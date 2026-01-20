Τρίτη 20 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Greece Holds Firm as a Top Mediterranean Travel Choice
20 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 10:56

Greece Holds Firm as a Top Mediterranean Travel Choice

Across all markets studied, Greece features within the top five preferred foreign destinations, except in Spain, where it ranks sixth but has nonetheless gained ground.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greece remains among the leading Mediterranean destinations for the year ahead, sustaining the strong tourism brand it has built across major Western European markets and further enhancing its image.

According to the latest INSETE study, “Brand Greece: How Attractive Is Greece as a Tourism Destination? A Comparison with Competing Mediterranean Destinations” (Jan. 2026), Greece ranks third among preferred overseas travel destinations for the next 12 months in both Germany and Italy. It places fourth in France and the United Kingdom, and sixth in Spain.

Compared with 2024, Greece has improved its position in the UK and Spanish markets, climbing one place in each, while holding steady elsewhere. This is particularly encouraging given that the UK and Germany together form the twin pillars of inbound Greek tourism in terms of arrivals and revenue.

The findings are based on research conducted by GWI in two survey waves in 2025. The study focuses on intended travel choices over the next 12 months, including the critical summer season. The five markets examined—Germany, France, the UK, Spain and Italy—account for nearly half (47–48%) of Greece’s inbound tourism revenue, based on Bank of Greece data for 2023–2024.

Across all markets studied, Greece features within the top five preferred foreign destinations, except in Spain, where it ranks sixth but has nonetheless gained ground. Notably, in both the UK and Spain the gap between Greece and the country ranked immediately above it is just two percentage points, underscoring the positive momentum of Greek tourism.

In Germany, Greece ranks third (19.7%), behind Italy (26.8%) and Spain (24.9%). In France, it is fourth (12.6%), following Spain, Italy and Portugal. In the UK, Greece places fourth with a preference rate of 19.9%. In Italy, it ranks third (16.8%), while in Spain it stands sixth (9.5%).

Importantly, in the Italian and Spanish markets, rival Mediterranean destinations such as Turkey and Croatia fall outside the top 10. Greece’s strong performance is all the more notable given its limited road access compared with centrally located competitors, reinforcing the enduring appeal of the Greek brand among Western European travelers.

Sourc: tovima.gr

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο
World
Δασμοί Τραμπ: Ο αμερικανός πρόεδρος ανακατεύει ξανά την τράπουλα

Δασμοί Τραμπ: Ο αμερικανός πρόεδρος ανακατεύει ξανά την τράπουλα

Economy
Το σχέδιο κυβερνητικής πολιτικής για το 2026 – Δείτε live

Το σχέδιο κυβερνητικής πολιτικής για το 2026 – Δείτε live

inTown
«Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» στο Ολύμπια Μουσικό Θέατρο
inTickets 20.01.26

«Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» στο Ολύμπια Μουσικό Θέατρο

Στις 30 και 31 Ιανουαρίου, στο Ολύμπια θα πραγματοποιηθεί η συναυλία «Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» - αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση 30 δημιουργικών χρόνων του συνθέτη Κώστα Λειβαδά και για τα 40 χρόνια της Ορχήστρας Νυκτών Εγχόρδων «Θανάσης Τσιπινάκης» του Δήμου Πατρέων.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα βομβαρδίζει τη Γη με σωματίδια – Πώς επηρεάζεται το σέλας και οι πτήσεις
Οργισμένος Ήλιος 20.01.26

Ισχυρή ηλιακή καταιγίδα βομβαρδίζει τη Γη με σωματίδια – Πώς επηρεάζεται το σέλας και οι πτήσεις

Έκρηξη στην επιφάνεια του Ήλιου εκτόξευσε δισεκατομμύρια τόνους φορτισμένων σωματιδίων. Η ηλιακή καταιγίδα κάνει πιο θεαματικό το βόρειο σέλας αλλά μπορεί να επηρεάσει τα αεροπλάνα που πετούν κοντά στον βόριο πόλο.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαλεντίνο Γκαραβάνι και Τζιανκάρλο Τζιαμέτι – Η κοινή ζωή ανάμεσα στον έρωτα, τη δουλειά και τις συνειδητές σιωπές
Bromance 20.01.26

Βαλεντίνο Γκαραβάνι και Τζιανκάρλο Τζιαμέτι – Η κοινή ζωή ανάμεσα στον έρωτα, τη δουλειά και τις συνειδητές σιωπές

Ο Αυτοκράτορας της Μόδας και οραματιστής του οίκου Valentino, εξαιρετικά διακριτικός όσον αφορά την προσωπική του ζωή, είχε μια δωδεκαετή σχέση με τον αχώριστο συνεργάτη του και δεξί του χέρι, Τζιανκάρλο Τζιαμέτι, ο οποίος πριν από μερικά χρόνια δήλωσε: «Τι απίστευτη αγάπη ζήσαμε και τι βαθιά στοργή συνεχίζουμε να νιώθουμε ο ένας για τον άλλον».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η ΝΔ απέρριψε την κλήτευση κρίσιμων μαρτύρων στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – Οργανωμένη συγκάλυψη του σκανδάλου
Στην εξεταστική 20.01.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η ΝΔ απέρριψε την κλήτευση κρίσιμων μαρτύρων στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – Οργανωμένη συγκάλυψη του σκανδάλου

«Η ΝΔ είχε σήμερα την ευκαιρία έστω και την ύστατη στιγμή να καλέσει όλους τους κρίσιμους μάρτυρες της περιόδου διακυβέρνησής της. Παρ’ όλα αυτά απέρριψε το αίτημα του ΠΑΣΟΚ», τονίζει η Χαριλάου Τρικούπη

Σύνταξη
Ο Νομπελίστας Λάσλο Κρασναχορκάι στην Αθήνα
Υψηλές παρουσίες 20.01.26

Ο Νομπελίστας Λάσλο Κρασναχορκάι στην Αθήνα

Χάρης Δούκας: «Η Αθήνα ανοίγει τις πόρτες της σε φωνές που συνομιλούν με τα μεγάλα ερωτήματα της εποχής» με αφορμή την παρουσία του Νομπελίστα Λάσλο Κρασναχορκάι στο φεστιβάλ λογοτεχνίας της Αθήνας.

Σύνταξη
Σάλος με AI εικόνες που ανέβασε ο Τραμπ – Δείχνουν τη Γροιλανδία (και όχι μόνο) αμερικανική και θεατές τους Ευρωπαίους
Κόσμος 20.01.26

Σάλος με AI εικόνες που ανέβασε ο Τραμπ – Δείχνουν τη Γροιλανδία (και όχι μόνο) αμερικανική και θεατές τους Ευρωπαίους

Στη μία από τις δύο φωτογραφίες τεχνητής νοημοσύνης που δημοσίευσε ο Τραμπ, απεικονίζονται ως αμερικανικά εδάφη εκτός από τη Γροιλανδία, ο Καναδάς και η Βενεζουέλα.

Σύνταξη
«A House of Dynamite»: Tι θα έκανε ένας πρόεδρος μπροστά σε μια πυρηνική επίθεση; – Ειδικοί απαντούν
19' πριν το τέλος 20.01.26

«A House of Dynamite»: Tι θα έκανε ένας πρόεδρος μπροστά σε μια πυρηνική επίθεση; – Ειδικοί απαντούν

Μια νέα ταινία φαντάζεται τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ να έχει λιγότερο από μισή ώρα για να αποφασίσει αν θα απαντήσει πυρηνικά. Το A House of Dynamite ανοίγει ξανά τη συζήτηση για το αν η αποτροπή σώζει ή καταδικάζει τον κόσμο

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
«Παιχνίδια» παγκόσμιας εξουσίας – Ο αποδυναμωμένος ΟΗΕ, η διεθνής αταξία και μια κομβική διαδοχή
Γεωπολιτικές καραμπόλες 20.01.26

«Παιχνίδια» παγκόσμιας εξουσίας – Ο αποδυναμωμένος ΟΗΕ, η διεθνής αταξία και μια κομβική διαδοχή

Εν μέσω επικίνδυνης παγκόσμιας αστάθειας, ο ΟΗΕ καλείται να εκλέξει νέο επικεφαλής, ισορροπώντας στο χείλος της διπλωματικής ασημαντότητας μεταξύ βέτο, περικοπών και έξαρσης του αναθεωρητισμού

Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Φάμελλος: Απαράδεκτη και σκοταδιστική η δήλωση Καρυστιανού – Μόνο στην τραμπική ιδεολογία παρόμοιες τοποθετήσεις
Για τις αμβλώσεις 20.01.26

Φάμελλος: Απαράδεκτη και σκοταδιστική η δήλωση Καρυστιανού – Μόνο στην τραμπική ιδεολογία παρόμοιες τοποθετήσεις

«Η κ. Καρυστιανού κρίνεται πλέον και για τα σοβαρά ζητήματα διακυβέρνησης και των δικαιωμάτων», υπογράμμισε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Με συνελεύσεις στα μπλόκα οι αγρότες αποφασίζουν τα επόμενα βήματα – «Απογοητευτική» η συνάντηση με Μητσοτάκη
Agro-in 20.01.26

Με συνελεύσεις στα μπλόκα οι αγρότες αποφασίζουν τα επόμενα βήματα – «Απογοητευτική» η συνάντηση με Μητσοτάκη

Οι αγρότες έφυγαν από το Μαξίμου δηλώνοντας ότι τα αποτελέσματα από τη συνάντηση με τον πρωθυπουργό δεν τους ικανοποιούν - Σήμερα στα μπλόκα αποφασίζουν το πως θα συνεχίσουν - «Αυτά που δόθηκαν ήταν κάτω από την πίεση των μπλόκων» τονίζουν

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Η «Ιθάκη» ξυπνά τη «μνήμη χρυσόψαρου»: Στόχος της Καρυστιανού ο Τσίπρας – Χτυπά από… δεξιά (μόνο)
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 20.01.26

Η «Ιθάκη» ξυπνά τη «μνήμη χρυσόψαρου»: Στόχος της Καρυστιανού ο Τσίπρας – Χτυπά από… δεξιά (μόνο)

Το μέτωπο πρόοδος – συντήρηση επανήλθε μέσω… αμβλώσεων και τα «όρια» των ΛΟΑΤΚΙ, στο βιβλίο του πρώην πρωθυπουργού Αλέξη Τσίπρα η απάντηση για το 3ο μνημόνιο

Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Μητσοτάκης: Να αποφύγουμε τα χειρότερα στις σχέσεις Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης – ΗΠΑ
Συνάντηση με Τασούλα 20.01.26

Μητσοτάκης: Να αποφύγουμε τα χειρότερα στις σχέσεις Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης – ΗΠΑ

«Σας φέρνω νέα ταραγμένων θαλασσών», υπογράμμισε ο πρωθυπουργός, Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, στον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας, Κωνσταντίνο Τασούλα, κατά τη διάρκεια της συνάντησής τους

Σύνταξη
Ο Κωστούλας έχει σηκώσει στο… πόδι τα social media: «Η Ελλάδα αξίζει να πάρει πίσω τα Ελγίνεια Μάρμαρα»
Ποδόσφαιρο 20.01.26

Ο Κωστούλας έχει σηκώσει στο… πόδι τα social media: «Η Ελλάδα αξίζει να πάρει πίσω τα Ελγίνεια Μάρμαρα»

«Χαμός» επικρατεί στο X με το απίθανο ψαλιδάκι του Κωστούλα και μία σελίδα της Μπράιτον δημοσίευσε ένα επικό tweet για τα Ελγίνεια Μάρμαρα και το γκολ του Έλληνα φορ.

Σύνταξη
«Εκθεση ιδεών» και κατηγορίες για «διαστρέβλωση» από την Καρυστιανού μετά τις επικίνδυνες δηλώσεις της για τις αμβλώσεις
Ελλάδα 20.01.26

«Εκθεση ιδεών» και κατηγορίες για «διαστρέβλωση» από την Καρυστιανού μετά τις επικίνδυνες δηλώσεις της για τις αμβλώσεις

Να μαζέψει προσπαθεί -ανεπιτυχώς- τις αδιανόητες δηλώσεις για τις αμβλώσεις η Μαρία Καρυστιανού, μιλώντας για διαστρέβλωση και σχέδιο αποδόμησής της. Εκθεση ιδεών αλιεύοντας νέα επιχειρήματα ακροδεξιάς προέλευσης.

Σύνταξη
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

