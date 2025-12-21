Κυριακή 21 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
21.12.2025
Ακυβέρνητο δεξαμενόπλοιο λόγω μπλακ άουτ νότια της Σκύρου
Last Sunday Before Christmas: Shops Open Across Greece
English edition 21 Δεκεμβρίου 2025

Last Sunday Before Christmas: Shops Open Across Greece

Retailers will also open on the last Sunday of the year, Dec. 28, giving consumers additional time to complete their purchases

Today, Sunday Dec. 21 2025—the final Sunday before Christmas—shops and supermarkets across the Greek market are open for last-minute holiday shopping, as they are every year.

Under the recommended trading hours, stores and supermarkets are operating today from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, while the festive Christmas schedule remains in force, offering extended opening hours in the run-up to the holidays.

Retailers will also open on the last Sunday of the year, Dec. 28, giving consumers additional time to complete their purchases.

Public holiday closures are scheduled for Dec. 25 and 26 (Christmas Day and Boxing Day), as well as New Year’s Day and Friday, Jan. 2 2026.

Indicative festive opening hours:

  •  Sunday 21/12: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
  •  Monday 22/12: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
  •  Tuesday 23/12: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
  •  Wednesday 24/12: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
  •  Thursday 25/12: Closed (Public Holiday)
  •  Friday 26/12: Closed (Public Holiday)
  •  Saturday 27/12: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
  •  Sunday 28/12: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Πάτρα: Συνελήφθη για απάτες μέλος συμμορίας – Λεία άνω των 120.000 ευρώ – Ενεχυροδανειστήρια στο κόλπο
Στην Πάτρα 21.12.25

Συνελήφθη για τηλεφωνικές απάτες μέλος συμμορίας - Άνω των 120.000 ευρώ η λεία - Ενεχυροδανειστήρια στο κόλπο

Η συλληφθείσα κατηγορείται για συμμετοχή σε τηλεφωνικές απάτες στην Πάτρα, τετελεσμένες και σε απόπειρα - Δικογραφία και εις βάρος ιδιοκτητών ενεχυροδανειστηρίων για διάθεση προϊόντων εγκλήματος

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Τρομακτικό βίντεο – Ριπές ανέμων ανατρέπουν νταλίκες σε αυτοκινητόδρομους
ΗΠΑ 21.12.25

Τρομακτικό βίντεο - Ριπές ανέμων ανατρέπουν νταλίκες σε αυτοκινητόδρομους

Οι Μετεωρολογικές Υπηρεσίες έχουν εκδώσει ευρείες προειδοποιήσεις για ισχυρούς ανέμους, ενώ καλούν τους οδηγούς να αποφεύγουν μη αναγκαία ταξίδια υπό τέτοιες ακραίες συνθήκες.

Σύνταξη
Σεισμική αλλαγή στο αφρικανικό ποδόσφαιρο: Το CAN ανά τετραετία και νέα Λίγκα των Εθνών
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.12.25

Σεισμική αλλαγή στο αφρικανικό ποδόσφαιρο: Το CAN ανά τετραετία και νέα Λίγκα των Εθνών

Η απόφαση του Πατρίς Μοτσεπέ επαναπροσδιορίζει το ημερολόγιο της ηπείρου, αλλάζει τις ισορροπίες με την Ευρώπη και ανοίγει μια νέα εποχή για τις εθνικές ομάδες της Αφρικής

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Αγρότες: Κλείνουν αύριο τις σήραγγες των Τεμπών για τα φορτηγά – Συνεχίζουν το άνοιγμα διοδίων
Agro-in 21.12.25

Με τρακτέρ αύριο στις σήραγγες των Τεμπών οι αγρότες - Συνεχίζουν το άνοιγμα των διοδίων

Οι αγρότες με καθημερινές συνελεύσεις καθορίζουν τα επόμενα βήματα ενόψει εντείνοντας την πίεση στην κυβέρνηση - Παράλληλα συνεχίζεται το άνοιγμα των διοδίων ώστε οι εκδρομείς των Χριστουγέννων να μετακινηθούν ελεύθερα

Σύνταξη
Σέντρα στο Κόπα Άφρικα: Το Μαρόκο του Ελ Κααμπί κάνει πρεμιέρα κόντρα στις Κομόρες
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.12.25

Σέντρα στο Κόπα Άφρικα: Το Μαρόκο του Ελ Κααμπί κάνει πρεμιέρα κόντρα στις Κομόρες

Το Κόπα Άφρικα ξεκινάει σήμερα Κυριακή (21/12), με το Μαρόκο του Αγιούμπ Ελ Κααμπί να αντιμετωπίζει τις Κομόρες και να ευελπιστεί σε κατάκτηση του τροπαίου στην έδρα του

Σύνταξη
Εβραϊκός αντισιωνισμός
«Όχι στο όνομά μας» 21.12.25

Εβραϊκός αντισιωνισμός

Ένα πρόσφατο βιβλίο υπενθυμίζει ότι ο αντισιωνισμός ήταν τμήμα της κουλτούρας της αμερικανικής εβραϊκής Αρστεράς

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Κολοσσός Ρόδου
Μπάσκετ 21.12.25

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Κολοσσός Ρόδου

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Κολοσσός Ρόδου. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Κολοσσός Ρόδου για την 11η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
«Ο πιο γενναίος άνθρωπος που γνώρισα ποτέ»: Πέθανε η αδελφή του Τζορτζ Κλούνεϊ, Αντέλια Ζάιντλερ, σε ηλικία 65 ετών
«Η ηρωίδα μου» 21.12.25

«Ο πιο γενναίος άνθρωπος που γνώρισα ποτέ»: Πέθανε η αδελφή του Τζορτζ Κλούνεϊ, Αντέλια Ζάιντλερ, σε ηλικία 65 ετών

Την απώλεια της αδελφής του, Αντέλιας «Άντα» Ζάιντλερ, θρηνεί ο Τζορτζ Κλούνεϊ. Η 65χρονη έφυγε από τη ζωή μετά από μάχη με τον καρκίνο, με τον ηθοποιό να τη χαρακτηρίζει «ηρωίδα» και «τον πιο γενναίο άνθρωπο που γνώρισε ποτέ»

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Στο νοσοκομείο δύο ανήλικα αγόρια λόγω κατανάλωσης αλκοόλ – Δύο συλλήψεις
Στην Κρήτη 21.12.25

Στο νοσοκομείο δύο ανήλικα αγόρια λόγω κατανάλωσης αλκοόλ - Δύο συλλήψεις

Για τα δύο περιστατικά κατανάλωσης αλκοόλ από ανήλικα παιδιά στην Κρήτη έχουν συλληφθεί από την Αστυνομία η 53χρονη υπεύθυνη του μπαρ στο Ηράκλειο και ο 48χρονος επιχειρηματίας στα Χανιά

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Η διακυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη διαιρεί σε δύο Ελλάδες – Οι λίγοι καλοπερνούν, οι πολλοί αγκομαχούν
ΠΑΣΟΚ 21.12.25

Τσουκαλάς: Η διακυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη διαιρεί σε δύο Ελλάδες – Οι λίγοι καλοπερνούν, οι πολλοί αγκομαχούν

«Η χώρα χρειάζεται άμεσα κυβέρνηση που να μπορεί να ενώσει τους Έλληνες, που θα μπορεί να δημιουργήσει μια Ελλάδα για όλους», αναφέρει ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Ο κυνισμός και η αλαζονεία του δεν πείθει κανέναν πια, ούτε τους αγροτοσυνδικαλιστές της ΝΔ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.12.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Ο κυνισμός και η αλαζονεία του δεν πείθει κανέναν πια, ούτε τους αγροτοσυνδικαλιστές της ΝΔ

Σφοδρά πυρά στον πρωθυπουργό εξαπολύει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - «Όσο κι αν προσπαθεί να κρύψει την αποτυχία του φωτίζοντας δείκτες και αριθμούς από την πλευρά που τον συμφέρει η πραγματικότητα είναι αμείλικτη…», τονίζει

Σύνταξη
Αφαιρέθηκαν χωρίς εξήγηση φωτογραφίες από τα αρχεία Έπσταϊν – ανάμεσά τους και εικόνα με τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ
«Τι άλλο συγκαλύπτεται;» 21.12.25

Αφαιρέθηκαν χωρίς εξήγηση φωτογραφίες από τα αρχεία Έπσταϊν – ανάμεσά τους και εικόνα με τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ

Δεκαέξι φωτογραφίες αποσύρθηκαν αθόρυβα από την ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα του Υπουργείου Δικαιοσύνης των ΗΠΑ με αρχεία για τον καταδικασμένο σε σεξουαλικά εγκλήματα Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν, προκαλώντας πολιτικές αντιδράσεις και ερωτήματα για τη διαφάνεια

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Πώς ο φόβος αλλάζει τον επαγγελματικό προσανατολισμό των νέων
Διεθνής Οικονομία 21.12.25

«Αν δεν θέλει τα γράμματα ας μάθει μια τέχνη» - Πώς να προστατεύσετε την εργασία σας από την Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη

Οι νέοι υπό τον φόβο της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης επενδύουν λιγότερο στο πανεπιστήμιο και ενδιαφέρονται περισσότερο για εξειδικευμένα επαγγέλματα

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Μητσοτάκης: Φουλ του… κοινωνικού αυτοματισμού για τους αγρότες – «Ανοιχτοί σε διάλογο αλλά όχι στο παράλογο»
Κυριακάτικη ανάρτηση 21.12.25

Φουλ του... κοινωνικού αυτοματισμού από Μητσοτάκη για τους αγρότες - «Ανοιχτοί σε διάλογο αλλά όχι στο παράλογο»

Για μια ακόμη φορά ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, προέβη σε συκοφάντηση του αγώνα των αγροτών, προσδοκώντας εναγωνίως να ενεργοποιήσει τον κοινωνικό αυτοματισμό - Πέταξε ξανά στους παραγωγούς το μπαλάκι του διαλόγου και άφησε αιχμές κατά του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη

Σύνταξη
Σάο Πάουλο: Διακοπή συνεργασίας με γιατρό μετά από καταγγελία για παράτυπη χρήση «στυλό αδυνατίσματος»
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.12.25

Σάο Πάουλο: Διακοπή συνεργασίας με γιατρό μετά από καταγγελία για παράτυπη χρήση «στυλό αδυνατίσματος»

Φάρμακα που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν από παίκτες της Σάο Πάουλο δεν προέρχονταν από προμηθευτή εγκεκριμένο από την Anvisa – τι ακριβώς συνέβη και πώς απαντά ο σύλλογος

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Ακίνητα: Νέος «ΕΝΦΙΑ» για ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων – Ποιοι επιβαρύνονται, πότε και πόσο θα κληθούν να πληρώσουν
Ακίνητα 21.12.25

Νέος «ΕΝΦΙΑ» για ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων - Ποιοι επιβαρύνονται, πότε και πόσο θα κληθούν να πληρώσουν

Ο καινούργιος μίνι δημοτικός ΕΝΦΙΑ για τα ακίνητα προβλέπεται στον νέο «Κώδικα Τοπικής Αυτοδιοίκησης» - Επιβάλλεται με συντελεστή επί της αξίας και το ύψος του θα καθορίζεται από τα δημοτικά συμβούλια

Σύνταξη
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

