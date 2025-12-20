Σάββατο 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
20.12.2025 | 11:42
Σεισμός στην Αττική: Ασθενής σεισμική δόνηση στη Νέα Φιλαδέλφεια
Armed Turkish F-16s Intercepted Over Aegean After 3 Years
English edition 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 13:43

Armed Turkish F-16s Intercepted Over Aegean After 3 Years

Tensions flare as Turkey resumes airspace violations over the Aegean, prompting Greek jets to engage in a mock dogfight between the islands of Lemnos and Lesbos

A
A
After three years of relative calm in the skies over the Aegean Sea, Turkey has resumed provocative air operations. On Thursday 19/12, a pair of armed Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek airspace, prompting an immediate response from the Hellenic Air Force.

Greek F-16s scrambled to intercept the intruding aircraft, engaging in a mock aerial confrontation between the islands of Lemnos and Lesbos before the Turkish jets withdrew.

Authorities reported a total of eight airspace violations during the incident. In addition to the two F-16s, a Turkish ATR-72 maritime patrol aircraft was responsible for six further violations.

The incident also included four breaches of air traffic rules in the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR). These involved one F-16, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the ATR-72.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Τράπεζες: Γιατί αυξάνουν τη συμμετοχή τους σε διεθνή κοινοπρακτικά δάνεια

Τράπεζες: Γιατί αυξάνουν τη συμμετοχή τους σε διεθνή κοινοπρακτικά δάνεια

Τσιάρας: «Πείσματα» τα μπλόκα για τον Τσιάρα – Πετάει ξανά την μπάλα στους αγρότες

Τσιάρας: «Πείσματα» τα μπλόκα για τον Τσιάρα – Πετάει ξανά την μπάλα στους αγρότες

Culture Live 18.12.25

Νίκος Ξυλούρης: Η ζωή, το έργο και το ήθος του «ζωντανεύουν» μέσα από την παράσταση Ο Αρχάγγελος της Κρήτης

Για πρώτη φορά, η ζωή του Νίκου Ξυλούρη ανεβαίνει στο θεατρικό σανίδι από τη Stages Network και τα Αθηναϊκά Θέατρα, με το έργο Ο Αρχάγγελος της Κρήτης. Έως τις 31 Ιανουαρίου στο θέατρο ΗΒΗ.

Σύνταξη
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Σύνταξη
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας για Μεταφορικό Ισοδύναμο: Καταβλήθηκαν 22,16 εκατ. ευρώ σε επιβάτες νησιωτικών περιοχών
«Άμβλυνση ανισοτήτων» 20.12.25

Καταβλήθηκαν 22,16 εκατ. ευρώ σε επιβάτες νησιωτικών περιοχών - Κικίλιας για Μεταφορικό Ισοδύναμο

Ολοκληρώθηκαν οι πληρωμές για το Μεταφορικό Ισοδύναμο, ενημέρωσε ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας - Επιχειρήσεις νησιών με πληθυσμό έως 3.500 κατοίκους και αιτήσεις με επιλέξιμη αξία έως 2.000 ευρώ έχουν εξοφληθεί

Σύνταξη
Όταν η ΑΙ επιλέγει την αλήθεια: Τι συμβαίνει όταν λαμβάνουμε τις ειδήσεις μας από την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη
Νέα εποχή πληροφόρησης 20.12.25

Όταν η ΑΙ επιλέγει την αλήθεια: Τι συμβαίνει όταν λαμβάνουμε τις ειδήσεις μας από την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη (AI) αλλάζει τον τρόπο που λαμβάνουμε και ερμηνεύουμε τις πληροφορίες, με συνέπειες που μόλις αρχίζουμε να κατανοούμε

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ο πρόεδρος της Φενέρμπαχτσε, Σαντετίν Σαράν, κλήθηκε να καταθέσει ως ύποπτος σε υπόθεση ναρκωτικών!
Ποδόσφαιρο 20.12.25

Ο πρόεδρος της Φενέρμπαχτσε, Σαντετίν Σαράν, κλήθηκε να καταθέσει ως ύποπτος σε υπόθεση ναρκωτικών!

Όπως αναφέρουν τουρκικά ΜΜΕ, ο πρόεδρος της Φενέρμπαχτσε, Σαντετίν Σαράν, κλήθηκε από τις Αρχές της Τουρκίας να καταθέσει ως ύποπτος σε έρευνα για υπόθεση ναρκωτικών.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Ασταμάτητες οι ροές – Έφτασαν πάνω από 120 μετανάστες μέσα σε λίγες ώρες
Ελλάδα 20.12.25

Ασταμάτητες οι ροές στην Κρήτη - Έφτασαν πάνω από 120 μετανάστες μέσα σε λίγες ώρες

Οι μετανάστες εντοπίστηκαν νότια της Γαύδου, των Καλών Λιμένων και της Ψαρής Φοράδας στην Κρήτη - Οι αυξημένες ροές προς τις ακτές του νησιού ευνοούνται από τις καλές καιρικές συνθήκες

Σύνταξη
Πολιτική κρίση στο Μπαγκλαντές: Η δολοφονία του νεαρού ηγέτη Σαρίφ Χάντι προκαλεί κύμα βίας και αναταραχές
Κόσμος 20.12.25

Πολιτική κρίση στο Μπαγκλαντές: Η δολοφονία του νεαρού ηγέτη Σαρίφ Χάντι προκαλεί κύμα βίας και αναταραχές

Το Μπαγκλαντές θα εκλέξει νέο κοινοβούλιο στις 12 Φεβρουαρίου - μια μετάβαση που πολλοί ελπίζουν ότι θα βοηθήσει τη χώρα να ανακάμψει από σχεδόν δύο χρόνια αστάθειας

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Εντοπίστηκε ανήλικος για τον οποίο είχε δηλωθεί εξαφάνιση σε σπίτι Τούρκων – Κατηγορούνται για αρπαγή
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη 20.12.25

Εντοπίστηκε ανήλικος για τον οποίο είχε δηλωθεί εξαφάνιση σε σπίτι Τούρκων - Κατηγορούνται για αρπαγή

Ανήλικος για τον οποίο είχε δηλωθεί εξαφάνιση εντοπίστηκε κατά τη διάρκεια αστυνομικής επιχείρησης της Υποδιεύθυνσης Αντιμετώπισης Οργανωμένου Εγκλήματος Βορείου Ελλάδος στη Θεσσαλονίκη.

Σύνταξη
Χριστούγεννα: Πώς να ξεκλειδώσετε το μυστικό των επιτυχημένων αγορών
Διεθνής Οικονομία 20.12.25

Φθηνά, απλά και πρωτότυπα: Πώς να ξεκλειδώσετε το μυστικό των επιτυχημένων χριστουγεννιάτικων αγορών

Χρειάζεται να κάνετε ακόμα κάποια ψώνια πριν από τα Χριστούγεννα; Ή μήπως τα έχετε ήδη κάνει, αλλά νομίζετε ότι θα μπορούσατε να τα κάνετε καλύτερα;

Σύνταξη
Καλλιθέα: Έλεγχοι σε καταστήματα «StripShow» – Πέντε συλλήψεις ατόμων που προήγαγαν στην πορνεία γυναίκες
Στην Καλλιθέα 20.12.25

Έλεγχοι σε καταστήματα «StripShow» - Πέντε συλλήψεις ατόμων που προήγαγαν στην πορνεία γυναίκες

Εργαζόμενες στα καταστήματα προσέγγιζαν πελάτες με σκοπό την πραγματοποίηση γενετήσιων πράξεων έναντι χρηματικού ανταλλάγματος, υπό το πρόσχημα ατομικού χορού

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: Φωτιά ξέσπασε σε διαμέρισμα 4ου ορόφου – Αποπνικτική ατμόσφαιρα από τους πυκνούς καπνούς
Αποπνικτική ατμόσφαιρα 20.12.25

Αναστάτωση στην παραλία του Βόλου όταν φωτιά ξέσπασε σε διαμέρισμα 4ου ορόφου

Η ψύχραιμη αντίδραση της ηλικιωμένης ενοίκου απέτρεψε τα χειρότερα - Επιχείρησαν δέκα πυροσβέστες με τρία οχήματα και έσβησαν γρήγορα τη φωτιά προτού εξαπλωθεί

Σύνταξη
Γκαρμπαχόσα: «Στη Euroleague οι ομάδες χάνουν το 60% των εσόδων τους – Το ΝΒΑ Europe θα λύσει το πρόβλημα»
Euroleague 20.12.25

Γκαρμπαχόσα: «Στη Euroleague οι ομάδες χάνουν το 60% των εσόδων τους – Το ΝΒΑ Europe θα λύσει το πρόβλημα»

Ο πρόεδρος της FIBA Europe, Χόρχε Γκαρμπαχόσα, αναφέρθηκε στην έλευση του NBA στην Ευρώπη και τόνισε πως ο «μαγικός κόσμος» είναι έτοιμος να ανταγωνιστεί την Euroleague.

Σύνταξη
Τσιάρας: «Πείσματα» τα μπλόκα για τον Τσιάρα – Πετάει ξανά την μπάλα στους αγρότες
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 20.12.25

«Πείσματα» τα μπλόκα για τον Τσιάρα - Πετάει ξανά την μπάλα στους αγρότες η κυβέρνηση

Ο Κώστας Τσιάρας στις δηλώσεις του υποστήριξε ότι η κυβέρνηση έχει ικανοποιήσει το 73% των αιτημάτων των αγροτών και άφησε υπόνοιες για το ανυποχώρητο των κινητοποιήσεών τους

Σύνταξη
Λεβαντόφσκι: Βήματα προς το αντίο
Ποδόσφαιρο 20.12.25

Λεβαντόφσκι: Βήματα προς το αντίο

Ο Πολωνός σταρ, Ρόμπερτ Λεβαντόφσκι χάνει έδαφος στο αγωνιστικό πλάνο της Μπαρτσελόνα και εξετάζει εναλλακτικές, με το MLS να εμφανίζεται ξανά στον ορίζοντα

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Βούλα: Χειροπέδες σε διακινητή ναρκωτικών – Είχε στην κατοχή του ακατέργαστη κάνναβη 69 κιλών
Στη Βούλα 20.12.25

Χειροπέδες σε διακινητή ναρκωτικών - Είχε στην κατοχή του 69 κιλά ακατέργαστης κάνναβης

Εις βάρος του 24χρονου σχηματίστηκε δικογραφία για διακίνηση ναρκωτικών και διακεκριμένες κλοπές - Ένα κιλό κάνναβη εντοπίστηκε στο κλεμμένο αυτοκίνητο στο οποίο επέβαινε και τα 68 κιλά στο σπίτι του

Σύνταξη
Ο Παυλίδης κοιτά στα μάτια τους Εμπαπέ και Κέιν
Μπενφίκα 20.12.25

Ο Παυλίδης κοιτά στα μάτια τους Εμπαπέ και Κέιν

Χωρίς φανφάρες και μεγάλα πρωτοσέλιδα, ο Βαγγέλης Παυλίδης γράφει τη δική του ιστορία το 2025, μπαίνοντας στο ίδιο κάδρο με τα μεγαλύτερα ονόματα του ευρωπαϊκού ποδοσφαίρου.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

