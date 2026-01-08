Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Anew wave of property auctions is set to begin in Greece in early 2026, targeting villas, upscale residences, and land in some of the country’s most desirable locations as tax authorities move to recover soaring unpaid debts.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Greece’s tax collection agency, has scheduled the first electronic auctions of the year for mid-January, signaling a more aggressive push against major tax debtors. According to official data, total overdue tax liabilities have reached €112.5 billion, putting increased pressure on enforcement mechanisms.

Tax officials say property auctions are used as a last resort, after other collection tools such as automated bank account seizures. Still, the scale of the problem is significant. Nearly 3.9 million individuals and businesses currently owe overdue taxes, with more than 2.3 million facing the risk of asset seizures. About 1.63 million debtors have already been subjected to compulsory enforcement measures.

The first online auction for tax debts in 2026 is scheduled for January 14. The list includes homes, office spaces, building plots, and agricultural land, with starting prices reaching as high as €3.8 million.

Among the properties heading to auction are two large plots with luxury residences and auxiliary buildings on the island of Mykonos, a globally known tourist destination, with a starting price of €3.88 million and an auction date of January 16. Another listing includes a residential property with a large building plot in Kifissia, an affluent suburb of Athens, set to go under the hammer on January 14 with a starting bid of €815,000. Additional auctions involve land parcels on the islands of Mykonos and Syros, with starting prices ranging from €246,000 to €370,000.

Under Greek law, tax authorities may proceed with seizures and auctions for large debts, while primary residences can be protected under specific conditions. Before an auction takes place, authorities are generally required to notify the debtor formally and proceed with a property seizure. However, in cases where the collection of the debt is considered at risk, officials may bypass standard procedures and freeze assets before issuing prior notice.