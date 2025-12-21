Greek PM Highlights Budget, Tax Cuts and Reforms in Year-End Message

he Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said the final week of the year draws to a close with the passage of the 2026 Budget and a series of landmark initiatives spanning the economy, security, and everyday life, according to his regular weekly message posted on Facebook.

At the heart of the government’s agenda, he noted, is the strengthening of disposable income. This includes tax cuts amounting to 2.9 billion euros, alongside the already scheduled early payment of increased Jan. pensions.

Turning to the ongoing farmers’ mobilizations, the prime minister stressed that the government remains open to dialogue, while underlining that 16 of the 27 demands have already been met. At the same time, he calls for an end to road blockades, warning that they are harming the economy.

Housing policy took center stage, Mitsotakis noted, with the announcement of a 400 million euros renovation program covering up to 90% of costs, alongside incentives for public servants in regional areas and new limits on short-term rentals in Thessaloniki. The prime minister also said a long-standing issue affecting 50,000 borrowers with Swiss franc loans is being resolved.

The prime minister described the past week as historic for the Greek Navy, following the delivery of the first digital Belharra frigate, the Kimon, which is expected to arrive in Greek waters in mid-Jan. In the digital domain, Greece is adopting its National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2026–2030, while also establishing “Pharos,” an artificial intelligence factory designed to link research with entrepreneurship through the “Daedalus” supercomputer, Mitsotakis said.

From Feb 16, “ERGANI II” will become fully operational, turning it into a live employment registry, while the expanded Digital Work Card is expected to bring an additional 1 billion euros to social security funds in 2026.

In Attica, work has begun on installing 388 round-the-clock “smart” cameras to improve road safety, while in Thessaloniki the Metro and key bus routes will run 24 hours a day over the next two Saturdays during the festive period.

Concluding the prime minister announced approval for the expansion and upgrade of the National Archaeological Museum, a project aimed at enhancing the museum’s collections and creating a new green space in central Athens.

Source: tovima.com