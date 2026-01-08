Πέμπτη 08 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.01.2026 | 10:04
Τεράστιο μποτιλιάρισμο στον Κηφισό μετά τη σύγκρουση δύο φορτηγών
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.01.2026 | 08:10
Προβλήματα στα ακτοπλοϊκά δρομολόγια από τους ισχυρούς ανέμους
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΠΑΠΑΔΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 08:25

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Καρδιά: Ανιχνεύοντας την πιο κοινή κληρονομική πάθηση στον κόσμο

Καρδιά: Ανιχνεύοντας την πιο κοινή κληρονομική πάθηση στον κόσμο

Spotlight

Anew wave of property auctions is set to begin in Greece in early 2026, targeting villas, upscale residences, and land in some of the country’s most desirable locations as tax authorities move to recover soaring unpaid debts.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Greece’s tax collection agency, has scheduled the first electronic auctions of the year for mid-January, signaling a more aggressive push against major tax debtors. According to official data, total overdue tax liabilities have reached €112.5 billion, putting increased pressure on enforcement mechanisms.

Tax officials say property auctions are used as a last resort, after other collection tools such as automated bank account seizures. Still, the scale of the problem is significant. Nearly 3.9 million individuals and businesses currently owe overdue taxes, with more than 2.3 million facing the risk of asset seizures. About 1.63 million debtors have already been subjected to compulsory enforcement measures.

The first online auction for tax debts in 2026 is scheduled for January 14. The list includes homes, office spaces, building plots, and agricultural land, with starting prices reaching as high as €3.8 million.

Among the properties heading to auction are two large plots with luxury residences and auxiliary buildings on the island of Mykonos, a globally known tourist destination, with a starting price of €3.88 million and an auction date of January 16. Another listing includes a residential property with a large building plot in Kifissia, an affluent suburb of Athens, set to go under the hammer on January 14 with a starting bid of €815,000. Additional auctions involve land parcels on the islands of Mykonos and Syros, with starting prices ranging from €246,000 to €370,000.

Under Greek law, tax authorities may proceed with seizures and auctions for large debts, while primary residences can be protected under specific conditions. Before an auction takes place, authorities are generally required to notify the debtor formally and proceed with a property seizure. However, in cases where the collection of the debt is considered at risk, officials may bypass standard procedures and freeze assets before issuing prior notice.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τράπεζες
Deutsche Bank: Ελκυστικές και φθηνές οι ελληνικές τράπεζες – Nέες τιμές στόχοι

Deutsche Bank: Ελκυστικές και φθηνές οι ελληνικές τράπεζες – Nέες τιμές στόχοι

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Καρδιά: Ανιχνεύοντας την πιο κοινή κληρονομική πάθηση στον κόσμο

Καρδιά: Ανιχνεύοντας την πιο κοινή κληρονομική πάθηση στον κόσμο

Βιομηχανία
Βιομηχανία: «Πλάτη» από την EDF για φθηνό ρεύμα στις γαλλικές επιχειρήσεις

Βιομηχανία: «Πλάτη» από την EDF για φθηνό ρεύμα στις γαλλικές επιχειρήσεις

inWellness
inTown
Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης: Μία από τις πιο δυνατές και σκοτεινές νουβέλες του Ντοστογιέφσκι στο Θησείον
inTickets 08.01.26

Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης: Μία από τις πιο δυνατές και σκοτεινές νουβέλες του Ντοστογιέφσκι στο Θησείον

Η παράσταση Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης, εμπνευσμένη από το έργο, τη ζωή και τη φιλοσοφία του κορυφαίου Ρώσου συγγραφέα, επιχειρεί μια σύγχρονη, εσωτερική ανάγνωση πάνω στην έννοια της πτώσης — σωματικής, ηθικής και υπαρξιακής.

Σύνταξη
«ΤΑΠ ΑΟΥΤ»: Θα φτάσει τα όριά του, θα τα ξεπεράσει και θα συνεχίσει να παλεύει – Ένας καθηλωτικός μονόλογος στο Μικρό Γκλόρια
inTickets 07.01.26

«ΤΑΠ ΑΟΥΤ»: Θα φτάσει τα όριά του, θα τα ξεπεράσει και θα συνεχίσει να παλεύει – Ένας καθηλωτικός μονόλογος στο Μικρό Γκλόρια

Ο καθηλωτικός μονόλογος του Ανδρέα Φλουράκη «ΤΑΠ ΑΟΥΤ» ανεβαίνει στο ανανεωμένο Μικρό Γκλόρια. Το κείμενο ζωντανεύει στη σκηνή με τον Τάσο Κορκό στην ερμηνεία, ενώ τη σκηνοθετική επιμέλεια υπογράφει ο Θανάσης Ισιδώρου.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Για αυτό έφυγε ο Ταϊρίκ Τζόουνς» – Η «αναβάθμιση» στον Ολυμπιακό, ο ρόλος του Ομπράντοβιτς και η σχέση με τον κόσμο
Euroleague 08.01.26

«Για αυτό έφυγε ο Ταϊρίκ Τζόουνς» – Η «αναβάθμιση» στον Ολυμπιακό, ο ρόλος του Ομπράντοβιτς και η σχέση με τον κόσμο

Οι Σέρβοι συνεχίζουν να ασχολούνται με την περίπτωση του Ταϊρίκ Τζόουνς και τη μεταγραφή του στον Ολυμπιακό, όμως ξεκαθαρίζουν ποιος είναι ο ρόλος που είχε ο Ομπράντοβιτς στην εξέλιξη του Αμερικανού, αλλά και τη σχέση του με τον κόσμο της Παρτιζάν.

Σύνταξη
Ήπειρος: Καθιζήσεις στο οδικό δίκτυο από τα έντονα καιρικά φαινόμενα – Ζημιές από ανεμοστρόβιλο
Ελλάδα 08.01.26

Καθιζήσεις στο οδικό δίκτυο της Ηπείρου από τα έντονα καιρικά φαινόμενα - Ζημιές από ανεμοστρόβιλο

Η Ήπειρος επλήγη και από ανεμοστρόβιλο που κατέστρεψε ολοσχερώς μεγάλη πτηνοτροφική μονάδα στο Καλπάκι - Πολιτική προστασία και δήμοι επιχειρούν με 40 μηχανήματα για την αντιμετώπιση των προβλημάτων

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Παπαδάκης: Το τελευταίο «αντίο» αυτή την ώρα – Το in στο Αποτεφρωτήριο Ριτσώνας
Ελλάδα 08.01.26

Το τελευταίο «αντίο» αυτή την ώρα στον Γιώργο Παπαδάκη - Το in στο Αποτεφρωτήριο Ριτσώνας

Συγγενείς, συνεργάτες και φίλοι λένε αυτή την ώρα το τελευταίο «αντίο» στον αγαπημένο δημοσιογράφο Γιώργο Παπαδάκη, ο οποίος άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή την Κυριακή 4 Ιανουαρίου σε ηλικία 74 ετών.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Άφαντος ο 33χρονος γιατρός – «Δεν θα σταματήσουμε μέχρι να τον βρούμε», λέει η μητέρα του
«Τον ψάχνω παντού» 08.01.26

Άφαντος ο 33χρονος γιατρός στην Κρήτη - «Δεν θα σταματήσουμε μέχρι να τον βρούμε», λέει η μητέρα του

Ο Αλέξης Τσικόπουλος αντιμετώπιζε τα τελευταία χρόνια ένα προσωπικό ζήτημα, ενώ ακολουθούσε και φαρμακευτική αγωγή, την οποία όμως το τελευταίο διάστημα είχε διακόψει

Σύνταξη
Φαραντούρης μετά τη διαγραφή του: «Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ επέλεξε να μην συνοδοιπορήσουμε» – Τι είπε για το κόμμα Καρυστιανού
Πολιτική 08.01.26

Φαραντούρης μετά τη διαγραφή του: «Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ επέλεξε να μην συνοδοιπορήσουμε» – Τι είπε για το κόμμα Καρυστιανού

Να δικαιολογήσει τις δηλώσεις που είχαν προηγηθεί και οδήγησαν στη διαγραφή του από την ευρωομάδα του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, επιχείρησε ο Νίκος Φαραντούρης. Τι είπε για το κόμμα Καρυστιανού

Σύνταξη
Το κράτος συνεχίζει να εκδικείται την Παρασκευή Τυχεροπούλου – για «συγκάλυψη στο σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ» μιλά ο δικηγόρος της
Πολιτική 08.01.26

Το κράτος συνεχίζει να εκδικείται την Παρασκευή Τυχεροπούλου – για «συγκάλυψη στο σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ» μιλά ο δικηγόρος της

Στο νέο σχήμα του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ υπό την ομπρέλα της ΑΑΔΕ του κ. Πιτσιλή, η Παρασκευή Τυχεροπούλου, η υπάλληλος που πρωτοστάτησε στους ελέγχους για τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις παραμένει στο.... πρωτόκολλο, προφανώς ως... τιμωρία για τη δράση της.

Σύνταξη
Κλιμακώνουν με 48ωρους αποκλεισμούς οι αγρότες επικαλούμενοι «το δικαίωμα στη ζωή» – Σύγκρουση επιλέγει το Μαξίμου
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 08.01.26

Κλιμακώνουν με 48ωρους αποκλεισμούς οι αγρότες επικαλούμενοι «το δικαίωμα στη ζωή» – Σύγκρουση επιλέγει το Μαξίμου

Ανυποχώρητοι οι αγρότες προχωρούν στους 48ωρους αποκλεισμούς, χαρακτηρίζοντας εμπαιγμό τις κυβερνητικές ανακοινώσεις - Η χώρα κόβεται στα δύο με ευθύνη της κυβέρνησης που επιλέγει τον δρόμο της σύγκρουσης

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Σέρρες: «Δεν είναι δολοφόνος – Ήταν κακιά στιγμή» – Ο αδελφός του 16χρονου που σκότωσε στο ξύλο τον 17χρονο
Τι λέει ο δικηγόρος του 08.01.26

«Δεν είναι δολοφόνος, ήταν κακιά στιγμή» - Ο αδελφός του 16χρονου που σκότωσε στο ξύλο τον 17χρονο στις Σέρρες

Ο 16χρονος «δεν πήγε για να σκοτώσει, αλλά να λύσει μια διαφωνία» λέει ο δικηγόρος του για την υπόθεση στις Σέρρες και ότι «δεν ήταν παραβατικός έτσι όπως αποτυπώθηκε στη δημοσιογραφική έρευνα»

Σύνταξη
«Υπάρχει μόνο ένας Έλληνας σε αυτόν τον Δούρειο Ίππο» – Ο Παυλίδης αποθεώνεται από την A Bola
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.01.26

«Υπάρχει μόνο ένας Έλληνας σε αυτόν τον Δούρειο Ίππο» – Ο Παυλίδης αποθεώνεται από την A Bola

Ο Βαγγέλης Παυλίδης αποθεώθηκε για ακόμη μια φορά από την «A Bola» παρότι η Μπενφίκα ηττήθηκε από την Μπράγκα με 3-1 εντός έδρας και αποκλείστηκε από το Σούπερ Καπ.

Σύνταξη
Η τελευταία λέξη της Μπριζίτ Μπαρντό – Τι είπε η Β.Β. στον σύζυγό της πριν φύγει από τη ζωή
Στα 91 της 08.01.26

Η τελευταία λέξη της Μπριζίτ Μπαρντό – Τι είπε η Β.Β. στον σύζυγό της πριν φύγει από τη ζωή

Ο σύζυγος της Μπαρντό, Μπερνάρ ντ'Ορμάλ, αποκάλυψε ότι η ηθοποιός είχε υποβληθεί σε δύο χειρουργικές επεμβάσεις μετά από διάγνωση καρκίνου πριν από το θάνατό της στις 28 Δεκεμβρίου ενώ περιέγραψε την τελευταία ημέρα της Γαλλίδας σταρ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Γουόριορς – Μιλγουόκι Μπακς 120-113: Νέα ήττα για τα «Ελάφια» παρά τον «διπλό» Αντετοκούνμπο (vid)
Μπάσκετ 08.01.26

Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Γουόριορς – Μιλγουόκι Μπακς 120-113: Νέα ήττα για τα «Ελάφια» παρά τον «διπλό» Αντετοκούνμπο (vid)

Οι Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Γουόριορς επικράτησαν των Μπακς με 120 -113 – Φοβερή εμφάνιση από τον Κάρι (31π.), δεν ήταν αρκετή για τα Ελάφια η εξαιρετική προσπάθεια του Αντετοκούνμπο (34π.)

Σύνταξη
Νέα πολιτική ηθική με παλιά υλικά;
Editorial 08.01.26

Νέα πολιτική ηθική με παλιά υλικά;

Όποιος θέλει να διαμορφώσει ένα νέο πολιτικό σχήμα, καλό είναι να μην ακολουθεί παλιές πρακτικές και τρόπους

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Εθνική Γυναικών: Οι επιλογές του Χάρη Παυλίδη για την κοινή προετοιμασία με την Ιταλία
Πόλο 08.01.26

Εθνική Γυναικών: Οι επιλογές του Χάρη Παυλίδη για την κοινή προετοιμασία με την Ιταλία

Κοινή προετοιμασία με την Εθνική Ιταλίας θα πραγματοποιήσει τις επόμενες ημέρες η Εθνική πόλο των Γυναικών ενόψει του ευρωπαϊκού πρωταθλήματος που θα διεξαχθεί στην Μαδέιρα στην Πορτογαλίας.

Σύνταξη
Eurostat: Συνεχίζεται η ακρίβεια με διαρκείς ανατιμήσεις – Πού θα φτάσει φέτος ο πληθωρισμός στην Ελλάδα
Στοιχεία Eurostat 08.01.26

Συνεχίζεται η ακρίβεια με διαρκείς ανατιμήσεις - Πού θα φτάσει φέτος ο πληθωρισμός στην Ελλάδα

Η ακρίβεια έχει απλωθεί σε όλο το μήκος και το πλάτος της ελληνικής οικονομίας απειλώντας ξανά και ξανά τις τσέπες των καταναλωτών - Ανησυχητικά τα στοιχεία της Eurostat για τον πληθωρισμό

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης: Μία από τις πιο δυνατές και σκοτεινές νουβέλες του Ντοστογιέφσκι στο Θησείον
inTickets 08.01.26

Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης: Μία από τις πιο δυνατές και σκοτεινές νουβέλες του Ντοστογιέφσκι στο Θησείον

Η παράσταση Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης, εμπνευσμένη από το έργο, τη ζωή και τη φιλοσοφία του κορυφαίου Ρώσου συγγραφέα, επιχειρεί μια σύγχρονη, εσωτερική ανάγνωση πάνω στην έννοια της πτώσης — σωματικής, ηθικής και υπαρξιακής.

Σύνταξη
Το παρασκήνιο της συνάντησης Δούκα, Χαρίτση, Ζαχαριάδη στο Κολωνάκι
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 08.01.26

Το παρασκήνιο της συνάντησης Δούκα, Χαρίτση, Ζαχαριάδη στο Κολωνάκι

Τι συζήτησαν στο Κολωνάκι o Χάρης Δούκας, ο Αλέξης Χαρίτσης και ο Κώστας Ζαχαριάδης μετά τον αγιασμό των υδάτων στη Δεξαμενή - Οι διεργασίες στην Kεντροαριστερά και οι συζητήσεις για Τσίπρα και Καρυστιανού

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 08 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο