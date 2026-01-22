Πέμπτη 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Short-Term Rentals Enter a Phase of Maturity in Greece and Europe
English edition 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 17:00

In Greece, the average daily rate (ADR) declined by 3%, from 143 euros in 2024 to 139 euros in 2025, broadly in line with trends seen elsewhere in Europe.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The year 2025 confirmed that the short-term rental market in Greece and across Europe is moving into a phase of maturity, with AirDNA data showing an adjustment driven mainly by pricing and availability rather than any significant weakening in demand.

Looking at 2025 as a whole, Greece’s fundamentals remain resilient. Demand nights increased by 3% year-on-year, outpacing supply growth of 2%—a positive signal of sustained traveler interest. Occupancy edged down by just 1%, to 60.7%, largely because existing properties were available for more nights throughout the year. This expansion in active nights for sale reflects greater availability rather than weakening demand.

Stable Revenues Despite Lower Prices

At the same time, the average daily rate (ADR) declined by 3%, from 143 euros in 2024 to 139 euros in 2025, broadly in line with trends seen elsewhere in Europe. As a result, total annual revenues remained largely stable.

One particularly notable finding concerns revenue management practices. Only 12% of Greek hosts use revenue management strategies, compared with 52% in the United States. In Europe, just three countries exceed the U.S. level: Poland (59%), Hungary (58%) and the Netherlands (54%). By contrast, other mature markets show much lower adoption rates, such as Spain at 24% and Germany at just 10%.

The Broader European Picture

Across Europe, 2025 saw a marked deceleration in supply growth, with available listings averaging 3.65 million per month, up just 3.5% year on year, as tighter regulations took hold across the continent. Demand, however, remained resilient, reaching 470 million booked nights (+4.4%), which pushed occupancy up by 0.7 percentage points to 59%.

Looking ahead to early 2026, demand for ski destinations appears mixed: resorts in France and Switzerland are gaining momentum, while Italian destinations are seeing declines, despite the forthcoming Winter Olympic Games.

Pricing Pressures and Outlook for 2026

Average daily rates across Europe declined by 1.1% in 2025, pulling revenue per available rental (RevPAR) down by 0.4% despite higher occupancy. At the same time, the Repeat Rent Index rose in 10 of the 12 months, averaging a 3% increase, indicating that established operators are still managing to defend pricing power even as headline rates soften.

With supply growth expected to remain in single digits and demand continuing to outpace new listings, AirDNA warns that 2026 is likely to test operational efficiency, as the short-term rental market settles into a more mature and tightly regulated phase.

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Business
ICAP CRIF: Τι τζίρο έκαναν οι «μεγάλοι» σε βιομηχανία, εμπόριο και υπηρεσίες

ICAP CRIF: Τι τζίρο έκαναν οι «μεγάλοι» σε βιομηχανία, εμπόριο και υπηρεσίες

inWellness
inTown
English edition
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Δένδιας για ενδεχόμενη κούρσα διαδοχής στη ΝΔ: Δεν θα αρνηθώ να υπηρετήσω την πατρίδα μου αν αυτό απαιτηθεί
Διπλωματία 22.01.26

Δένδιας για ενδεχόμενη κούρσα διαδοχής στη ΝΔ: Δεν θα αρνηθώ να υπηρετήσω την πατρίδα μου αν αυτό απαιτηθεί

Ο Δένδιας έστειλε σαφές μήνυμα στην Τουρκία, ότι η Ελλάδα ούτε διεκδικεί, ούτε θέλει να αναθεωρήσει, ούτε έχει εκπέμψει απειλή πολέμου καθ' οιονδήποτε - Τι απαντά στους επικριτές του εντός ΝΔ.

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Σοβαρές αιχμές Ανδρουλάκη για ΝΔ και επίθεση στη δεξιά – Τι λέει για συγκυβέρνηση και συνέδριο
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.01.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Σοβαρές αιχμές Ανδρουλάκη για ΝΔ και επίθεση στη δεξιά – Τι λέει για συγκυβέρνηση και συνέδριο

Συνεχίζει να απορρίπτει τη συμπόρευση με τη δεξιά ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης, υπενθυμίζοντας τον υπέρμετρο «πόλεμο» που έχει δεχθεί και τις ανοιχτές νομικές εκκρεμότητες με φόντο τις υποκλοπές

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
LIVE: Αναντολού Εφές– Ολυμπιακός
Euroleague 22.01.26

LIVE: Αναντολού Εφές– Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Αναντολού Εφές – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:30 την αναμέτρηση Αναντολού Έφες – Ολυμπιακός για την 24η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 4HD.

Σύνταξη
Κοινωνικοποίηση εκτός ίντερνετ: Πώς η συμμετοχή προστατεύει την ευημερία των νέων
Πέρα από την οθόνη 22.01.26

Πραγματικά vs εικονικά κοινωνικά δίκτυα: Πώς η συμμετοχή προστατεύει την ευημερία των νέων

Παρά τη διευρυμένη χρήση του ίντερνετ και των ψηφιακών μέσων, οι νέοι ανακαλύπτουν ότι η συμμετοχή σε πρόσωπο με πρόσωπο μπορεί να προσφέρει πιο ουσιαστικές εμπειρίες

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Προπονητής Σενεγάλης: «Ζητώ συγγνώμη, απλώς προσπάθησα να προστατεύσω τους παίκτες μου από την αδικία»
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.01.26

Προπονητής Σενεγάλης: «Ζητώ συγγνώμη, απλώς προσπάθησα να προστατεύσω τους παίκτες μου από την αδικία»

Ο προπονητής της Σενεγάλης Πάπε Τιαό, ζήτησε συγγνώμη για την κίνησή του να αποχωρήσει μαζί με την ομάδα του από το γήπεδο στον τελικό του Κόπα Άφρικα, εξηγώντας όμως ότι το έκανε γιατί αισθάνθηκε αδικία.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Θεσσαλονίκη: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από την παράσυρση 27χρονης από τον 24χρονο – Την εγκατέλειψε κι έτρεχε πίσω από τη μηχανή του
Ελλάδα 22.01.26

Θεσσαλονίκη: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από την παράσυρση 27χρονης από τον 24χρονο – Την εγκατέλειψε κι έτρεχε πίσω από τη μηχανή του

Το συγκλονιστικό είναι πως ο δράστης, αφού χτύπησε και εγκατέλειψε την 27χρονη στην Θεσσαλονίκη το 2022, άρχισε να τρέχει πίσω από τη μηχανή του, η οποία συνέχιζε την τρελή πορεία της στον δρόμο

Σύνταξη
Ισπανία: Στους 45 οι νεκροί από τη σύγκρουση τρένων -Τα θύματα εντοπίστηκαν μέσα σε βαγόνι
Κόσμος 22.01.26

Ισπανία: Στους 45 οι νεκροί από τη σύγκρουση τρένων -Τα θύματα εντοπίστηκαν μέσα σε βαγόνι

Τις πρώτες ώρες μετά το δυστύχημα η αστυνομία έκανε λόγο για 45 «αγνοούμενους», αφήνοντας να εννοηθεί ότι οι άνθρωποι αυτοί ήταν νεκροί, ωστόσο ο εντοπισμός όλων των πτωμάτων καθυστέρησε για αρκετές ημέρες.

Σύνταξη
Άρης Betsson: Τα σενάρια πρόκρισης στο EuroCup – Του αρκεί ακόμη και μία νίκη
Μπάσκετ 22.01.26

Άρης Betsson: Τα σενάρια πρόκρισης στο EuroCup – Του αρκεί ακόμη και μία νίκη

Το Αμβούργο έκανε την έκπληξη νικώντας τη Βενέτσια και οι ελπίδες του Άρη Betsson για πρόκριση στην επόμενη φάση του EuroCup, αυξήθηκαν. Τα σενάρια πρόκρισης, η βαθμολογία και το υπόλοιπο πρόγραμμα.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Μακρόν: Το γαλλικό πολεμικό ναυτικό αναχαίτισε στη Μεσόγειο ρωσικό δεξαμενόπλοιο που υπόκειται σε κυρώσεις
Η ανάρτηση 22.01.26

Μακρόν: Το γαλλικό πολεμικό ναυτικό αναχαίτισε στη Μεσόγειο ρωσικό δεξαμενόπλοιο που υπόκειται σε κυρώσεις

«Οι δραστηριότητες του σκιώδους στόλου συμβάλλουν στη χρηματοδότηση του επιθετικού πολέμου κατά της Ουκρανίας», έγραψε ο Εμανουέλ Μακρόν

Σύνταξη
Γροιλανδία: Ο Τσέχος πρωθυπουργός αγόρασε υδρόγειο για να δει πού βρίσκεται – Viral για αρνητικούς λόγους
Έντονες αντιδράσεις 22.01.26

Ο Τσέχος πρωθυπουργός αγόρασε υδρόγειο για να δει πού βρίσκεται η... Γροιλανδία - Viral για αρνητικούς λόγους

«Και εκεί κοντά βρίσκεται η Ρωσία και, αν υπήρχε κάποια σύγκρουση, Θεός φυλάξει, ο πύραυλος δεν θα χρειαζόταν να πάει μακριά», είπε ο αυτοαποκαλούμενος «τραμπιστής» πρωθυπουργός για τη Γροιλανδία

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος από Γλυφάδα: Σοβαρότατες οι ευθύνες της κυβέρνησης που δεν επενδύει στην πρόληψη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.01.26

Φάμελλος από Γλυφάδα: Σοβαρότατες οι ευθύνες της κυβέρνησης που δεν επενδύει στην πρόληψη

«Η κυβέρνηση καθυστέρησε τέσσερα χρόνια την εφαρμογή της ευρωπαϊκής οδηγίας για το σχέδιο διαχείρισης κινδύνου πλημμύρας, κάτι που έπρεπε να ολοκληρωθεί το 2021», δήλωσε ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
«Τη δέρνουν, σας παρακαλώ βοηθήστε» – Ο Μπάρον Τραμπ έσωσε γυναίκα στο Λονδίνο
Go Fun 22.01.26

«Τη δέρνουν, σας παρακαλώ βοηθήστε» – Ο Μπάρον Τραμπ έσωσε γυναίκα στο Λονδίνο

Μια βιντεοκλήση ρουτίνας μετατράπηκε σε θρίλερ, με τον γιο του Αμερικανού Προέδρου Μπάρον Τραμπ να παρακολουθεί σε ζωντανή σύνδεση τον άγριο ξυλοδαρμό μιας φίλης του και να παρεμβαίνει καθοριστικά για τη σωτηρία της

Σύνταξη
Τα γυαλιά ηλίου α λα «Top Gun» του Μακρόν στο Νταβός έσπασαν τα ταμεία
Κόσμος 22.01.26

Τα γυαλιά ηλίου α λα «Top Gun» του Μακρόν στο Νταβός έσπασαν τα ταμεία

Το γραφείο του Μακρόν ανακοίνωσε ότι η επιλογή του προέδρου να εμφανιστεί με γυαλιά ηλίου στη διάρκεια της ομιλίας του στο Νταβό έγινε για να προστατεύσει τα μάτια του εξαιτίας ενός σπασμένου αγγείου.

Σύνταξη
Στη Σάλκε ο Τζέκο (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.01.26

Στη Σάλκε ο Τζέκο (pic)

Στο γερμανικό πρωτάθλημα μετά από 15 χρόνια επέστρεψε ο Έντιν Τζέκο, ο οποίος στα 39 του υπέγραψε στη Σάλκε.

Σύνταξη
Κήρυξη του Δήμου Τήλου σε Κατάσταση Έκτακτης Ανάγκης Πολιτικής Προστασίας
Υψηλή επικινδυνότητα 22.01.26

Κήρυξη του Δήμου Τήλου σε Κατάσταση Έκτακτης Ανάγκης Πολιτικής Προστασίας

Επικίνδυνες φθορές οι οποίες εγκυμονούν κινδύνους για την ασφάλεια και τη λειτουργικότητα του αστικού ιστού, οδήγησαν στο κατεπείγον αίτημα της δημάρχου Τήλου, σύμφωνα με σχετική ανάρτηση του Δήμου.

Σύνταξη
