Τρίτη 06 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΠΑΠΑΔΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Special Committee Probes Greek Airspace Blackout After Chaos
English edition 06 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 17:39

Special Committee Probes Greek Airspace Blackout After Chaos

Authorities launch parallel technical and judicial investigations after a 40-minute collapse of air traffic control disrupted flights, stranded passengers, and exposed concerns over aging infrastructure

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Ψυχική ευεξία: H επιστήμη δείχνει τον δρόμο – Τα 9 μονοπάτια

Ψυχική ευεξία: H επιστήμη δείχνει τον δρόμο – Τα 9 μονοπάτια

Spotlight

Greek authorities have formed a special committee to investigate Sunday’s major blackout in Greek airspace after a partial collapse of the air traffic control system caused widespread disruption to flights and affected thousands of passengers.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, when the air traffic control system covering the Athens Flight Information Region went offline for about 40 minutes. Communications froze, aircraft were grounded at airports, flights were canceled, and radio frequencies filled with radar noise instead of instructions, according to air traffic controllers.

During the outage, the backup system failed to activate, while telephone and electronic communication channels were also knocked out, leaving controllers unable to manage air traffic. The breakdown triggered significant delays that continued well after operations resumed.

Initial statements from the Civil Aviation Authority referred to “massive interference” affecting frequencies. That explanation later shifted to a technical failure, though officials have yet to provide a clear account of what caused the blackout.

The incident prompted immediate action from prosecutors, who ordered an investigation into whether crimes related to dangerous interference in air transport may have been committed and to determine the source of the disruptions. At the same time, the Ministry of Transport announced the creation of a special committee tasked with identifying the exact causes of the failure.

Air traffic controllers have publicly demanded answers. Olga Toki, vice president of the national air traffic controllers’ association, said staff remain in the dark about what went wrong and how similar incidents will be prevented in the future. She stressed that understanding the cause is critical for improving safety and restoring confidence in the system.

Experts and controllers have also pointed to long-standing warnings about outdated and insufficient infrastructure. Aerospace engineer Faidon Karaiosefidis said the age of the equipment is a known issue, arguing that the way the crisis was handled may have worsened its impact. Controllers, he noted, continue to work with obsolete systems while trying to ensure safety.

Passenger disruption remains significant. Airlines reported that at least 2,000 pieces of luggage were misplaced during the chaos, though carriers say efforts are under way to return them to their owners as quickly as possible.

Findings from both the special committee and the judicial investigation are expected to determine responsibility and shape future measures to prevent another airspace blackout.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Ελληνική οικονομία: Η αναμέτρηση της οικονομίας με την κανονικότητα

Ελληνική οικονομία: Η αναμέτρηση της οικονομίας με την κανονικότητα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ψυχική ευεξία: H επιστήμη δείχνει τον δρόμο – Τα 9 μονοπάτια

Ψυχική ευεξία: H επιστήμη δείχνει τον δρόμο – Τα 9 μονοπάτια

Economy
Ανάπτυξη: Οι 1+1 φετινές προκλήσεις για το 2026

Ανάπτυξη: Οι 1+1 φετινές προκλήσεις για το 2026

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
LIVE: Φενέρμπαχτσε – Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ 06.01.26

LIVE: Φενέρμπαχτσε – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Φενέρμπαχτσε – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Φενέρμπαχτσε – Ολυμπιακός για την 20η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports 4HD.

Σύνταξη
Προσοχή στις fake πριγκίπισσες: SOS από το Παλάτι της Ισπανίας για την «πριγκίπισσα Λεονόρ» που υπόσχεται λεφτά
Fizz 06.01.26

Προσοχή στις fake πριγκίπισσες: SOS από το Παλάτι της Ισπανίας για την «πριγκίπισσα Λεονόρ» που υπόσχεται λεφτά

Μια πρωτοφανής επιχείρηση ψηφιακής απάτης, που χρησιμοποιεί το κύρος της ισπανικής βασιλικής οικογένειας και την αιχμή της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης, σαρώνει τις τελευταίες ώρες το TikTok με την πριγκίπισσα Λεονόρ να είναι στο επίκεντρο μιας σκοτεινής πλεκτάνης

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Βόλος-Κηφισιά 0-1: Ο Αμανί έδωσε την πρόκριση στους φιλοξενούμενους και παίζουν με τον Λεβαδειακό
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.01.26

Βόλος-Κηφισιά 0-1: Ο Αμανί έδωσε την πρόκριση στους φιλοξενούμενους και παίζουν με τον Λεβαδειακό

Με κεραυνό του Αμανί στο 81’ η Κηφισιά πήρε το εισιτήριο για τα προημιτελικά του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδας Betsson, όπου θα αντιμετωπίσει εκτός έδρας τον Λεβαδειακό. Ο Βόλος είχε δοκάρι στο 10’

Σύνταξη
Συμμαχία των Προθύμων: Πολυεθνική δύναμη θα διασφαλίσει την «αναγέννηση των ουκρανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων»
Αν έρθει η ειρήνη 06.01.26

Συμμαχία των Προθύμων: Πολυεθνική δύναμη θα διασφαλίσει την «αναγέννηση των ουκρανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων»

Η Συμμαχία των Προθύμων μελετά τη δημιουργία πολυεθνικής δύναμης, η οποία, στην περίπτωση που επιτευχθεί ειρηνευτική συμφωνία στην Ουκρανία. Τι αναφέρει το προσχέδιο δήλωσης της συνόδου στο Παρίσι.

Σύνταξη
Τα στενά περιθώρια μιας εξαρτημένης Ευρώπης που φανέρωσε η επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα
Deutsche Welle 06.01.26

Τα στενά περιθώρια μιας εξαρτημένης Ευρώπης που φανέρωσε η επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα

Ο δισταγμός της Ευρώπης να καταδικάσει την αμερικανική επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα αναδεικνύει πως το δίκαιο συχνά ταυτίζεται με την ισχύ – και πως η εξάρτηση συνεπάγεται περιορισμένη αυτονομία

Σύνταξη
Οργή των οπαδών του Στρασβούργου για την Τσέλσι
On Field 06.01.26

Οργή των οπαδών του Στρασβούργου για την Τσέλσι

Οι οπαδοί της γαλλικής ομάδας δεν μπορούσαν να πιστέψουν ότι η αγγλική ομάδα (με την οποία ανήκουν στον ίδιο όμιλο) «άρπαξε» τον νεαρό προπονητή του Στρασβούργου

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
To Art Deco έγινε 100 ετών – Το στυλ που άνθισε, πέθανε και επέστρεψε με δημοπρασίες εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων
Μοντερνισμός 06.01.26

To Art Deco έγινε 100 ετών - Το στυλ που άνθισε, πέθανε και επέστρεψε με δημοπρασίες εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων

Το κίνημα γεννήθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια της πρωτοποριακής Έκθεσης του Παρισιού το 1925 ως μια πολυτελής απάντηση στην επιτυχία του γερμανικού Bauhaus. Εκατό χρόνια αργότερα, οι τιμές του συνεχίζουν να σπάνε ρεκόρ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Το Μαξίμου «διαβάζει» την Μαρία Καρυστιανού
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 06.01.26

Το Μαξίμου «διαβάζει» την Μαρία Καρυστιανού

Στην κυβέρνηση εκτιμούν ότι στο πέρασμα του χρόνου και ελλείψει θέσεων και προγράμματος η Μαρία Καρυστιανού θα διολισθήσει ακόμα περισσότερο στον δρόμο του… λαϊκισμού.

Κυριάκος Δημάγγελος
Κυριάκος Δημάγγελος
Χιμένεθ: «Πάμε για πρόκριση επί του Παναθηναϊκού – Ευτυχισμένος αν έρθει ο παίκτης που ζήτησα»
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.01.26

Χιμένεθ: «Πάμε για πρόκριση επί του Παναθηναϊκού – Ευτυχισμένος αν έρθει ο παίκτης που ζήτησα»

Οι δηλώσεις του Μανόλο Χιμένεθ στην κάμερα της Cosmote TV, αλλά και τη συνέχεια στη συνέντευξη Τύπου, μετά την πρόκριση του Άρη επί του Παναιτωλικού στους «8» του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος Betsson.

Σύνταξη
Άναρχη παγκόσμια τάξη – Πόσο πιο πιθανός θα γίνει ένας Γ’ Παγκόσμιος Πόλεμος το 2026;
Οριακές ισορροπίες 06.01.26

Άναρχη παγκόσμια τάξη – Πόσο πιο πιθανός θα γίνει ένας Γ’ Παγκόσμιος Πόλεμος το 2026;

Καθώς οι διεθνείς θεσμοί αποδυναμώνονται, η διπλωματία καρκινοβατεί και ο εθνικισμός γιγαντώνεται, οι λάθος υπολογισμοί γίνονται πιο πιθανοί, το ίδιο ένας γενικευμένος πόλεμος στον 21ο αιώνα

Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Στην τελική ευθεία το σχέδιο της ΕΚΤ για το ψηφιακό ευρώ – Το 2026 η κρίσιμη ψηφοφορία
Είναι πολύπλοκο 06.01.26

Στην τελική ευθεία το σχέδιο της ΕΚΤ για το ψηφιακό ευρώ – Το 2026 η κρίσιμη ψηφοφορία

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Κεντρική Τράπεζα στοχεύει να εισάγει το ψηφιακό ευρώ το 2029, μετά από ένα πιλοτικό πρόγραμμα το 2027, αλλά τα κόμματα στο Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινοβούλιο είναι διχασμένα

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Γροιλανδία: Ο Τραμπ πιστεύει ότι μπορεί να την «αρπάξει» και να τη γλιτώσει – Ποιος θα τον σταματήσει;
Έχει δίκιο; 06.01.26

Γροιλανδία: Ο Τραμπ πιστεύει ότι μπορεί να την «αρπάξει» και να τη γλιτώσει – Ποιος θα τον σταματήσει;

Το ΝΑΤΟ χρειάζεται τις ΗΠΑ περισσότερο από ό,τι το χρειάζονται οι ΗΠΑ. Και καμία ευρωπαϊκή δύναμη δεν έχει ισχύ να αντιπαρατεθεί στρατιωτικά. Μήπως η Γροιλανδία είναι ο επόμενος στόχος του Τραμπ;

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Η Γροιλανδία καλεί εκ νέου τις ΗΠΑ σε διάλογο, ευχαριστώντας τους Ευρωπαίους ηγέτες για τη στήριξη
Δήλωση του Νίλσεν 06.01.26

Η Γροιλανδία καλεί εκ νέου τις ΗΠΑ σε διάλογο, ευχαριστώντας τους Ευρωπαίους ηγέτες για τη στήριξη

«Θέλω να καλέσω εκ νέου τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες να ξεκινήσουν διάλογο με σεβασμό μέσω των κατάλληλων διπλωματικών και πολιτικών οδών», υπογράμμισε ο πρωθυπουργός της Γροιλανδίας, Γενς-Φρέντερικ Νίλσεν

Σύνταξη
Ο Σόλσκιερ μπορεί να θέλει την επιστροφή αλλά…
On Field 06.01.26

Ο Σόλσκιερ μπορεί να θέλει την επιστροφή αλλά…

Ο Νορβηγός «παίζει» δυνατά για να καθίσει εκ νέου στον πάγκο της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ αλλά στις τάξεις των οπαδών του συλλόγου επικράτησε «παγωμάρα» στο ενδεχόμενο επιστροφής του Νορβηγού…

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Η επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα ήταν «κάτι εκπληκτικό» – Η ομιλία στους Ρεπουμπλικάνους νομοθέτες
Στο Κέντρο Κένεντι 06.01.26 Upd: 18:40

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Η επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα ήταν «κάτι εκπληκτικό» – Η ομιλία στους Ρεπουμπλικάνους νομοθέτες

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ υποστήριξε ότι η επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα ήταν «κάτι εκπληκτικό», παρά το γεγονός ότι σκοτώθηκαν άνθρωποι. Μίλησε για μια «εντυπωσιακά στρατηγική επιχείρηση».

Σύνταξη
Πρώην Αρχηγός ΓΕΕΘΑ Γαλλίας: «Χρειάζεται ειρήνη, οι Ουκρανοί δεν μπορούν να νικήσουν»
«Συμφωνία τώρα!» 06.01.26

Πρώην Αρχηγός ΓΕΕΘΑ Γαλλίας: «Χρειάζεται ειρήνη, οι Ουκρανοί δεν μπορούν να νικήσουν»

Ο άλλοτε ισχυρός άνδρας των ενόπλων δυνάμεων της Γαλλίας είναι πεπεισμένος ότι η μόνη σωτηρία για το Κίεβο είναι η σύναψη μια συμφωνίας ειρήνης.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Ο άφαντος Λανουά και οι μόνοι διαιτητές
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.01.26

Ο άφαντος Λανουά και οι μόνοι διαιτητές

Ούτε ένα μάθημα από τον Λανουά στους ρέφερι το διάστημα των γιορτών, προτιμώντας τις διακοπές από το να προβληματιστεί με τα πολλά λάθη. Ο Λανουά αγνόησε Ολυμπιακό, Παναθηναϊκό, ΑΕΚ και ΠΑΟΚ

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
LIVE: Βόλος – Κηφισιά
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.01.26

LIVE: Βόλος – Κηφισιά

LIVE: Βόλος – Κηφισιά. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Βόλος – Κηφισιά για τα πλέι-οφ του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος Betsson. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD.

Σύνταξη
Άρης – Παναιτωλικός 2-0: Άνετα στους «8» οι «κίτρινοι» και τώρα Παναθηναϊκός (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.01.26

Άρης – Παναιτωλικός 2-0: Άνετα στους «8» οι «κίτρινοι» και τώρα Παναθηναϊκός (vid)

Ο Άρης ήταν κατά κράτος ανώτερος του Παναιτωλικού στο «Βικελίδης» (2-0), εξασφάλισε την πρόκρισή του στους «8» του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδας Betsson και εκεί θα αντιμετωπίσει τον Παναθηναϊκό.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 06 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο