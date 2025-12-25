Πέμπτη 25 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Safe and Festive: How to Enjoy Holiday Meals Without Risk
Safe and Festive: How to Enjoy Holiday Meals Without Risk

Check labels carefully, especially expiration dates. Purchase refrigerated or frozen foods last so they reach your fridge as quickly as possible.

Family gatherings, strolls, and festive feasts are among the cherished moments most associate with Christmas. Yet, the season’s increased consumption of meats, poultry, and sweets often brings a rise in foodborne illnesses, as well as significant food loss and waste.

So, how can we enjoy safe, worry-free meals during the holidays—and beyond—while avoiding misleading practices or errors in food selection and handling?

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has compiled essential guidelines:

While Shopping
Buy only from licensed, regulated vendors, and pay attention to hygiene practices of staff, equipment, and premises. Check labels carefully, especially expiration dates. Purchase refrigerated or frozen foods last so they reach your fridge as quickly as possible.

Meat and Poultry
Fresh or frozen meats must never be sold outside refrigeration. Look for origin information, which should also appear on receipt labels. Packaged turkeys must display the slaughterhouse or processing plant code and the consumption date clearly on the packaging.

Eggs
All eggs must show a clear producer code on the shell, indicating rearing method, country of origin, and unit identification. Packaged eggs should also display the grading center code, weight, quality category, and minimum shelf life. For optimal preservation, eggs should be stored in a cool, shaded place or in the refrigerator.

By following these straightforward practices, holiday meals can remain joyful, delicious, and—most importantly—safe for everyone around the table.

Source: tovima.com

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Πώς πέρασαν τον κάβο της μείωσης των επιτοκίων και αύξησαν τα έσοδα

Τράπεζες: Πώς πέρασαν τον κάβο της μείωσης των επιτοκίων και αύξησαν τα έσοδα

Φυσικό αέριο
Κάθετος Διάδρομος: Μακρύς ο δρόμος… για αέριο από το Νότο

Κάθετος Διάδρομος: Μακρύς ο δρόμος… για αέριο από το Νότο

English edition
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Σύνταξη
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Σύνταξη
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ έντυσε τον Άγιο Βασίλη πράκτορα της ICE που κυνηγάει μετανάστες
Ποιοι είναι οι «άτακτοι»; 25.12.25

Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ έντυσε τον Άγιο Βασίλη πράκτορα της ICE που κυνηγάει μετανάστες

Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ έφτασε την εορταστική του καμπάνια για μαζικές απελάσεις σε νέο επίπεδο, με ένα βίντεο που δημιουργήθηκε με AI και μετατρέπει τον Άγιο Βασίλη σε πράκτορα της ICE

Σύνταξη
Στο πρώτο χριστουγεννιάτικο κήρυγμά του, ο Πάπας Λέων καταδικάζει τις συνθήκες διαβίωσης στη Γάζα
Βατικανό 25.12.25

Στο πρώτο χριστουγεννιάτικο κήρυγμά του, ο Πάπας Λέων καταδικάζει τις συνθήκες διαβίωσης στη Γάζα

Ο Λέων, που γιορτάζει τα πρώτα του Χριστούγεννα μετά την εκλογή του, έχει ένα πιο ήσυχο, διπλωματικό στυλ από τον προκάτοχό του και συνήθως αποφεύγει να κάνει πολιτικές αναφορές στα κηρύγματά του

Σύνταξη
Χειμερινές εκπτώσεις 2026: Πότε ξεκινούν – Πρακτικές συμβουλές για τους καταναλωτές
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 25.12.25

Χειμερινές εκπτώσεις 2026: Πότε ξεκινούν – Πρακτικές συμβουλές για τους καταναλωτές

Η συμμετοχή των καταστημάτων στις χειμερινές εκπτώσεις 2026 παραμένει προαιρετική. Ωστόσο, όσες επιχειρήσεις αποφασίσουν να προσφέρουν μειωμένα προϊόντα υπόκεινται σε αυστηρό κανονιστικό πλαίσιο

Σύνταξη
Ο Μητροπολίτης Κοζάνης «ξαναχτυπά»: Στο στόχαστρο όσοι υιοθετούν ζώα και τα ρούχα των κοριτσιών
Ελλάδα 25.12.25

Ο Μητροπολίτης Κοζάνης «ξαναχτυπά»: Στο στόχαστρο όσοι υιοθετούν ζώα και τα ρούχα των κοριτσιών

Οργισμένο ήταν το χριστουγεννιάτικο κήρυγμα του Μητροπολίτη Σερβίων και Κοζάνης για την «κατάντια» όπως είπε της Ελλάδας - Στοχοποίησε ξανά τις γυναίκες και κατέκρινε όσους υιοθετούν ζώα

Σύνταξη
Χριστούγεννα υπό κατοχή: Οι επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ εναντίον των Παλαιστινίων χριστιανών
Στη γενέτειρα του Χριστιανισμού 25.12.25

Χριστούγεννα υπό κατοχή: Οι επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ εναντίον των Παλαιστινίων χριστιανών

Λιγότεροι από 50.000 χριστιανοί ζουν σήμερα στην Παλαιστίνη, υπό την απειλή της παράνομης κατοχής και των επιθέσεων του Ισραήλ.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σέρρες: Άκαρπες οι έρευνες για τον διοικητή του Πυροσβεστικού Σώματος – Στο μικροσκόπιο το smartwatch του
Ελλάδα 25.12.25

Σέρρες: Άκαρπες οι έρευνες για τον διοικητή του Πυροσβεστικού Σώματος – Στο μικροσκόπιο το smartwatch του

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται από χθες το πρωί εκτεταμένη επιχείρηση για τον εντοπισμό του διοικητή του Πυροσβεστικού Κλιμακίου Πορροΐων, ο οποίος αγνοείται στις Σέρρες.

Σύνταξη
Χορεύοντας τη νοσταλγία: Τα τραγούδια που αγαπήσαμε ξανά μέσα από τη μικρή οθόνη
Λατρεία 25.12.25

Χορεύοντας τη νοσταλγία: Τα τραγούδια που αγαπήσαμε ξανά μέσα από τη μικρή οθόνη

Από τότε που η τηλεόραση κοίταξε στα μάτια τον κινηματογράφο, μας έχει χαρίσει μερικές εντυπωσιακές παραγωγές. Και παράλληλα έμαθε σε μια νέα γενιά μια σειρά από τραγούδια που κάποτε είχαν γράψει τη δική τους ιστορία.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
ΗΠΑ: Μέλη της ICE πυροβόλησαν και τραυμάτισαν δυο ανθρώπους στο Μέριλαντ
Αστυνομία μετανάστευσης 25.12.25

ΗΠΑ: Μέλη της ICE πυροβόλησαν και τραυμάτισαν δυο ανθρώπους στο Μέριλαντ

Μέλη της αμερικανικής αστυνομίας μετανάστευσης (ICE) ενεπλάκησαν σε επεισόδιο με τη χρήση πυροβόλων όπλων στο οποίο τραυματίστηκαν δυο άνθρωποι στην πολιτεία Μέριλαντ

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Προς νέα κλιμάκωση μετά την Πρωτοχρονιά – Γιορτάζουν τα Χριστούγεννα στα μπλόκα, με μουσική και μεζέδες
Agro-in 25.12.25

Αγρότες: Προς νέα κλιμάκωση μετά την Πρωτοχρονιά – Γιορτάζουν τα Χριστούγεννα στα μπλόκα, με μουσική και μεζέδες

Οι αγρότες παραμένουν στις θέσεις τους γιορτάζοντας τα Χριστούγεννα στα μπλόκα, στέλνοντας ξεκάθαρο μήνυμα προς την κυβέρνηση ότι ο αγώνας τους συνεχίζεται μέχρι να δοθούν λύσεις στα οξυμένα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει ο πρωτογενής τομέας

Σύνταξη
Πώς να εντοπίσετε έναν serial killer – Αυτά είναι τα 4 χαρακτηριστικά
Επιστημονικές & Τεχνολογικές Ειδήσεις 25.12.25

Πώς να εντοπίσετε έναν serial killer – Αυτά είναι τα 4 χαρακτηριστικά

Οι ψυχολόγοι έχουν αποκαλύψει πώς μπορούμε να εντοπίσουμε έναν πιθανό serial killer – και λένε ότι υπάρχουν τέσσερα βασικά χαρακτηριστικά που πρέπει να προσέξουμε

Σύνταξη
Νέα σενάρια από τη Βραζιλία για Τετέ και Γκρέμιο – «Η πρόταση στον Παναθηναϊκό»
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.12.25

Νέα σενάρια από τη Βραζιλία για Τετέ και Γκρέμιο – «Η πρόταση στον Παναθηναϊκό»

Σε συνέχεια των δημοσιευμάτων, στο εξωτερικό κάνουν λόγο για συνάντηση του μάνατζερ του Τετέ με την Γκρέμιο που συζήτησαν για την πρόταση που θα γίνει στον Παναθηναϊκό.

Σύνταξη
Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Τουρκία: Πώς αποφεύχθηκε μεγαλύτερη τραγωδία για 30 δευτερόλεπτα
Κόσμος 25.12.25

Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Τουρκία: Για 30 δευτερόλεπτα αποφεύχθηκε μεγαλύτερη τραγωδία

Αν το Falcon συνέχιζε την πορεία του για άλλα 30 δευτερόλεπτα τότε θα είχε συντριβεί στο κέντρο του χωριού Κεσικαβάκ που βρίσκεται σε απόσταση 2 χιλιομέτρων από το σημείο συντριβής του, αναφέρει σε δημοσίευμά της η Hurriyet

Σύνταξη
