Shops Open Today in Greece as Winter Sales Kick Off
Retail stores open Sunday, Jan. 18, for the first time this winter sales season, offering extended shopping hours, major discounts and a boost to the Greek market
Shops across Greece are open today, Sunday, Jan. 18, as the winter sales season moves into full swing, offering consumers broader access to discounts and giving retailers a welcome lift after a slower-than-expected holiday period.
Sunday shopping hours
For most retail shops, the recommended opening hours today are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., although slight variations may apply depending on the chain or individual store.
This Sunday is one of only two Sundays during the winter sales period when stores are permitted to open. Shops will also be allowed to operate next Sunday, Jan. 25.
Extended hours at malls and department stores
Large shopping malls and department stores are open for extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., catering to increased consumer demand. These include major retail hubs in Athens such as The Mall Athens, Golden Hall, Athens Metro Mall, Designer Outlet Athens (McArthurGlen), Attica, Notos, River West and IKEA.
Grocery stores: limited Sunday options
As a rule, large supermarkets remain closed on Sundays during the sales period. Exceptions include smaller convenience-style grocery stores that already operate with extended schedules, such as AB Shop & Go and OK Markets. In addition, Lidl stores are open today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sales run through late February
The winter sales season will continue until Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Participation is optional for retailers, but those that advertise discounts are legally required to follow strict pricing rules, including clear reference to previous prices.
Market outlook and consumer advice
Market representatives expect stronger performance during the sales period, with some discounts reaching up to 70% on certain items, partly due to weaker demand during the holiday season.
At the same time, both trade bodies and consumer protection organizations are urging caution. Retailers have been reminded to clearly display original prices, while consumers are advised to compare prices, research before buying and remain alert to misleading or fictitious discounts, especially in online shopping. Market inspections are carried out daily to curb deceptive practices.
Source: tovima.com
