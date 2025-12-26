Παρασκευή 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
26.12.2025 | 12:47
Έκρηξη σε τζαμί στη Συρία – 5 νεκροί και 21 τραυματίες
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 12:34

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Dugnadsånd: Το μυστικό για να είναι κάθε μέρα Χριστούγεννα

Dugnadsånd: Το μυστικό για να είναι κάθε μέρα Χριστούγεννα

Spotlight

Christmas is once again filling homes with familiar scents of festive sweets, glowing trees, and a sense of anticipation that goes beyond tradition. Alongside the celebrations, seasonal décor remains one of the most expressive ways people bring the holiday spirit indoors.

This Christmas, home decoration moves beyond simple sparkle and ornamentation. The dominant trends reflect a collective desire for warmth, nostalgia, playfulness, and personal expression—blending the past with the present and turning living spaces into immersive festive environments.

So which styles are defining Christmas décor this year?

One of the most prominent trends this season draws inspiration from classic, heritage aesthetics often associated with British country homes. Known widely as the “Ralph Lauren Christmas,” this style marks a clear shift away from icy minimalism and cool-toned palettes.

Deep burgundy, forest green, and rich reds dominate, paired with luxurious textures such as velvet and wool. Tartan patterns have made a strong comeback, appearing on throws, cushions, ribbons, and tree accents—bringing an atmosphere of refined nostalgia and timeless elegance.

Warm yellow lighting replaces stark white LEDs, while tall, slender candles and cinnamon-scented aromas enhance the sense of comfort and tradition.

Another defining trend embraces calm, simplicity, and a closer connection to nature. “Cosy Time” and “Frosted Retreat” aesthetics favor earthy and pastel tones—soft whites, mocha, olive green, and muted gold.

Natural and sustainable materials take center stage: wooden ornaments, pinecones, dried citrus slices, linen ribbons, and abundant greenery such as cedar and eucalyptus. Frosted branches add a wintery touch, creating the impression of a mountain chalet or a snow-covered forest brought indoors.

Layering textures—faux fur, wool throws, and soft textiles—reinforces the feeling of warmth and serenity.

Food Baubles & Pastel Magic: The Sweet, Playful Tree

Playfulness is also a major theme this Christmas, especially in family homes. Tree decorations inspired by sweets have become increasingly popular, transforming Christmas trees into whimsical “gingerbread shop” displays.

Ornaments shaped like candies, cookies, gingerbread figures, and traditional Greek treats such as melomakarona (a honey-soaked Christmas biscuit) create a joyful, almost storybook effect. Some decorations are even edible, blurring the line between décor and festive indulgence.

The color palette leans toward romantic pastels—soft pink, mint, lilac, and cream—enhanced with pearlescent or copper accents. Oversized bows, particularly striped or tartan, appear everywhere: on doors, chairs, garlands, and trees.

Broadway Glamour & Monochrome Magic: Statement Decorating

For those drawn to drama and modern design, two bold trends stand out.

Broadway Holiday transforms homes into theatrical stages. Rich reds, gold, peacock blue, and touches of black and white combine with velvet fabrics, glass ornaments, feathers, and shimmering textures for a glamorous, high-impact look.

At the opposite end, Monochrome Magic offers a sleek, contemporary alternative. Black, white, gray, and silver dominate, creating a minimalist yet striking aesthetic that feels both modern and festive.

The Unifying Element: Light

Across all decorating styles, lighting remains the defining element of Christmas décor. This year, the emphasis is on softer, warmer, and more atmospheric illumination.

Candles at varying heights, subtle fragrances, mirrors that amplify light, and flexible fairy lights placed in glass jars, around plants, or alongside books create a gentle, dreamlike glow—enhancing warmth and intimacy throughout the home.

Ultimately, this Christmas’s decorating trends share a common theme: authenticity. Whether rooted in tradition, nature, playfulness, or modern drama, the most successful festive spaces are those that reflect personality and create a sense of welcome.

As homes fill with music, candlelight, and celebration, Christmas décor becomes less about perfection—and more about atmosphere, meaning, and magic.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ακίνητα
Χρυσή βίζα: Μειώνονται οι αιτήσεις – Γιατί φρενάρει η ζήτηση [πίνακες]

Χρυσή βίζα: Μειώνονται οι αιτήσεις – Γιατί φρενάρει η ζήτηση [πίνακες]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Dugnadsånd: Το μυστικό για να είναι κάθε μέρα Χριστούγεννα

Dugnadsånd: Το μυστικό για να είναι κάθε μέρα Χριστούγεννα

Ηλεκτρισμός
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Με αύξηση 5% κλείνει ο Δεκέμβριος

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Με αύξηση 5% κλείνει ο Δεκέμβριος

inWellness
inTown
«Toxic»: Ένας άντρας, μια γυναίκα, ένας θανατηφόρος ιός – Το ψυχολογικό θρίλερ έρχεται στο θέατρο Αργώ
inTickets 25.12.25

«Toxic»: Ένας άντρας, μια γυναίκα, ένας θανατηφόρος ιός - Το ψυχολογικό θρίλερ έρχεται στο θέατρο Αργώ

Ο Γιώργος Αγγελίδης, μετά την επιτυχία της παράστασης «Αυτόματη Εστίαση», επιστρέφει με το «Toxic» - ένα ψυχολογικό θρίλερ που επιδιώκει να υπενθυμίσει πόσο αδιόρατα μπορεί να μεταμορφωθεί το οικείο σε απειλή.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Σύνταξη
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Σύνταξη
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Θεσσαλονίκη: Μέσα από τις φυλακές φαίνεται πως δόθηκε η εντολή για το χτύπημα σε τράπεζα στον Εύοσμο
Θεσσαλονίκη 26.12.25

Μέσα από τις φυλακές φαίνεται πως δόθηκε η εντολή για το χτύπημα σε τράπεζα στον Εύοσμο - Τα νεότερα στοιχεία

Την έρευνα για την ισχυρή έκρηξη βόμβας, που σημειώθηκε ανήμερα των Χριστουγέννων σε υποκατάστημα τράπεζας στον Εύοσμο Θεσσαλονίκης, έχει αναλάβει το ελληνικό FBΙ.

Σύνταξη
Επικό βίντεο: Η κόρη του Τσικίνιο τραγουδάει τον ύμνο του Ολυμπιακού (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.12.25

Επικό βίντεο: Η κόρη του Τσικίνιο τραγουδάει τον ύμνο του Ολυμπιακού (vid)

Ο Τσικίνιο έχει δεθεί για τα καλά στον Ολυμπιακό ζώντας τις σπουδαιότερες στιγμές της καριέρας του και η μικρή του κόρη το απολαμβάνει τραγουδώντας στα ελληνικά τον ύμνο της ομάδας

Σύνταξη
Καλιφόρνια: Τρεις νεκρούς άφησε πίσω της η σαρωτική καταιγίδα
Ατμοσφαιρικός ποταμός 26.12.25

Καλιφόρνια: Τρεις νεκρούς άφησε πίσω της η σαρωτική καταιγίδα

Σύμφωνα με τοπικές αρχές, οι ισχυρές βροχοπτώσεις σε μεγάλες περιοχές της Καλιφόρνια προκάλεσαν πλημμύρες και κατολισθήσεις, με αποτέλεσμα τρεις νεκρούς μέχρι τη νύχτα των Χριστουγέννων.

Σύνταξη
Ιαπωνία: Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε εργοστάσιο – Τουλάχιστον 15 τραυματίες, συνελήφθη ο δράστης
Σήμανε συναγερμός 26.12.25

Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε εργοστάσιο στην Ιαπωνία - Τουλάχιστον 15 τραυματίες, συνελήφθη ο δράστης

Τουλάχιστον πέντε άτομα έχουν μεταφερθεί και νοσηλεύονται σε νοσοκομεία σε σοβαρή κατάσταση - Kατά την επίθεση έγινε χρήση και «υγρού σε μορφή σπρέι», που πιστεύεται ότι ήταν χλωρίνη

Σύνταξη
Από τα μπαχαρικά μέχρι τον έρωτα, τα πιο τρελά γκάτζετ που έφερε το 2025 στον κόσμο της τεχνολογίας
Εποχή των ρομπότ 26.12.25

Από τα μπαχαρικά μέχρι τον έρωτα, τα πιο τρελά γκάτζετ που έφερε το 2025 στον κόσμο της τεχνολογίας

Από ανθρωποειδή ρομπότ που διπλώνουν τα ρούχα σας έως αφράτα πλάσματα που φοριούνται και συμπεριφέρονται ντροπαλά γύρω από τους ανθρώπους – το 2025 έφερε πολλά νέα γκάτζετ

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Από την UEFA στη Νότια Αμερική: και το βραζιλιάνικο ποδόσφαιρο υιοθετεί το Financial Fair Play
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.12.25

Από την UEFA στη Νότια Αμερική: και το βραζιλιάνικο ποδόσφαιρο υιοθετεί το Financial Fair Play

Αυξανόμενα έσοδα, εκρηκτικά χρέη και ένα νέο σύστημα κανόνων που φιλοδοξεί να σώσει τα οικονομικά των συλλόγων και να αλλάξει νοοτροπία σε ολόκληρο το οικοσύστημα του ποδοσφαίρου στη Βραζιλία

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Havaianas – Και για ποιον λόγο, παρακαλώ, η Δεξιά μποϊκοτάρει τις αγαπημένες σαγιονάρες της Βραζιλίας;
Πολιτική θύελλα 26.12.25

Havaianas - Και για ποιον λόγο, παρακαλώ, η Δεξιά μποϊκοτάρει τις αγαπημένες σαγιονάρες της Βραζιλίας;

Εδώ και δεκαετίες, οι σαγιονάρες Havaianas είναι ένα αγαπημένο παγκόσμιο σύμβολο της βραζιλιάνικης κουλτούρας, που φορούν εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι κάθε μέρα. Τώρα έχουν εμπλακεί σε μια πολιτική διαμάχη.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Παναθηναϊκός: Οκτώ παίκτες με ίωση – Πάει για αναβολή το ματς με το Μαρούσι
Euroleague 26.12.25

Παναθηναϊκός: Οκτώ παίκτες με ίωση – Πάει για αναβολή το ματς με το Μαρούσι

Ο Παναθηναϊκός έχει σοβαρό θέμα, καθώς οκτώ παίκτες και τρία μέλη από το επιτελείο της ομάδας διαγνώστηκαν με γρίπη Α, με τους πράσινους να ζητούν αναβολή για το ματς με το Μαρούσι.

Σύνταξη
OnlyFans και τένις: Μια συνεργασία που προκαλεί αντιδράσεις και αλλάζει τους κανόνες
Άλλα Αθλήματα 26.12.25

OnlyFans και τένις: Μια συνεργασία που προκαλεί αντιδράσεις και αλλάζει τους κανόνες

Η πλατφόρμα OnlyFans που έγινε παγκοσμίως γνωστή για το ερωτικό της περιεχόμενο μπαίνει δυναμικά στον χώρο του αθλητισμού, χορηγώντας όλο και περισσότερους επαγγελματίες τενίστες και τενίστριες.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Δένδιας σε Τουρκία: Η Ελλάδα δεν απειλεί, όμως θα υπερασπιστεί την κυριαρχία και τα κυριαρχικά της δικαιώματα
Αυστηρό μήνυμα 26.12.25

Απάντηση Δένδια στην Τουρκία: Η Ελλάδα δεν απειλεί, όμως θα υπερασπιστεί την κυριαρχία και τα κυριαρχικά της δικαιώματα

Ο Νίκος Δένδιας, σε δηλώσεις του από τη Σάμο απάντησε στην προκλητική στάση του τουρκικού υπουργείου Άμυνας ανήμερα των Χριστουγέννων

Σύνταξη
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Με αύξηση 5% κλείνει ο Δεκέμβριος – Πόσο θα είναι τον Ιανουάριο
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 26.12.25

Πόσο θα είναι τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος τον Ιανουάριο - Με αύξηση 5% κλείνει ο Δεκέμβριος

Οι πάροχοι θα διαμορφώσουν τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος για τον Ιανουάριο με βάση τη σύγκριση των χρηματιστηριακών τιμών ανάμεσα στον Δεκέμβριο και τον Νοέμβριο

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Το Μαρόκο που κινείται σε ρυθμούς… Ελ Κααμπί και το απίθανο βίντεο από την προπόνηση (vid)
On Field 26.12.25

Το Μαρόκο που κινείται σε ρυθμούς… Ελ Κααμπί και το απίθανο βίντεο από την προπόνηση (vid)

Ο Αγιούμπ Ελ Κααμπί παρουσιάζεται ως φαβορί για το αρχικό σχήμα απέναντι στο Μάλι (10μμ) με τους Μαροκινούς να ποντάρουν πάνω του – Το τρομερό βίντεο από την τελευταία προπόνηση

Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Άγιος Δημήτριος: Ανησυχία για τις καθιζήσεις στο ρέμα Πικροδάφνης – Κινδυνεύουν σπίτια, αυτοψίες στα πληγέντα σημεία
Άγιος Δημήτριος 26.12.25

Ανησυχία για τις καθιζήσεις στο ρέμα Πικροδάφνης - Κινδυνεύουν σπίτια, αυτοψίες στα πληγέντα σημεία

Χαρακτηριστική είναι η εικόνα στις οδούς Λιδωρικίου και Τεπελενίου, όπου το οδόστρωμα παρουσιάζει εκτεταμένες φθορές και έντονα σημάδια υποχώρησης - Σύσκεψη τη Δευτέρα 29/12 από την Περιφέρεια

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Είναι κρίσιμο να στηρίξουμε τους αγρότες – Η κυβέρνηση μεθόδευσε την ταλαιπωρία των εκδρομέων
ΠΑΣΟΚ 26.12.25

Τσουκαλάς: Είναι κρίσιμο να στηρίξουμε τους αγρότες – Η κυβέρνηση μεθόδευσε την ταλαιπωρία των εκδρομέων

«Η κυβέρνηση με ευθύνη της έχασε το στοίχημα της εξόδου των Χριστουγέννων, ελπίζω να μην επαναλάβει τις ίδιες πρακτικές και στην έξοδο της Πρωτοχρονιάς» τόνισε ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Συνέλαβαν τον γιο της Ελένης Παπαδοπούλου για τη δολοφονία στο Κολωνάκι – Την νάρκωσε και μετά την έκαψε
Ραγδαίες εξελίξεις 26.12.25

Συνελήφθη ο γιος της Ελένης Παπαδοπούλου για τη δολοφονία της στο Κολωνάκι - Την νάρκωσε και μετά την έκαψε

Ο θάνατος της Ελένης Παπαδοπούλου επήλθε από υπερβολική δόση ηρεμιστικών φαρμάκων και στη συνέχεια την έκαψαν αφού την περιέλουσαν με βενζίνη.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο