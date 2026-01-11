Greek PM Sets the Tone for 2026 with Focus on Stability, Security and Reform

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used his first weekly Facebook review of 2026 to outline the government’s priorities, stressing the need for stability and an active Greek presence in a rapidly changing and unpredictable international environment, alongside the continuation of reforms at home.

He noted that recent global developments had underscored the international community’s responsibility to respond to authoritarian regimes that violate fundamental human rights, pointing to Venezuela as a case where a democratic transition respecting popular will and international rules was essential. He also reiterated Greece’s position, expressed at the UN Security Council, that the principles of the UN Charter and international law must always be respected.

On European security, Mitsotakis said the issue had returned to the forefront as a matter of collective responsibility. Referring to the Paris meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” on Ukraine, he reaffirmed Greece’s support for international law, a just and sustainable peace and the inviolability of borders.

While ruling out the deployment of Greek troops to Ukraine, he stressed that Athens would continue to support Kyiv through other means, including possible contributions outside Ukraine, particularly in maritime surveillance. He also reaffirmed Greece’s support for Greenland.

The prime minister underlined that respect for international law remains Greece’s guiding principle, while acknowledging the need for realism and strong deterrence capabilities. In this context, he highlighted the imminent arrival of the frigate Kimon at the Salamis Naval Base as part of efforts to enhance national security.

Domestically, Mitsotakis said the government would maintain the same economic policy in 2026, strengthening growth through reforms and investment without risking fiscal stability. He recalled that more than 2 billion euros had been allocated last year to support households and businesses through new benefits and permanent tax cuts.

Since the start of the year, he added, around four million taxpayers have seen income increases following tax reforms, bringing the total number of tax and contribution reductions since 2019 to 83, with a focus on the middle class, families, young people, vulnerable groups and the regions.

He also referred to a 2.5 billion euros, ten-year program by water utility EYDAP to protect Attica from water scarcity through new infrastructure, network upgrades, improved water management and reuse, noting that despite price adjustments, water tariffs remain the lowest in Europe.

Finally, he highlighted an agreement reached between the Development Ministry and representatives of open-air markets, paving the way for a legislative initiative to upgrade their operation, reduce bureaucracy and facilitate the entry of new producers and professionals.

