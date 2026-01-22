Πέμπτη 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greek Tourism on Track for Record Revenues in 2025
English edition 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 14:54

Greek Tourism on Track for Record Revenues in 2025

Foreign visitors recorded a 1.3% rise in arrivals and a 1.9% increase in overnight stays year-on-year.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Έντερο: Πώς η αθόρυβη γήρανση «ανοίγει» τον δρόμο για καρκίνο

Έντερο: Πώς η αθόρυβη γήρανση «ανοίγει» τον δρόμο για καρκίνο

Spotlight

Greek tourism maintained positive momentum and growing optimism for record revenues over the first 11 months of 2025, according to the latest official data.

Figures released by the Greek Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) show that arrivals at tourist accommodation—hotels, campsites and rented rooms—rose by 1.5% in November. Total arrivals reached 1,030,091, while overnight stays climbed to 2,325,074, marking a 1.7% increase compared with November 2024.

Foreign visitors recorded a 1.3% rise in arrivals and a 1.9% increase in overnight stays year-on-year. Domestic tourism also showed steady growth, with both arrivals and overnight stays up by 1.6%. Greek residents accounted for the larger share of arrivals at 54.2%, while foreign visitors contributed the majority of overnight stays, at 50.2% across all types of accommodation.

The average length of stay in November 2025 stood at 2.3 nights.

Central Bank data confirm revenue surge
The strong performance is also reflected in revenue figures from the Bank of Greece. Travel receipts exceeded 23 billion euros during the first 11 months of 2025. In November alone, revenues reached 726 million euros—157 million euros more than in the same month of 2024.

Arrivals of non-resident travelers increased by 9.7% in November, while associated receipts surged by 27.7%. As a result, total travel revenues for the January–November period amounted to 23.003 billion euros, up by 1.87 billion euros compared with the corresponding period a year earlier, reinforcing expectations of a record-breaking year for Greek tourism.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Markets
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τι βαθμό παίρνουν οι dual listed εταιρείες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τι βαθμό παίρνουν οι dual listed εταιρείες

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Έντερο: Πώς η αθόρυβη γήρανση «ανοίγει» τον δρόμο για καρκίνο

Έντερο: Πώς η αθόρυβη γήρανση «ανοίγει» τον δρόμο για καρκίνο

Economy
Δημόσιο Χρέος: Στα 367,8 δισ. ευρώ το τρίτο τρίμηνο του 2025

Δημόσιο Χρέος: Στα 367,8 δισ. ευρώ το τρίτο τρίμηνο του 2025

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 20.01.26

«Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» στο Ολύμπια Μουσικό Θέατρο

Στις 30 και 31 Ιανουαρίου, στο Ολύμπια θα πραγματοποιηθεί η συναυλία «Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» - αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση 30 δημιουργικών χρόνων του συνθέτη Κώστα Λειβαδά και για τα 40 χρόνια της Ορχήστρας Νυκτών Εγχόρδων «Θανάσης Τσιπινάκης» του Δήμου Πατρέων.

Σύνταξη
English edition
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ο Σπαλέτι απάντησε σε… προπονητή της εξέδρας: «Αν δεν σου αρέσει η Γιουβέντους, κάτσε σπίτι» (vid)
Champions League 22.01.26

Ο Σπαλέτι απάντησε σε… προπονητή της εξέδρας: «Αν δεν σου αρέσει η Γιουβέντους, κάτσε σπίτι» (vid)

Η Γιουβέντους νίκησε 2-0 τη Μπενφίκα το βράδυ της Τετάρτης και εξασφάλισε την πρόκριση στα πλέι-οφ του Champions League, όμως ο Λουτσιάνο Σπαλέτι είχε να... διαχειριστεί και τους «προπονητές της εξέδρας», συμμετέχοντας σε έναν διάλογο που θύμισε ελληνικό τοπικό πρωτάθλημα.

Σύνταξη
Στέφανος Παπαδόπουλος: «Σκέφτηκα να αποσύρω τη μήνυση κατά του Γιώργου Μαζωνάκη»
Fizz 22.01.26

Στέφανος Παπαδόπουλος: «Σκέφτηκα να αποσύρω τη μήνυση κατά του Γιώργου Μαζωνάκη»

Ο Στέφανος Παπαδόπουλος πήρε προθεσμία προκειμένου να καταθέσει το υπόμνημα με τις διευκρινίσεις που ζητά ο εισαγγελέας γύρω από τη μήνυση που κατέθεσε εναντίον του Γιώργου Μαζωνάκη.

Σύνταξη
Ψήφισμα του Περιφερειακού Συμβουλίου Πελοποννήσου για τον θάνατο του λιμενικού στο Παράλιο Άστρος
Φόρος τιμής 22.01.26

Ψήφισμα του Περιφερειακού Συμβουλίου Πελοποννήσου για τον θάνατο του λιμενικού στο Παράλιο Άστρος

Κατόπιν πρότασης του Προέδρου του Περιφερειακού Συμβουλίου, κ. Μανώλη Σκαντζού, προτάθηκε η έκδοση ψηφίσματος ως ελάχιστος φόρος τιμής στη μνήμη του εκλιπόντος.

Σύνταξη
Έκτακτη χρηματοδότηση για την αποκατάσταση των καταστροφών στο Δήμο Γλυφάδας
Οικονομική ενίσχυση 22.01.26

Έκτακτη χρηματοδότηση για την αποκατάσταση των καταστροφών στο Δήμο Γλυφάδας

Ο Υφυπουργός Εσωτερικών, Βασίλης Σπανάκης διαβεβαίωσε τον Δήμαρχο Γλυφάδας, Γιώργο Παπανικολάου για την άμεση προώθηση και ικανοποίηση του αιτήματος και την έκτακτη χρηματοδότηση του Δήμου Γλυφάδας

Σύνταξη
Ποιοι Beatles; Ο Ρόμπι Γουίλιαμς είναι έτοιμος να σπάσει το ρεκόρ των Σκαθαριών που κρατάει 25 χρόνια
Νο1 22.01.26

Ποιοι Beatles; Ο Ρόμπι Γουίλιαμς είναι έτοιμος να σπάσει το ρεκόρ των Σκαθαριών που κρατάει 25 χρόνια

Μετά από 25 χρόνια, ο pop star Ρόμπι Γουίλιαμς είναι έτοιμος να καταρρίψει ένα από τα πολλά ρεκόρ των Beatles - και να γίνει ο πρώτος μουσικός με 16 άλμπουμ στην κορυφή των UK Charts.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Πώς έγινε η τραγωδία στο Άστρος – Πατέρας ενός 9χρονου παιδιού ο λιμενικός που παρασύρθηκε από τα κύματα
«Η θλίψη είναι τεράστια» 22.01.26

Πώς έγινε η τραγωδία στο Άστρος – Πατέρας ενός 9χρονου παιδιού ο λιμενικός που παρασύρθηκε από τα κύματα

Βαθύ πένθος έχει προκαλέσει στην οικογένεια του Λιμενικού Σώματος και στους κατοίκους του Παραλίου Άστρους Κυνουρίας ο θάνατος του 53χρονου λιμενικού

Σύνταξη
Βίντεο από τις προσπάθειες απεγκλωβισμού της 56χρονης που έχασε τη ζωή της στη Γλυφάδα – Συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία
Κακοκαιρία 22.01.26

Βίντεο από τις προσπάθειες απεγκλωβισμού της 56χρονης που έχασε τη ζωή της στη Γλυφάδα – Συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία

Στο βίντεο φαίνονται γείτονες της γυναίκας που έχασε τη ζωή της στη Γλυφάδα να προσπαθούν με ό,τι μέσα έχουν να την απεγκλωβίσουν - «Το κεφάλι της ήταν κάτω από το αυτοκίνητο, είχε πιαστεί η μπλούζα της», λέει μάρτυρας

Σύνταξη
Κακλαμάνης για Βαλτογιάννη: «Απαράδεκτη η αναφορά βουλευτή στη χούντα – Έχει ορκιστεί στο Σύνταγμα»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.01.26

Κακλαμάνης για Βαλτογιάννη: «Απαράδεκτη η αναφορά βουλευτή στη χούντα – Έχει ορκιστεί στο Σύνταγμα»

Η προκλητική αναφορά του προερχόμενου βουλευτή από τους Σπαρτιάτες δεν πέρασε απαρατήρητη από το Σώμα, με τα κόμματα να καταδικάζουν αναφανδόν τις επίμαχες αναφορές για τα έργα και τις ημέρες της χούντας

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Ελευθερία ή επαγγελματική ευκαιρία; Το plan b του Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ πίσω από το ξέσπασμά του
Στα βήματα του Χάρι 22.01.26

Ελευθερία ή επαγγελματική ευκαιρία; Το plan b του Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ πίσω από το ξέσπασμά του

Το online ξέσπασμα του Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ εναντίον των γονιών του σε κάποιους φάνηκε ως «κραυγή για βοήθεια», σε άλλους ως αντίδραση ενός κακομαθημένου παιδιού, ωστόσο ορισμένοι βλέπουν ένα σχέδιο για να «χτίσει» το δικό του brand.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Κακοκαιρία: Πνίγηκε η Αττική, εικόνες αποκάλυψης στη Γλυφάδα – Περιοχές καλυμμένες με πέτρες και λάσπη
Φωτογραφίες και βίντεο 22.01.26

Κακοκαιρία: Πνίγηκε η Αττική, εικόνες αποκάλυψης στη Γλυφάδα – Περιοχές καλυμμένες με πέτρες και λάσπη

Η κακοκαιρία που ξεκίνησε να σαρώνει τη χώρα από την Τετάρτη άφησε πίσω της 2 νεκρούς και περιοχές μισοθαμμένες κάτω από πέτρες και λάσπη - Μεγάλες καταστροφές στη Γλυφάδα

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: «Ο πρόεδρος σκότωσε το αμερικανικό όνειρο για τους Ευρωπαίους» – Η ομιλία στο Νταβός και το ρήγμα με την ΕΕ
Ανεξέλεγκτος 22.01.26

«Ο Τραμπ σκότωσε το αμερικανικό όνειρο για τους Ευρωπαίους» - Η ομιλία στο Νταβός μεγάλωσε το ρήγμα με την ΕΕ

Ο Τραμπ εμφανίστηκε στο Νταβός ανεξέλεγκτος και εχθρικός απέναντι στους Ευρωπαίους - Η ΕΕ διαπιστώνει ότι ο κατευνασμός δεν αποδίδει και αναζητά αμήχανα νέα τακτική

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο