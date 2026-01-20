Greece Holds Firm as a Top Mediterranean Travel Choice

Greece remains among the leading Mediterranean destinations for the year ahead, sustaining the strong tourism brand it has built across major Western European markets and further enhancing its image.

According to the latest INSETE study, “Brand Greece: How Attractive Is Greece as a Tourism Destination? A Comparison with Competing Mediterranean Destinations” (Jan. 2026), Greece ranks third among preferred overseas travel destinations for the next 12 months in both Germany and Italy. It places fourth in France and the United Kingdom, and sixth in Spain.

Compared with 2024, Greece has improved its position in the UK and Spanish markets, climbing one place in each, while holding steady elsewhere. This is particularly encouraging given that the UK and Germany together form the twin pillars of inbound Greek tourism in terms of arrivals and revenue.

The findings are based on research conducted by GWI in two survey waves in 2025. The study focuses on intended travel choices over the next 12 months, including the critical summer season. The five markets examined—Germany, France, the UK, Spain and Italy—account for nearly half (47–48%) of Greece’s inbound tourism revenue, based on Bank of Greece data for 2023–2024.

Across all markets studied, Greece features within the top five preferred foreign destinations, except in Spain, where it ranks sixth but has nonetheless gained ground. Notably, in both the UK and Spain the gap between Greece and the country ranked immediately above it is just two percentage points, underscoring the positive momentum of Greek tourism.

In Germany, Greece ranks third (19.7%), behind Italy (26.8%) and Spain (24.9%). In France, it is fourth (12.6%), following Spain, Italy and Portugal. In the UK, Greece places fourth with a preference rate of 19.9%. In Italy, it ranks third (16.8%), while in Spain it stands sixth (9.5%).

Importantly, in the Italian and Spanish markets, rival Mediterranean destinations such as Turkey and Croatia fall outside the top 10. Greece’s strong performance is all the more notable given its limited road access compared with centrally located competitors, reinforcing the enduring appeal of the Greek brand among Western European travelers.