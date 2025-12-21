Last Sunday Before Christmas: Shops Open Across Greece

Today, Sunday Dec. 21 2025—the final Sunday before Christmas—shops and supermarkets across the Greek market are open for last-minute holiday shopping, as they are every year.

Under the recommended trading hours, stores and supermarkets are operating today from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, while the festive Christmas schedule remains in force, offering extended opening hours in the run-up to the holidays.

Retailers will also open on the last Sunday of the year, Dec. 28, giving consumers additional time to complete their purchases.

Public holiday closures are scheduled for Dec. 25 and 26 (Christmas Day and Boxing Day), as well as New Year’s Day and Friday, Jan. 2 2026.

Indicative festive opening hours:

Sunday 21/12: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Monday 22/12: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Tuesday 23/12: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesday 24/12: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday 25/12: Closed (Public Holiday)

Friday 26/12: Closed (Public Holiday)

Saturday 27/12: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday 28/12: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Source: tovima.com