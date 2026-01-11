Κυριακή 11 Ιανουαρίου 2026
11.01.2026
Τριήμερο κύμα ψύχους σύμφωνα με το έκτακτο δελτίο καιρού - Πού θα χιονίσει
Greek PM Sets the Tone for 2026 with Focus on Stability, Security and Reform
English edition 11 Ιανουαρίου 2026

Greek PM Sets the Tone for 2026 with Focus on Stability, Security and Reform

The Greek Prime Minister underlined that respect for international law remains Greece’s guiding principle, while acknowledging the need for realism and strong deterrence capabilities.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Vita.gr

Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used his first weekly Facebook review of 2026 to outline the government’s priorities, stressing the need for stability and an active Greek presence in a rapidly changing and unpredictable international environment, alongside the continuation of reforms at home.

He noted that recent global developments had underscored the international community’s responsibility to respond to authoritarian regimes that violate fundamental human rights, pointing to Venezuela as a case where a democratic transition respecting popular will and international rules was essential. He also reiterated Greece’s position, expressed at the UN Security Council, that the principles of the UN Charter and international law must always be respected.

On European security, Mitsotakis said the issue had returned to the forefront as a matter of collective responsibility. Referring to the Paris meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” on Ukraine, he reaffirmed Greece’s support for international law, a just and sustainable peace and the inviolability of borders.

While ruling out the deployment of Greek troops to Ukraine, he stressed that Athens would continue to support Kyiv through other means, including possible contributions outside Ukraine, particularly in maritime surveillance. He also reaffirmed Greece’s support for Greenland.

The prime minister underlined that respect for international law remains Greece’s guiding principle, while acknowledging the need for realism and strong deterrence capabilities. In this context, he highlighted the imminent arrival of the frigate Kimon at the Salamis Naval Base as part of efforts to enhance national security.

Domestically, Mitsotakis said the government would maintain the same economic policy in 2026, strengthening growth through reforms and investment without risking fiscal stability. He recalled that more than 2 billion euros had been allocated last year to support households and businesses through new benefits and permanent tax cuts.

Since the start of the year, he added, around four million taxpayers have seen income increases following tax reforms, bringing the total number of tax and contribution reductions since 2019 to 83, with a focus on the middle class, families, young people, vulnerable groups and the regions.

He also referred to a 2.5 billion euros, ten-year program by water utility EYDAP to protect Attica from water scarcity through new infrastructure, network upgrades, improved water management and reuse, noting that despite price adjustments, water tariffs remain the lowest in Europe.

Finally, he highlighted an agreement reached between the Development Ministry and representatives of open-air markets, paving the way for a legislative initiative to upgrade their operation, reduce bureaucracy and facilitate the entry of new producers and professionals.

Source: tovima.com

Ακίνητα
Στεγαστική κρίση: Τα τρία κρίσιμα «μέτωπα»

Στεγαστική κρίση: Τα τρία κρίσιμα «μέτωπα»

Vita.gr
Business
TITAN: Με ελληνικά τσιμέντα ένα στα τρία data centers στις ΗΠΑ

TITAN: Με ελληνικά τσιμέντα ένα στα τρία data centers στις ΗΠΑ

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Η περίπλοκη, αληθινή ιστορία του αδέσποτου αρκούδου Paddington — Η κόρη του δημιουργού αφηγείται
Τρυφερότητα 11.01.26

Η περίπλοκη, αληθινή ιστορία του αδέσποτου αρκούδου Paddington — Η κόρη του δημιουργού αφηγείται

Εκατό χρόνια μετά τη γέννηση του Μάικλ Μποντ, του δημιουργού του Paddington, η κόρη του αποκαλύπτει πώς η αγορά ενός αρκουδάκου ως δώρο για τα Χριστούγεννα άλλαξε τη ζωή του συγγραφέα μέχρι τα τελευταία του χρόνια.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Πέθανε η καθηγήτρια Πολιτικής Θεωρίας και θεωρητικός του φεμινισμού, Ελένη Βαρίκα
Στο Παρίσι 11.01.26

Πέθανε η καθηγήτρια Πολιτικής Θεωρίας και θεωρητικός του φεμινισμού, Ελένη Βαρίκα

Η καθηγήτρια Πολιτικής Θεωρίας και Σπουδών Φύλου στο Πανεπιστήμιο Paris 8/Saint-Denis, Ελένη Βαρίκα, έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 77 ετών. Υπήρξε πρωτοπόρος θεωρητικός του φεμινισμού στην Ελλάδα.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Αστέρας
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.01.26

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Αστέρας

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Αστέρας. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΟΦΗ – Αστέρας για τη 16η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 1.

Σύνταξη
ΝΑΤΟ: Σιωπή και αδράνεια για τη Γροιλανδία προκαλούν ανησυχία μεταξύ των συμμαχών
Financial Times 11.01.26

ΝΑΤΟ: Σιωπή και αδράνεια για τη Γροιλανδία προκαλούν ανησυχία μεταξύ των συμμαχών

Το ΝΑΤΟ έχει αποφύγει μέχρι στιγμής να κάνει κάποια δήλωση καταδίκης των απειλών Τραμπ για τη Γροιλανδία ή έστω επιβεβαίωσης της εδαφικής κυριαρχίας του νησιού.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Συνελήφθησαν 3 οδηγοί μηχανών που έκαναν σούζες και κόντρες – Ανέβαζαν βίντεο στα social media
Ελλάδα 11.01.26

Συνελήφθησαν 3 οδηγοί μηχανών που έκαναν σούζες και κόντρες – Ανέβαζαν βίντεο στα social media

Η Τροχαία εντόπισε τους 3 οδηγούς χθες το βράδυ να κάνουν επικίνδυνους ελιγμούς και σούζες μετά από διαδικτυακό κάλεσμα σε κεντρικούς οδικούς άξονες της Αττικής

Σύνταξη
Κοινό γενετικό υπόβαθρο ίσως ενώνει διαφορετικές ψυχικές παθήσεις
Αναπάντεχες ομοιότητες 11.01.26

Κοινό γενετικό υπόβαθρο ίσως ενώνει διαφορετικές ψυχικές παθήσεις

Η κατάθλιψη μοιράζεται γενετικούς παράγοντες κινδύνου με παθήσεις όπως το άγχος και η μετατραυματική διαταραχή, ενώ η σχιζοφρένεια δείχνει να σχετίζεται με τη διπολική διαταραχή.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Ο Μάριο Μπαλοτέλι επιστρέφει στην αγωνιστική δράση! Σε ποια ομάδα θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.01.26

Ο Μπαλοτέλι επιστρέφει στην αγωνιστική δράση! Σε ποια ομάδα θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του (pic)

Μετά το πέρασμά του από την Τζένοα τη σεζόν 2004-05 ο Μάριο Μπαλοτέλι επιστρέφει στους αγωνιστικούς χώρους για χάρη της Αλ Ετιφάκ, ομάδα των Ηνωμένων Αραβικών Εμιράτων.

Σύνταξη
«Θέλω απλά να πω την αλήθεια μου» λέει στο in η αδερφή του 17χρονου που ξυλοκοπήθηκε μέχρι θανάτου στις Σέρρες
«Πονάμε» 11.01.26

«Θέλω απλά να πω την αλήθεια μου» λέει στο in η αδερφή του 17χρονου που ξυλοκοπήθηκε μέχρι θανάτου στις Σέρρες

«Το κράτος οφείλει να προστατεύει τον κάθε άνθρωπο και τον αδερφό μου και δεν τον προστάτεψε κανείς, έφυγε αβοήθητος» λέει στο in η αδερφή του 17χρονου.

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Κ. Τσουκαλάς: Μόνο το ΠΑΣΟΚ μπορεί να νικήσει τη ΝΔ και να τη στείλει στην αντιπολίτευση
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 11.01.26

Κ. Τσουκαλάς: Μόνο το ΠΑΣΟΚ μπορεί να νικήσει τη ΝΔ και να τη στείλει στην αντιπολίτευση

Σφοδρή επίθεση στην κυβέρνηση εξαπολύει ο Κώστας Τσουκαλάς μιλώντας στο MEGA. «Η βελόνα της χώρας έχει κολλήσει και με την νίκη του ΠΑΣΟΚ θα ξεκολλήσει», λέει.

Σύνταξη
«Put her in a bikini»: Η εξάπλωση της σεξιστικής τάσης του Grok που γδύνει γυναίκες και κορίτσια
«βάλ’ της μπικίνι» 11.01.26

«Put her in a bikini»: Η εξάπλωση της σεξιστικής τάσης του Grok που γδύνει γυναίκες και κορίτσια

Η τάση «βάλ’ της μπικίνι» στο Grok κλιμακώθηκε ταχύτατα σε εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες αιτήματα ψηφιακής απογύμνωσης γυναικών σε φωτογραφίες, προκαλώντας τρόμο και βαθιά ανασφάλεια σε όσες στοχοποιήθηκαν.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – Μίλαν
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.01.26

LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – Μίλαν

LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – Μίλαν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Φιορεντίνα – Μίλαν για την 20η αγωνιστική της Serie A. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 2.

Σύνταξη
«Απολύτως προβλέψιμη τραγωδία»: Οργή στα late-night των ΗΠΑ για τον θάνατο της Ρενέ Νικόλ Γκουντ από πυρά της ICE
Μινεάπολη 11.01.26

«Απολύτως προβλέψιμη τραγωδία»: Οργή στα late-night των ΗΠΑ για τον θάνατο της Ρενέ Νικόλ Γκουντ από πυρά της ICE

Οι κορυφαίοι παρουσιαστές των late-night εκπομπών στις ΗΠΑ άφησαν τη σάτιρα και μίλησαν με σκληρή γλώσσα για τον θάνατο της 37χρονης Ρενέ Νικόλ Γκουντ στη Μινεάπολη από πυρά της ICE, ζητώντας λογοδοσία και καταγγέλλοντας την κυβερνητική αφήγηση.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Πεθαίνοντας στο χωράφι: Ρεκόρ αγροτικών δυστυχημάτων το 2025 – Συγκλονιστικά στοιχεία από την ΟΣΕΤΕΕ
Αγροτικές εκατόμβες 11.01.26

Πεθαίνοντας στο χωράφι: Ρεκόρ αγροτικών δυστυχημάτων το 2025 – Συγκλονιστικά στοιχεία από την ΟΣΕΤΕΕ

Πάνω από 160 άνθρωποι έχουν χάσει τη ζωή σε αγροτικές εργασίες τα τελευταία τέσσερα χρόνια, ενώ το 2025 σημειώθηκαν 48 εργατικά δυστυχήματα στον πρωτογενή τομέα. Αποκλειστικά στοιχεία από την ΟΣΕΤΕΕ.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
LIVE: Πόρτσμουθ – Άρσεναλ
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.01.26

LIVE: Πόρτσμουθ – Άρσεναλ

LIVE: Πόρτσμουθ – Άρσεναλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Πόρτσμουθ – Άρσεναλ για το FA Cup. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 5.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Περιστέρι Betsson
Μπάσκετ 11.01.26

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Περιστέρι Betsson

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Περιστέρι Betsson. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Περιστέρι Betsson για τη 14η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από το ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Βόλος
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.01.26

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Βόλος

LIVE: Λεβαδειακός – Βόλος. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λεβαδειακός – Βόλος για τη 16η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
Μπαρτζώκας: «Χρέος μας να παίζουμε καλό μπάσκετ»
Μπάσκετ 11.01.26

Μπαρτζώκας: «Χρέος μας να παίζουμε καλό μπάσκετ»

Ικανοποιημένος με την ευρεία νίκη του Ολυμπιακού επί της Καρδίτσας δήλωσε ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας, με τον τεχνικό των «ερυθρόλευκων» να τονίζει ότι είναι χρέος της ομάδας προς στον κόσμο της το να παίζει καλό μπάσκετ.

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: «Με το σημερινό του μήνυμα ο κ. Μητσοτάκης απέδειξε ξανά ότι είναι επικίνδυνος»
Η ανάρτηση 11.01.26

Φάμελλος: «Με το σημερινό του μήνυμα ο κ. Μητσοτάκης απέδειξε ξανά ότι είναι επικίνδυνος»

Ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος σχολίασε με αιχμηρό τρόπο την ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη, ειδικά την αναφορά του για τη Βενεζουέλα - «Δεν βρήκε σήμερα ούτε μια λέξη να γράψει για τους αγρότες»

Σύνταξη
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

