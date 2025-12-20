Armed Turkish F-16s Intercepted Over Aegean After 3 Years
Tensions flare as Turkey resumes airspace violations over the Aegean, prompting Greek jets to engage in a mock dogfight between the islands of Lemnos and Lesbos
After three years of relative calm in the skies over the Aegean Sea, Turkey has resumed provocative air operations. On Thursday 19/12, a pair of armed Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek airspace, prompting an immediate response from the Hellenic Air Force.
Greek F-16s scrambled to intercept the intruding aircraft, engaging in a mock aerial confrontation between the islands of Lemnos and Lesbos before the Turkish jets withdrew.
Authorities reported a total of eight airspace violations during the incident. In addition to the two F-16s, a Turkish ATR-72 maritime patrol aircraft was responsible for six further violations.
The incident also included four breaches of air traffic rules in the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR). These involved one F-16, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the ATR-72.
Source: tovima.com
