Short-Term Rentals Enter a Phase of Maturity in Greece and Europe

The year 2025 confirmed that the short-term rental market in Greece and across Europe is moving into a phase of maturity, with AirDNA data showing an adjustment driven mainly by pricing and availability rather than any significant weakening in demand.

Looking at 2025 as a whole, Greece’s fundamentals remain resilient. Demand nights increased by 3% year-on-year, outpacing supply growth of 2%—a positive signal of sustained traveler interest. Occupancy edged down by just 1%, to 60.7%, largely because existing properties were available for more nights throughout the year. This expansion in active nights for sale reflects greater availability rather than weakening demand.

Stable Revenues Despite Lower Prices

At the same time, the average daily rate (ADR) declined by 3%, from 143 euros in 2024 to 139 euros in 2025, broadly in line with trends seen elsewhere in Europe. As a result, total annual revenues remained largely stable.

One particularly notable finding concerns revenue management practices. Only 12% of Greek hosts use revenue management strategies, compared with 52% in the United States. In Europe, just three countries exceed the U.S. level: Poland (59%), Hungary (58%) and the Netherlands (54%). By contrast, other mature markets show much lower adoption rates, such as Spain at 24% and Germany at just 10%.

The Broader European Picture

Across Europe, 2025 saw a marked deceleration in supply growth, with available listings averaging 3.65 million per month, up just 3.5% year on year, as tighter regulations took hold across the continent. Demand, however, remained resilient, reaching 470 million booked nights (+4.4%), which pushed occupancy up by 0.7 percentage points to 59%.

Looking ahead to early 2026, demand for ski destinations appears mixed: resorts in France and Switzerland are gaining momentum, while Italian destinations are seeing declines, despite the forthcoming Winter Olympic Games.

Pricing Pressures and Outlook for 2026

Average daily rates across Europe declined by 1.1% in 2025, pulling revenue per available rental (RevPAR) down by 0.4% despite higher occupancy. At the same time, the Repeat Rent Index rose in 10 of the 12 months, averaging a 3% increase, indicating that established operators are still managing to defend pricing power even as headline rates soften.

With supply growth expected to remain in single digits and demand continuing to outpace new listings, AirDNA warns that 2026 is likely to test operational efficiency, as the short-term rental market settles into a more mature and tightly regulated phase.