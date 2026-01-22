Greek Tourism on Track for Record Revenues in 2025

Greek tourism maintained positive momentum and growing optimism for record revenues over the first 11 months of 2025, according to the latest official data.

Figures released by the Greek Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) show that arrivals at tourist accommodation—hotels, campsites and rented rooms—rose by 1.5% in November. Total arrivals reached 1,030,091, while overnight stays climbed to 2,325,074, marking a 1.7% increase compared with November 2024.

Foreign visitors recorded a 1.3% rise in arrivals and a 1.9% increase in overnight stays year-on-year. Domestic tourism also showed steady growth, with both arrivals and overnight stays up by 1.6%. Greek residents accounted for the larger share of arrivals at 54.2%, while foreign visitors contributed the majority of overnight stays, at 50.2% across all types of accommodation.

The average length of stay in November 2025 stood at 2.3 nights.

Central Bank data confirm revenue surge

The strong performance is also reflected in revenue figures from the Bank of Greece. Travel receipts exceeded 23 billion euros during the first 11 months of 2025. In November alone, revenues reached 726 million euros—157 million euros more than in the same month of 2024.

Arrivals of non-resident travelers increased by 9.7% in November, while associated receipts surged by 27.7%. As a result, total travel revenues for the January–November period amounted to 23.003 billion euros, up by 1.87 billion euros compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, reinforcing expectations of a record-breaking year for Greek tourism.