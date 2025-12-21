Κυριακή 21 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
21.12.2025 | 14:26
Συναγερμός στην Πυροσβεστική – Φωτιά σε αποθήκες εργοστασίου στου Ρέντη
21.12.2025 | 11:43
Ακυβέρνητο δεξαμενόπλοιο λόγω μπλακ άουτ νότια της Σκύρου
Greek PM Highlights Budget, Tax Cuts and Reforms in Year-End Message
English edition 21 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 14:06

Greek PM Highlights Budget, Tax Cuts and Reforms in Year-End Message

Turning to the ongoing farmers’ mobilizations, the Greek PM calls for an end to road blockades, warning that they are harming the economy

he Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said the final week of the year draws to a close with the passage of the 2026 Budget and a series of landmark initiatives spanning the economy, security, and everyday life, according to his regular weekly message posted on Facebook.

At the heart of the government’s agenda, he noted, is the strengthening of disposable income. This includes tax cuts amounting to 2.9 billion euros, alongside the already scheduled early payment of increased Jan. pensions.

Turning to the ongoing farmers’ mobilizations, the prime minister stressed that the government remains open to dialogue, while underlining that 16 of the 27 demands have already been met. At the same time, he calls for an end to road blockades, warning that they are harming the economy.

Housing policy took center stage, Mitsotakis noted, with the announcement of a 400 million euros renovation program covering up to 90% of costs, alongside incentives for public servants in regional areas and new limits on short-term rentals in Thessaloniki. The prime minister also said a long-standing issue affecting 50,000 borrowers with Swiss franc loans is being resolved.

The prime minister described the past week as historic for the Greek Navy, following the delivery of the first digital Belharra frigate, the Kimon, which is expected to arrive in Greek waters in mid-Jan. In the digital domain, Greece is adopting its National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2026–2030, while also establishing “Pharos,” an artificial intelligence factory designed to link research with entrepreneurship through the “Daedalus” supercomputer, Mitsotakis said.

From Feb 16, “ERGANI II” will become fully operational, turning it into a live employment registry, while the expanded Digital Work Card is expected to bring an additional 1 billion euros to social security funds in 2026.

In Attica, work has begun on installing 388 round-the-clock “smart” cameras to improve road safety, while in Thessaloniki the Metro and key bus routes will run 24 hours a day over the next two Saturdays during the festive period.

Concluding the prime minister announced approval for the expansion and upgrade of the National Archaeological Museum, a project aimed at enhancing the museum’s collections and creating a new green space in central Athens.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Σύνταξη
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
Μπαρτζώκας: «Νομίζω πως ο Φαλ θα γυρίσει μέσα στη χρονιά»
Μπάσκετ 21.12.25

Ο Μπαρτζώκας αποκάλυψε πως η επιστροφή του Φαλ θα γίνει πιο σύντομα από ότι αναμενόταν

Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας ανέφερε πως η αποθεραπεία του Μουστάφα Φαλ πηγαίνει πολύ καλά και εξέφρασε την πίστη ότι ο Γάλλος σέντερ θα καταφέρει να αγωνιστεί μέσα στη φετινή σεζόν.

Σύνταξη
Η πρώτη κίνηση του Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο στην Μπενφίκα: Σίντνι Καμπράλ στο προσκήνιο
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.12.25

Η πρώτη κίνηση του Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο στην Μπενφίκα: Σίντνι Καμπράλ στο προσκήνιο

Ο Πορτογάλος τεχνικός, Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο θέλει άμεση ενίσχυση στα άκρα της άμυνας και οι Αετοί κινούνται αποφασιστικά για τον διεθνή με το Πράσινο Ακρωτήρι από την Εστρέλα Αμαδόρα

Γεώργιος Μαζιάς
Αυστραλία: Αποδοκιμασίες κατά του πρωθυπουργού στις εκδηλώσεις μνήμης για τα θύματα στην παραλία Μποντάι
Δρακόντεια μέτρα 21.12.25

Αποδοκιμασίες κατά του Αυστραλού πρωθυπουργού στις εκδηλώσεις μνήμης για τα θύματα στην παραλία Μποντάι

Υπό αυστηρά μέτρα ασφαλείας και με τις σημαίες να κυματίζουν μεσίστιες στα κυβερνητικά κτίρια, τηρήθηκε ενός λεπτού σιγή στις 06:47 ώρα Αυστραλίας, τη στιγμή που ξεκίνησε η επίθεση

Σύνταξη
Η αβάσταχτη σκληρότητα μιας αδιάφορης προς τα παιδιά Πολιτείας – Γιατί με τα παιδιά ό,τι δίνεις παίρνεις
Δημοσίευση στο in 21.12.25

Η αβάσταχτη σκληρότητα μιας αδιάφορης προς τα παιδιά Πολιτείας – Γιατί με τα παιδιά ό,τι δίνεις παίρνεις

Σκληρή και ουσιαστική παρέμβαση στο in για τη συμπεριφορά των παιδιών μετά από 10 χρόνια πολλαπλών κρίσεων, την παντελή έλλειψη μέτρων και την ευκολία των επικίνδυνων αναλύσεων για τη βία των νέων και την υποτιθέμενη παραβατικότητά τους από τους κατεξοχήν ειδικούς Ξένη Δημητρίου, Βασίλη Ιωακειμίδη, Θεώνη Κουφονικολάκου και Γιώργο Νικολαΐδη. «Αρχή του ποινικού δικαίου των ανηλίκων είναι η αγωγή και όχι η τιμωρία»

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος για δώρο Χριστουγέννων: Κ. Μητσοτάκη ώς πότε θα συντηρείτε κοινωνικές ανισότητες και αδικίες;
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 21.12.25

Φάμελλος για δώρο Χριστουγέννων: Κ. Μητσοτάκη ώς πότε θα συντηρείτε κοινωνικές ανισότητες και αδικίες;

«Οι δημόσιοι υπάλληλοι και οι συνταξιούχοι, παραμένουν δέσμιοι μιας μνημονιακής υποχρέωσης», επισήμανε σε μήνυμά του ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Σέρρες: Συνελήφθη καθηγητής μετά από καταγγελία 17χρονης μαθήτριας για παρενόχληση – Κατηγορείται πως την θώπευσε σε άδεια τάξη
Ελλάδα 21.12.25

Σέρρες: Συνελήφθη καθηγητής μετά από καταγγελία 17χρονης μαθήτριας για παρενόχληση – Κατηγορείται πως την θώπευσε σε άδεια τάξη

Αύριο απολογείται o καθηγητής – Αποκλειστικές πληροφορίες του in για το τι αναμένεται να ισχυριστεί – τι λέει ο δικηγόρος του

Γεωργία Κακή
Γεωργία Κακή
Χαρίτσης: Θετική η μετατόπιση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στις αμυντικές δαπάνες – Η εξεταστική για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ έργο του Netflix
Νέα Αριστερά 21.12.25

Χαρίτσης: Θετική η μετατόπιση ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στις αμυντικές δαπάνες – Η εξεταστική για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ έργο του Netflix

Άνοιγμα προς τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ από τον πρόεδρο της Νέας Αριστεράς, Αλέξη Χαρίτση, με ταυτόχρονα πυρά κατά της κυβέρνησης για την εικόνα της εξεταστικής επιτροπής για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
Με… σοφούς οργανώνει το «κίνημα» η Καρυστιανού και οραματίζεται να σώσει τη χώρα
Ελλάδα 21.12.25

Με… σοφούς οργανώνει το «κίνημα» η Καρυστιανού και οραματίζεται να σώσει τη χώρα

Η διαφθορά «στα Τέμπη έχει συγκεκριμένα ονοματεπώνυμα: Μητσοτάκης, Καραμανλής, μια ολόκληρη λίστα...» λέει η κ. Καρυστιανού και υποστηρίζει ότι «Η κοινωνία χρειάζεται ένα αδιάφθορο νέο πολιτικό σύστημα, στο οποίο η συμμετοχή της κοινωνίας θα είναι διαρκής»

Σύνταξη
Μπαρτζώκας: «Αν δεν έχεις κίνητρο σε πετά το μπάσκετ έξω – Θα βοηθήσει ο Μόρις, ίσως νωρίτερα Γουόρντ και Φαλ»
Μπάσκετ 21.12.25

Μπαρτζώκας: «Αν δεν έχεις κίνητρο σε πετά το μπάσκετ έξω – Θα βοηθήσει ο Μόρις, ίσως νωρίτερα Γουόρντ και Φαλ»

O Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας στις δηλώσεις του μετά τη νίκη επί του Κολοσσού Ρόδου μίλησε για το ρεκόρ του στον πάγκο του Ολυμπιακού, ενώ αναφέρθηκε και στο ντεμπούτο του Μόρις, αλλά και στις επιστροφές Γουόρντ και Φαλ.

Σύνταξη
«Είχα να κοιμηθώ 15 μέρες»: Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο ο Λευτέρης Πανταζής μετά την υπερκόπωση – Πότε βγαίνει
Βίντεο 21.12.25

«Είχα να κοιμηθώ 15 μέρες»: Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο ο Λευτέρης Πανταζής μετά την υπερκόπωση – Πότε βγαίνει

Παραμένει νοσηλευόμενος ο Λευτέρης Πανταζής έπειτα από έντονη υπερκόπωση, αποκαλύπτοντας πως για 15 συνεχόμενες ημέρες δεν είχε κοιμηθεί, ενώ δηλώνει πλέον αισθητά καλύτερα και προετοιμάζεται για την επιστροφή του στη σκηνή

Σύνταξη
«Έξι του μήνα έχεις 200 ευρώ να φέρεις» – Οι αποκαλυπτικοί διάλογοι που «καίνε» το κύκλωμα ναρκωτικών σε σχολεία
Ελλάδα 21.12.25

«Έξι του μήνα έχεις 200 ευρώ να φέρεις» – Οι αποκαλυπτικοί διάλογοι που «καίνε» το κύκλωμα ναρκωτικών σε σχολεία

Αποκαλυπτικές είναι οι συνομιλίες μεταξύ των μελών του κυκλώματος διακίνησης ναρκωτικών μεταξύ των οποίων περιλαμβάνονται και έξι ανήλικοι.

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
LIVE: Χιρόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
La Liga 21.12.25

LIVE: Χιρόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Χιρόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 15:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Χιρόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για τη 17η αγωνιστική της La Liga. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 1.

Σύνταξη
Ολυμπιακός – Κολοσσός Ρόδου 100-86: Μυθικός Ντόρσεϊ, καθάρισε με 41 πόντους στο ντεμπούτο του Μόντε Μόρις (vid)
Μπάσκετ 21.12.25

Ολυμπιακός – Κολοσσός Ρόδου 100-86: Μυθικός Ντόρσεϊ, καθάρισε με 41 πόντους στο ντεμπούτο του Μόντε Μόρις (vid)

Με απίθανο σόου του Τάιλερ Ντόρσεϊ, ο οποίος σταμάτησε στους 41 πόντους, ο Ολυμπιακός καθάρισε τον Κολοσσό Ρόδου στο ΣΕΦ και έκανε το 11/11 στο πρωτάθλημα στο ντεμπούτο του Μόντε Μόρις.

Σύνταξη
Live streaming: Παναργειακός – Ολυμπιακός Β’
Super League 2 21.12.25

Live streaming: Παναργειακός – Ολυμπιακός Β’

Live streaming: Παναργειακός – Ολυμπιακός Β’. Παρακολουθήστε σε live streaming στις 15:00 την αναμέτρηση Παναργειακός – Ολυμπιακός Β’ για τη 15η αγωνιστική του Νοτίου Ομίλου της Super League 2.

Σύνταξη
Νέο Ψυχικό: Καταλάμβαναν δρόμους και παρείχαν υπηρεσίες στάθμευσης έναντι αμοιβής – Τέσσερις συλλήψεις
Πώς δρούσε η ομάδα 21.12.25

Καταλάμβαναν δημόσιους χώρους και παρείχαν υπηρεσίες στάθμευσης έναντι αμοιβής - Τέσσερις συλλήψεις

Εις βάρος των συλληφθέντων στο Νέο Ψυχικό σχηματίστηκαν δικογραφίες από το Β΄ Τμήμα Τροχαίας Βορειοανατολικής Αττικής για αυθαίρετη κατάληψη δημοσίων χώρων και οδοστρωμάτων

Σύνταξη
Φωτιά στο MAGA βάζει ο Κάρλσον – «Λυπάμαι πολύ γι’ αυτόν – αποκάλυψε το μίσος του σε μένα και άλλους χριστιανούς»
Κόσμος 21.12.25

Φωτιά στο MAGA βάζει ο Κάρλσον – «Λυπάμαι πολύ γι’ αυτόν – αποκάλυψε το μίσος του σε μένα και άλλους χριστιανούς»

Ένα κίνημα που έχει αρχίσει να αμφιβάλει για τον φιλοϊσραηλινό προσανατολισμό των Ρεπουμπλικανών, βρίσκει στον δημοσιογράφο Τάκερ Κάρλσον τον επιδέξιο εκφραστή του, προκαλώντας όμως πανίσχυρους υπερσυντηρητικούς ηγέτες.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Καιρός: Εκδηλώθηκε παγετός στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα – Οι χαμηλότερες θερμοκρασίες την Κυριακή
Καιρός 21.12.25

Εκδηλώθηκε παγετός στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα την Κυριακή - Πού σημειώθηκαν οι χαμηλότερες θερμοκρασίες

Σύμφωνα με τα δεδομένα από 554 σταθμούς, οι χαμηλότερες θερμοκρασίες σημειώθηκαν στη Βεύη Φλώρινας (-3,2°C), στο Βαρικό, η πόλη της Φλώρινας και η Βλάστη Κοζάνης με -3,1°C

Σύνταξη
Το άρωμα του χρόνου – Πώς ο καπνός των τελετών έγινε μνήμη στο δέρμα
«Per fumum» 21.12.25

Το άρωμα του χρόνου – Πώς ο καπνός των τελετών έγινε μνήμη στο δέρμα

Από τον καπνό του λιβανιού στη Μεσοποταμία μέχρι τα σύγχρονα φιαλίδια πολυτελείας, το άρωμα δεν είναι απλώς αισθητική απόλαυση. Είναι τελετουργία, επιστήμη, εμπόριο και μνήμη — μια αόρατη ιστορία αιώνων που συνεχίζει να ζει πάνω στο δέρμα μας

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Πάτρα: Συνελήφθη για απάτες μέλος συμμορίας – Λεία άνω των 120.000 ευρώ – Ενεχυροδανειστήρια στο κόλπο
Στην Πάτρα 21.12.25

Συνελήφθη για τηλεφωνικές απάτες μέλος συμμορίας - Άνω των 120.000 ευρώ η λεία - Ενεχυροδανειστήρια στο κόλπο

Η συλληφθείσα κατηγορείται για συμμετοχή σε τηλεφωνικές απάτες στην Πάτρα, τετελεσμένες και σε απόπειρα - Δικογραφία και εις βάρος ιδιοκτητών ενεχυροδανειστηρίων για διάθεση προϊόντων εγκλήματος

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Τρομακτικό βίντεο – Ριπές ανέμων ανατρέπουν νταλίκες σε αυτοκινητόδρομους
ΗΠΑ 21.12.25

Τρομακτικό βίντεο - Ριπές ανέμων ανατρέπουν νταλίκες σε αυτοκινητόδρομους

Οι Μετεωρολογικές Υπηρεσίες έχουν εκδώσει ευρείες προειδοποιήσεις για ισχυρούς ανέμους, ενώ καλούν τους οδηγούς να αποφεύγουν μη αναγκαία ταξίδια υπό τέτοιες ακραίες συνθήκες.

Σύνταξη
Σεισμική αλλαγή στο αφρικανικό ποδόσφαιρο: Το CAN ανά τετραετία και νέα Λίγκα των Εθνών
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.12.25

Σεισμική αλλαγή στο αφρικανικό ποδόσφαιρο: Το CAN ανά τετραετία και νέα Λίγκα των Εθνών

Η απόφαση του Πατρίς Μοτσεπέ επαναπροσδιορίζει το ημερολόγιο της ηπείρου, αλλάζει τις ισορροπίες με την Ευρώπη και ανοίγει μια νέα εποχή για τις εθνικές ομάδες της Αφρικής

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

