθωσης

Στην Αθήνα, οι περιορισμοί νέων αδειών που τέθηκαν σε ισχύ από το 2025 εξακολουθούν να ισχύουν στο ακέραιο και το 2026. Ενώ από την 1η Μαρτίου 2026 στο καθεστώς αυτό εντάσσονται και νέες περιοχές στη Θεσσαλονίκη.

Σύνταξη
Ο Ολυμπιακός ψάχνει μόνο τρίποντο κόντρα στον Βόλο – Δύσκολη έξοδος για την ΑΕΚ στην Τρίπολη
Ποδόσφαιρο 24.01.26

Ο Ολυμπιακός ψάχνει μόνο τρίποντο κόντρα στον Βόλο – Δύσκολη έξοδος για την ΑΕΚ στην Τρίπολη

Ο Ολυμπιακός αντιμετωπίζει τον Βόλο στο Καραϊσκάκη (17:00) για την 18η αγωνιστική της Super League, σε ένα must win παιχνίδι, ενώ η ΑΕΚ έχει δύσκολο εκτός έδρας ματς με τον Αστέρα στην Τρίπολη.

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: «Οποιαδήποτε επίθεση θα θεωρηθεί κήρυξη ολοκληρωτικού πολέμου» – Η απάντηση στην ανάπτυξη αμερικανικού στρατού
Κόσμος 24.01.26

«Οποιαδήποτε επίθεση θα θεωρηθεί κήρυξη πολέμου»: Η απάντηση του Ιράν στην ανάπτυξη αμερικανικού στρατού στην περιοχή

Νέο επεισόδιο έντασης μεταξύ Ιράν και ΗΠΑ μετά τις δηλώσεις Τραμπ ότι αναπτύσσεται αρμάδα με αεροπλανοφόρο και αντιτορπιλικά στην περιοχή - «Θέλουμε να έχουμε επιλογές», λέει ο Βανς

Σύνταξη
Λόρα: Άφαντη για 16η ημέρα – Έφυγε με λεωφορείο από την Ομόνοια για Γερμανία; – Η έκκληση της μητέρας της
Παράταση στο θρίλερ 24.01.26

Άφαντη για 16η ημέρα η Λόρα: Έφυγε με λεωφορείο από την Ομόνοια για Γερμανία; - Η έκκληση της μητέρας της

Τα σενάρια για το πού μπορεί να βρίσκεται η Λόρα είναι πολλά - Τα ίχνη της όμως, όσο περνούν οι μέρες, λιγοστεύουν - Ο βουβός πόνος της μητέρας της και η ελπίδα να σφίξει στην αγκαλιά της το παιδί της

Σύνταξη
