18.01.2026
Οι αρχές της Ινδονησίας εντόπισαν συντρίμμια αεροσκάφους που είχε χαθεί από τα ραντάρ
Shops Open Today in Greece as Winter Sales Kick Off
English edition 18 Ιανουαρίου 2026

Shops Open Today in Greece as Winter Sales Kick Off

Retail stores open Sunday, Jan. 18, for the first time this winter sales season, offering extended shopping hours, major discounts and a boost to the Greek market

Στρες; Δεν θα πάρουμε! 5 κινήσεις που αλλάζουν το παιχνίδι

Στρες; Δεν θα πάρουμε! 5 κινήσεις που αλλάζουν το παιχνίδι

Spotlight

Shops across Greece are open today, Sunday, Jan. 18, as the winter sales season moves into full swing, offering consumers broader access to discounts and giving retailers a welcome lift after a slower-than-expected holiday period.

Sunday shopping hours
For most retail shops, the recommended opening hours today are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., although slight variations may apply depending on the chain or individual store.

This Sunday is one of only two Sundays during the winter sales period when stores are permitted to open. Shops will also be allowed to operate next Sunday, Jan. 25.

Extended hours at malls and department stores

Large shopping malls and department stores are open for extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., catering to increased consumer demand. These include major retail hubs in Athens such as The Mall Athens, Golden Hall, Athens Metro Mall, Designer Outlet Athens (McArthurGlen), Attica, Notos, River West and IKEA.

Grocery stores: limited Sunday options
As a rule, large supermarkets remain closed on Sundays during the sales period. Exceptions include smaller convenience-style grocery stores that already operate with extended schedules, such as AB Shop & Go and OK Markets. In addition, Lidl stores are open today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sales run through late February

The winter sales season will continue until Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Participation is optional for retailers, but those that advertise discounts are legally required to follow strict pricing rules, including clear reference to previous prices.

Market outlook and consumer advice

Market representatives expect stronger performance during the sales period, with some discounts reaching up to 70% on certain items, partly due to weaker demand during the holiday season.

At the same time, both trade bodies and consumer protection organizations are urging caution. Retailers have been reminded to clearly display original prices, while consumers are advised to compare prices, research before buying and remain alert to misleading or fictitious discounts, especially in online shopping. Market inspections are carried out daily to curb deceptive practices.

Source: tovima.com

Economy
Δημόσιο Χρέος: Γιατί θα «πέσει» φέτος το «μαξιλάρι» στα 30 δισ. ευρώ;

Δημόσιο Χρέος: Γιατί θα «πέσει» φέτος το «μαξιλάρι» στα 30 δισ. ευρώ;

English edition
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Οι ευχές της ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός στον Ελ Κααμπί ενόψει τελικού: «Καλή επιτυχία» (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.01.26

Οι ευχές της ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός στον Ελ Κααμπί ενόψει τελικού: «Καλή επιτυχία» (pic)

Ευχές για την κατάκτηση του τροπαίου του Κόπα Άφρικα έστειλε ο Ολυμπιακός στον Αγιούμπ Ελ Κααμπί, ο οποίος αναμένεται να αγωνιστεί βασικός στον μεγάλο τελικό της διοργάνωσης ανάμεσα στο Μαρόκο και τη Σενεγάλη το βράδυ της Κυριακής.

Σύνταξη
Έρωτας τέλος: Μέγκαν Φοξ και MGK βάζουν ξανά «τελεία» στην σχέση τους μετά τη γέννηση της κόρης τους
Fizz 18.01.26

Έρωτας τέλος: Μέγκαν Φοξ και MGK βάζουν ξανά «τελεία» στην σχέση τους μετά τη γέννηση της κόρης τους

Παρότι έγιναν πρόσφατα γονείς, η Μέγκαν Φοξ και ο Machine Gun Kelly δεν είναι πια ζευγάρι. Ό,τι υπήρξε ρομαντικά ανάμεσά τους έχει τελειώσει, με προτεραιότητα πλέον το παιδί τους.

Σύνταξη
Σε δύσκολη θέση ο Τόμας Φρανκ στην Τότεναμ
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.01.26

Σε δύσκολη θέση ο Τόμας Φρανκ στην Τότεναμ

Με την πλάτη στον τοίχο βρίσκεται ο Τόμας Φρανκ, καθώς η διοίκηση της Τότεναμ εξετάζει το σενάριο απόλυσής του μετά τη νέα ήττα, αυτή τη φορά από τη Γουέστ Χαμ.

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς για ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη: Η αλαζονεία έχει χτυπήσει κόκκινο
Πολιτική 18.01.26

Τσουκαλάς για ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη: Η αλαζονεία έχει χτυπήσει κόκκινο

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ Κώστας Τσουκαλάς επιτέθηκε στον πρωθυπουργό για μία σειρά θεμάτων που αφορούν στον κατώτατο μισθό, την αγοραστική δύναμη των πολιτών αλλά και τον εμπαιγμό - όπως λέει- των συνταξιούχων

Σύνταξη
Ε.Ε: Επείγουσα συνεδρίαση μετά τις απειλές Τραμπ για δασμούς σε συμμάχους και φόβοι για διάσπαση του ΝΑΤΟ 
Κόσμος 18.01.26

Επείγουσα συνεδρίαση στην ΕΕ μετά τις απειλές Τραμπ για δασμούς σε συμμάχους και φόβοι για διάσπαση του ΝΑΤΟ 

Ο Τραμπ ανακοινώνει δασμούς σε ευρωπαϊκές χώρες που αντιτίθενται στην κατάληψη της Γροιλανδίας. Η κίνηση αυτή προκάλεσε την οργή των μακροχρόνιων συμμάχων των ΗΠΑ

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Το Avengers: Doomsday παίζει με λευκή επιταγή – Η Marvel σπάει κάθε ρεκόρ για το πιο «επικίνδυνο» κινηματογραφικό στοίχημα
Όλα ή τίποτα 18.01.26

Το Avengers: Doomsday παίζει με λευκή επιταγή – Η Marvel σπάει κάθε ρεκόρ για το πιο «επικίνδυνο» κινηματογραφικό στοίχημα

Τι κι αν θέλει 11 μήνες για να κάνει την εμφάνισή του στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες. Το Avengers: Doomsday θεωρείται η πλέον πολυαναμενόμενη υπερπαραγωγή του 2026 - έστω κι αν κανείς δεν τολμά να μιλήσει για το μπάτζετ του.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Με στόχο την επιστροφή στις νίκες κόντρα στον Μίλωνα ο Ολυμπιακός
Βόλεϊ γυναικών 18.01.26

Με στόχο την επιστροφή στις νίκες κόντρα στον Μίλωνα ο Ολυμπιακός

Ο Ολυμπιακός φιλοξενείται από τον Μίλωνα (18/1, 19:00) στο πλαίσιο της 14ης αγωνιστικής της Volley League γυναικών, με τις «ερυθρόλευκες» να θέλουν να επιστρέψουν στα θετικά αποτελέσματα μετά την ήττα στο Champions League.

Σύνταξη
Αργυροπελεκάνοι: Τι έδειξε έρευνα για την απώλειά τους στη Μικρή Πρέσπα κατά 60%, λόγω της γρίπης των πτηνών
Οικολογική καταστροφή 18.01.26

Τι έδειξε έρευνα για την απώλεια αργυροπελεκάνων στη Μικρή Πρέσπα κατά 60%, λόγω της γρίπης των πτηνών

Η επιζωοτία οδήγησε στη χειρότερη καταγεγραμμένη οικολογική καταστροφή για την άγρια ζωή της χώρας, ωστόσο δεν επηρεάστηκαν εξίσου όλες οι αναπαραγωγικές αποικίες

Σύνταξη
Ελληνικός αθλητισμός εν έτει 2026: Κομμάτια από το ταβάνι σε αγώνα βόλεϊ πέφτουν στα κεφάλια αθλητριών (vid)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 18.01.26

Ελληνικός αθλητισμός εν έτει 2026: Κομμάτια από το ταβάνι σε αγώνα βόλεϊ πέφτουν στα κεφάλια αθλητριών (vid)

Σε κίνδυνο τέθηκε η σωματική ακεραιότητα των αθλητριών κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα βόλεϊ για το πρωτάθλημα γυναικών ανάμεσα στον Άρη και τον ΑΟ Θήρας, όταν κομμάτια από την οροφή έπεσαν στον αγωνιστικό χώρο.

Σύνταξη
Κανένα περιθώριο για πρόσθετα μέτρα στο αγροτικό από Μητσοτάκη – «Οι παρεμβάσεις έχουν ανακοινωθεί»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.01.26

Κανένα περιθώριο για πρόσθετα μέτρα στο αγροτικό από Μητσοτάκη – «Οι παρεμβάσεις έχουν ανακοινωθεί»

Για μία ακόμη φορά ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης κινείται στη λογική «ό,τι δώσαμε δώσαμε» όσο αφορά στο αγροτικό, με αποτέλεσμα η αυριανή συνάντηση με την αντιπροσωπεία των αγροτών που βρισκόταν στα μπλόκα να μην αφήνει για κανένα περιθώριο για πρόσθετα μέτρα

Σύνταξη
«Αυτή η ντροπή δεν ανήκει στις γυναίκες»: Η διττή ζωή μιας επιζήσασας του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου
Culture Live 18.01.26

«Αυτή η ντροπή δεν ανήκει στις γυναίκες»: Η διττή ζωή μιας επιζήσασας του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου

Για δεκαετίες, η μητέρα της Μαρίσα Φοξ μιλούσε μόνο ως ηρωίδα. Στο ντοκιμαντέρ My Underground Mother, η κόρη της αποκαλύπτει τη διπλή ζωή μιας επιζήσασας του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, ανάμεσα στη βία, τη σιωπή και τον μύθο.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Η Σάκκαρη έκανε το χτύπημα της χρονιάς και… τρελάθηκε (vids)
Τένις 18.01.26

Η Σάκκαρη έκανε το χτύπημα της χρονιάς και… τρελάθηκε (vids)

Η Μαρία Σάκκαρη ξεκίνησε με το δεξί τις υποχρεώσεις της στο Australian Open και παράλληλα φρόντισε να προσφέρει ήδη έναν από τους καλύτερους πόντους της σεζόν, ενθουσιάζοντας τόσο το κοινό όσο και τον... εαυτό της!

Σύνταξη
Οι ΗΠΑ επέλεξαν τον καπιταλισμό των κανονιοφόρων – Ο κόσμος θα γίνει φτωχότερος και λιγότερο ασφαλής
The Economist 18.01.26

Οι ΗΠΑ επέλεξαν τον καπιταλισμό των κανονιοφόρων – Ο κόσμος θα γίνει φτωχότερος και λιγότερο ασφαλής

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος έχει καταστήσει τις πολυεθνικές εταιρείες εργαλείο για την ενίσχυση της κρατικής εξουσίας. Και με την ισχύ των όπλων, τους ανοίγει δρόμο για «κλειστές» αγορές.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Η διττή στρατηγική των ΗΠΑ πίσω από τις απευθείας συνομιλίες τους με τον υπουργό του Μαδούρο πριν την απαγωγή
Δούρειος Ίππος; 18.01.26

Η διττή στρατηγική των ΗΠΑ πίσω από τις απευθείας συνομιλίες τους με τον υπουργό του Μαδούρο πριν την απαγωγή

O Βενεζουελάνος υπουργός θεωρείται ως ο άνθρωπος-κλειδί για το μέλλον της Βενεζουέλας και τις σχέσεις της χώρας με τις ΗΠΑ του Τραμπ

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Η Euroleague αλλάζει format: Περισσότερες ομάδες, δύο όμιλοι και λιγότερες αγωνιστικές
Euroleague 18.01.26

Η Euroleague αλλάζει format: Περισσότερες ομάδες, δύο όμιλοι και λιγότερες αγωνιστικές

Η Euroleague φαίνεται πως θα μπει σε μια νέα περίοδο, με διαφορετικό format και αυτό μπορεί να συμβεί ακόμη και από την επόμενη σεζόν – Τι αναφέρουν στο εξωτερικό για τις ομάδες και τη δέσμευση στην Ένωση Παικτών.

Σύνταξη
Πληθωρισμός τροφίμων: Σε υψηλά επίπεδα στην Ευρωζώνη – Μεγάλες ανατιμήσεις σε κρέας, καφέ, τσάι και κακάο
Στοιχεία ΕΚΤ 18.01.26

Σε υψηλά επίπεδα ο πληθωρισμός τροφίμων στην Ευρωζώνη - Μεγάλες ανατιμήσεις σε κρέας, καφέ, τσάι και κακάο

Ο πληθωρισμός τροφίμων διατηρείται σε υψηλότερα επίπεδα σε σχέση με την περίοδο πριν τον κορονοϊό, κυρίως λόγω των αυξήσεων στις διεθνείς τιμές ορισμένων προϊόντων, σύμφωνα με μελέτη της ΕΚΤ

Σύνταξη
Κατασβέστηκε η φωτιά στα Καζάνια στο Πέραμα – Φλόγες 20 μέτρων, «αν δεν κλείναμε σωλήνες θα έφτανε στην Ε.Ο.»
Οργή κατοίκων 18.01.26

Κατασβέστηκε η φωτιά στα Καζάνια στο Πέραμα – Φλόγες 20 μέτρων, «αν δεν κλείναμε σωλήνες θα έφτανε στην Ε.Ο.»

Σε διαρροή καυσίμων πιθανολογείται ότι οφείλεται η φωτιά στα Καζάνια στο Πέραμα - «400 στρέμματα εύφλεκτων εγκαταστάσεων απείλησαν να τινάξουν στον αέρα όλο το Λεκανοπέδιο»,

Σύνταξη
